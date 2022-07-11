Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
By artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 1:09am
By Brad Dress @ TheHill.com, Nov. 6
A record number of Republicans support the GOP over former President Trump, according to the latest NBC News poll.
About 62 percent of Republicans identify themselves more as supporters of the Republican party than as supporters of Trump, the poll shows, while 30 percent of Republicans identify as supporters of Trump over the Republican party.
About 4 percent of Republicans identify as equal supporters of both the Republican party and Trump [....]
https://thehill.com/homenews/3722608-record-number-of-republicans-support-party-over-trump-nbc-poll/
RNC chair says committee can’t pay Trump’s legal bills if he announces 2024 run
BY ZACH SCHONFELD - @ TheHill.com, 11/06/22 10:13 AM ET
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 1:19am
GOP megadonor: I’m ready to back DeSantis for president in ’24
Billionaire CEO Ken Griffin is a bit tired of Donald Trump. "For a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation,” he said in an interview.
By SHIA KAPOS @ Politico,com, 11/06/2022 07:00 AM EST
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 1:41am