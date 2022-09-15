Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[WHERE'S THE GOP HEADED?] DeSantis Sends Two Flights Of Illegal Migrants To Martha’s VineyardBy artappraiser on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 1:00am |
This shows nasty smarts, so much more wilier and pointed than team Abbott or even team Trump, hitting the heart of secluded exclusive liberal elitedom. It's even right where the Obamas have a hoity-toity classy version of Mar a Lago
Previous [WHERE'S THE GOP HEADED?] news thread is HERE, Aug. 17 thru Sept. 14.
https://dailycaller.com/2022/09/14/desantis-florida-immigration-massachusetts/
Confirmed refugees sent to secluded Massachusetts island village. There probably isn't anywhere more Yankee after Plymouth:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 1:07am
The Bulwark: "Ron DeSantis Has Learned Trump’s Most Important Insight - For Christian nationalists, the cruelty is the point."
Actually when you think about the history of it, the first radical religious sects to escape to north American shores were not exactly of the same type of 'Christianity' as like Catholics or Baptists
Way More Than the Scarlet Letter: Puritan Punishments, New England Historical Society
So excoriating them for not being *that* kind of Christian is really sort of illogical? They more like run a tight miserable ship with no joy to be had, on purpose. And certainly no charity for "the other." (They certainly didn't get any charity back in the old country. Go find your own Massachusetts?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 3:42pm
from my link on Puritan punishments, this example seems particularly apt as far as many current situations
Massachusetts magistrates reproved anyone who interrupted a preacher during worship. If they did it twice, they had to pay a fine of five pounds, stand on a block four feet high with a sign in capital letters, ‘WANTON GOSPELLER.’
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 3:36pm
Ted Cruz:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 1:29pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 3:51pm
the "you don't need to go to college" thing (espec. elite colleges) -
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 3:56pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 3:59pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 12:15am
As to how that affects his political ambitions, well that depends on how it all plays out, doesn't it?
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 12:35am
Abbott's not stopping, it must poll well for him. Saturday:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 4:32pm
Trump is going blatantly Qanon!!! Seriously!
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 12:21am
Oh and he's not a Republican:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 10:51am
Alan Feuer & Maggie Haberman at NYT on the Qanon thing:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 12:21pm
Reminder UK anti-immugration stance
(Can deal colonialism, can't take its paybacks - even in the face of scoundrels like Idi Amin)
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/18/opinions/idi-amin-ugandan-asian-brita...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 6:39am
A long way from "Support the troops"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 5:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 7:53pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 7:57pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 12:50pm
Abbott's shtick is working, it grabs enough people to dominate Beto:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 9:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 11:58am
NY Post fluffs conservative FBI bullshit artist
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 2:23pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/29/2022 - 9:34am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 5:29pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 7:34pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 10:19pm
and let's not leave out Mitch (if this Atlantic preview article of her book is any indication, it's gonna be a doozie)
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 10:31pm
DeSantis tries to play both sides:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 9:21pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 9:23pm
Oldie but goodie FEC (ex-) nterview with Jennifer Lawrence on what FEC laws don't really apply anymore, for those of us confused by memories of John Edwards, Henry Cisneros, or even Hillary Clinton having to pay a fine
So this is why super PACs keep a dysfunctional GOP running. (Why Dems don't play this game as well is open for followup - there are Dem superdonirs, maybe just less over-the-top gaming the system?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 9:50pm
You are wrong about super PACs, talking old timey politics to be sure. The rich on the left did learn that lesson, quite some time ago, and boy did they ever. To the detriment of many Dem party races, the big money donors on the elite woke left now dominate the conservatives, including super PACS, and voters sense that by now. (Trump really WAS the populist candidate in 2016!) Just been reading on that inspired by a Twitter thread by Yglesias, Shor and others. Been thinking about doing a whole news thread because so many still have this bassackwards.
^ the whole Dem donor class is way to the left of the Democratic Party electorate.
