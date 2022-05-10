    barefooted's picture

    Mister Smith taught me:

    Play with your words; let them sing -

    Just don't let them go.

     

    So I guess I won't. 

    Even when I don't know what

    The melody is.

     

    But I know the song,

    Because he sang it to me

    With his deepest breath.

     

    Somehow, the notes meshed ...

    Friday's orchestra of one

    Heard by everything. 

     

    I dared sing along

    Because he invited me

    No punctuation

     

    When I think of him,

    I'm led to thoughts of others

    Who, like me, loved him.

     

    Once upon a time.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Hmm.  Yeah, I needed that.

     


    by barefooted on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:51pm

    just a suggestion: this guy likes to play with words -

    https://twitter.com/nonchalantly_


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 12:51pm

    Subtense abuse.

    pyres @nonchalantly_

    Bars have lost their essence; networking for alcoholics


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 12:58pm

    I'm not a Twitterer, so I guess I'm missing out on a few things designated important.  Once in awhile I care about that - for specific reasons.


    by barefooted on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 12:13pm

