[Trump/Russia/GOP/Mediagate] Unraveling conspiraciesBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 2:02pm |
Third (or fourth?) in a series of long threads as investigations unfold, now in Mar-a-Lago's stolen docs, Tom Barrack's trial, Maggie's book tour to make herself feel journalistic vs deceptive & opportunistic, waiting for Durham to blow another Trumped -up perjury-only case, and of course watching The Donald face the NY & Georgia AG's along with his other meltdowns.
And now Maggie's deflection:
And Michael + Charlie Flynn's grift
Hillary emails not like Trump docs
(not mentioned is that Trump saw a year of Hillary email bashing, and still chose to communicate with private, non-preserved PRA emails, and most around him were doing the same and actively deleting records they knew should be preserved)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 2:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 1:43am