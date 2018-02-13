This Cnet article is one of many on the page itself ... I got to it by originally being interested in Tim Cook's remarks at the Apple shareholder meeting. This was far more interesting, and basically began with:

How does blockchain actually work? OK, strap yourself in, because this gets a bit hairy. A good place to start is the name: a blockchain is an ever-growing set of data blocks. Each block records a collection of transactions -- for example, that you now hold the title to the car you bought or that you paid a car dealer to get it.

... as was the piece about using blockchain technology for avoiding "fake food":

The food industry might not leap to mind as a hotbed of fraud, but more and more incidents of foodstuffs being sold as something they aren't have cropped up in recent years. The cases range from the inclusion of cheap ingredients that aren't listed on the package to an item being passed off as something else entirely. Four years ago, Chinese officials arrested more than 900 people for selling "mutton" that was actually rat meat. And just last month, 22 people were hospitalized after drinking whiskey tainted with methanol.

Enjoy!