[Where is the GOP headed?] Record number of Republicans support party over Trump: NBC pollBy artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 1:09am |
By Brad Dress @ TheHill.com, Nov. 6
A record number of Republicans support the GOP over former President Trump, according to the latest NBC News poll.
About 62 percent of Republicans identify themselves more as supporters of the Republican party than as supporters of Trump, the poll shows, while 30 percent of Republicans identify as supporters of Trump over the Republican party.
About 4 percent of Republicans identify as equal supporters of both the Republican party and Trump [....]
https://thehill.com/homenews/3722608-record-number-of-republicans-support-party-over-trump-nbc-poll/
RNC chair says committee can’t pay Trump’s legal bills if he announces 2024 run
BY ZACH SCHONFELD - @ TheHill.com, 11/06/22 10:13 AM ET
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 1:19am
GOP megadonor: I’m ready to back DeSantis for president in ’24
Billionaire CEO Ken Griffin is a bit tired of Donald Trump. "For a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation,” he said in an interview.
By SHIA KAPOS @ Politico,com, 11/06/2022 07:00 AM EST
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 1:41am
"by concerns about public safety, schools and politicians’ lack of fiscal discipline' -
fuck that bozo, seriously. What "Fiscal Discipline" are these hypocritical slams against federal gov?
And note that a huge "surplus" would seem to be *overcharging* people, no?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 8:04am
Worth noting health care costs hurt small businesses and their employees, while are a big cost center and complication for large companies - simplifying access for all lets business focus on business, stick to the knitting, core competence & competitive advantage, while helping the chance employees stay healthy or get back back quicker.
So for those continually pushing against government-arranged healthcare & insurance, they're actually taking a largely anti-business/anti-economy stance.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 8:42am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 8:52am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 9:23am