[Trump/Russia/GOP/Mediagate] Unraveling conspiraciesBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 2:02pm |
Third (or fourth?) in a series of long threads as investigations unfold, now in Mar-a-Lago's stolen docs, Tom Barrack's trial, Maggie's book tour to make herself feel journalistic vs deceptive & opportunistic, waiting for Durham to blow another Trumped -up perjury-only case, and of course watching The Donald face the NY & Georgia AG's along with his other meltdowns.
Previous threads here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/trumprussiagopgate-sock-puppet-org-buste...
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202
And now Maggie's deflection:
And Michael + Charlie Flynn's grift
Comments
Hillary emails not like Trump docs
(not mentioned is that Trump saw a year of Hillary email bashing, and still chose to communicate with private, non-preserved PRA emails, and most around him were doing the same and actively deleting records they knew should be preserved)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 2:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 1:43am
Goodman is -
Former Special Counsel @DeptofDefense
Co-editor-in-chief @just_security
Chaired Professor NYU Law. Former Chaired Professor Harvard Law.
Co-director @RCLS_NYU
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 2:34pm
ETTD:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 5:26pm
sub-heading The one-sentence order amounted to a quick and sharp denial of an emergency request by the former president
(must say I adore Tom's personal choice of photo illus. to tweet the news, even tho it obliterated the text, it represents the gist well! )
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/13/2022 - 10:47pm
Back to New York fraud...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 3:42am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:06am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:11am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:16am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 5:08am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 3:27pm
Slim Jim Pelosi tells her friend Pence that she's worried about him
Also too she's hoping to be able to punch Trump in the face:
She must be quite the mom....
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 3:34pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 9:57pm
Declaring bankruptcy?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/16/2022 - 2:27am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:49am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:50am
More on Tulsi Gabbard:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:48pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/19/2022 - 8:56am
pants on fire -
I am reminded of what a fancy attorney I had to hire once said to me: repeat after me - you knew nothing about this (the last thing you need is to be accused of fraud)...
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/19/2022 - 11:08pm
Trump said it to a court. Not to a crowd where it doesn't matter. To a court. Where misrepresentation counts.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/20/2022 - 2:20pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/20/2022 - 3:00pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 5:46pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 6:03pm
The grift keeps on keeping on
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 6:17pm
^ p.s. note Lindsay Graham is included in the lineup!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 6:19pm
just for PP, more Roger Stone grifting from the confab, trying out being a hell-and-brimstone evangelical preacher:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/22/2022 - 2:50am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 7:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/22/2022 - 3:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 11:32am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 1:41pm
The grift never stops:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 1:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 10:10pm
stinks to high heaven, doing it anyway
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/24/2022 - 4:38pm