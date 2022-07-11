By Brad Dress @ TheHill.com, Nov. 6

A record number of Republicans support the GOP over former President Trump, according to the latest NBC News poll.

About 62 percent of Republicans identify themselves more as supporters of the Republican party than as supporters of Trump, the poll shows, while 30 percent of Republicans identify as supporters of Trump over the Republican party.

About 4 percent of Republicans identify as equal supporters of both the Republican party and Trump [....]