Uganda-Tanzania oil pipeline sparks climate row
By Dickens Olewe @ BBCNews.com, Oct. 23
Uganda and Tanzania are set to begin work on a massive crude oil pipeline a year after the International Energy Agency warned that the world risked not meeting its climate goals if new fossil fuel projects were not stopped. The two East African countries say their priority is economic development.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-63212991
Power Balance Shifts as Europe, Facing a Gas Crisis, Turns to Africa for Help
Officials from Algeria to Mozambique say they hope to take advantage of an abrupt change in a long-unequal relationship
By Max Bearak, Melissa Eddy and Dionne Searcey @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 27, 2022 Updated 10:43 a.m. ET
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 11:14am
p.s. noted that Brexit Tories not planning to do the fracking thing to the English countryside (at least for now)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 11:30am