Poll: Most Latinos think Democrats care about them, Republicans less soBy artappraiser on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 4:35am |
But while most Latinos had something nice to say about Democrats, not all are happy with the party.
By Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech @ TheHill.com, Sept. 30
Story at a glance
- A new survey from the Pew Research Center found that most adult Latinos in the United States think that the Democratic Party cares about Latinos and works hard to get their votes.
- The survey also found that a substantial number of respondents don’t think there is a huge difference between either party.
- Researchers noted that while the political party affiliation of Latino votes has shifted over the past few years, adult Latinos registered to vote in the United States still tend to lean Democrat
URL:
https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/3669486-poll-most-latinos-think-democrats-care-about-them-republicans-less-so/
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 11:29am
Al Sharpton
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 12:04pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 12:40pm
Here it looks like what happened is that Dems lost the culturally conservative cohort, in a major way, starting between 2012 and 2016 and escalating rapidly 2017 to 2022
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 9:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 11:57am