^ superPAC spending went from 80% R in 2010 to 73% D in 2018
^ superPACs are more liberal and have more liberal staff than the hard side.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 12:16am
more from that huge, complex thread (lots of people offering good info. on sub-thread)
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 12:58am
Voting probs in Xtian climes
(time for a new GOP thread?)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 5:30pm
re: time for a new GOP thread?
Well you seem to get more out of bashing them than I do; I have always just been interested in trying to follow which of many wings is going to win out. So I'd suggest two separate threads - one for those interested in bashing and ranting against the GOP because it makes them feel better - and another for analyzing where they may be headed...
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 11:30pm
Quick count 35 AA to 15 PP on this thread. 1 of mine was about UK. Not sure how many of mine are "bashing" vs interesting news. Yes, you had a good thread noting the changes (& now misleading stereotype) of the "donor class" and campaign funding, tho the original point of the FEC never doing its job remains. (and i remain uncertain how the total breakdown of different large donor sources -PAC, individual, anonymous/tricky rerouted, etc breaks down for each party, but i have the impression the DNC is still a shell of it's former self, but then the RNC seems gasping for air due to Trump's enduring viability).
My one about NY post fluffing an agent trying to derail an FBI investigation as some sort of whistleblower should've gone under the Media thread. The fight between DeSantis and Disney affecting its supertax status was interesting in that from news stories seemed DeSantis would win but here it looks like Disney still untouchable (which considering how much money it brings to the state...). MTG crazed hog / AR-17 clip is just good weird Onion-like news. While DeSantis and Abbott are real GOP politicians, MTG is just one of their playful insane pets they keep around - still 2x as crazy as the worst Squad member I'd say (i can at least see a political connection to most of their statements, whereas this video is more like primal hunter-gatherer signalling, but that's just me bashing.)
I guess "photo ID = mark of the Beast" might be gratuitous bashing, but somehow plays into the long-lasting voter id fight - who'd a think conservative Xtians would now pick up the no ID baton?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 2:56am
Back to hogs
https://knowyourmeme.com › memes
30-50 Feral Hogs | Know Your Meme
4. 8. 2019 — Feral Hogs refers to a hypothetical argument made on Twitter defending the ownership of assault rifles which posited that such weaponry ...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 5:40pm
Death of Disney greatly exaggerated
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 5:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/29/2022 - 3:00am
They are going to go down with Trump and these diehard fans?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/29/2022 - 12:21pm
And then there's stuff like this -
White House requested USS John McCain be "out of sight" during Trump’s Japan visit
Former President Donald Trump’s White House asked the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain on his 2019 visit to Japan, stunning naval officials, newly disclosed government documents confirm.
@ Twitter events 5 hrs. ago
just a reminder that the Senator's father was a famous admiral and himself the son of a naval officer
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/29/2022 - 7:06pm
Hints of Republican Concern About Unlimited Campaign Cash
Campaign-finance reform is still very much a Democratic project, but there are signs that the winds are starting to shift on the right.
By Blake Hounshell for subscriber-only "On Politics" newsletter @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 29
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/30/2022 - 2:02am
Note related; cross-link: 6 Republican-Led States Sue to Block Biden’s Plan to Erase Student Loan Debt
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/30/2022 - 2:25am
A Tweet from the Conservative Political Action Conference weighing in on the situation in Ukraine after Russia formally declared the annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions on Friday is discussed
currently @ Twitter trending
Here's a couple of the top tweets to give an idea -
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 12:37am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 3:45am
a reminder that he's 80 years old, gonna be 81 in Feb. (and she is 69)
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 3:54pm
Aaron Rupar:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 1:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 5:03pm
Sign sign everywhere a sign
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 2:18am
whole thread is interesting but I especially like her point here
and before anyone starts the elitist thoughts about low info voters, a reminder that Zelensky was also a TV star
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 2:42am
Long way from Al's Buddhist Temple
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 2:56am
NYTimes book review: Resentful, Media-Savvy and Paving the Way for Trump
In “Partisans,” Nicole Hemmer zeros in on ’90s figures like Pat Buchanan as guiding forces behind the Republican Party’s hard-right, conspiracy-minded turn.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 4:15am
Which is weird, because Pat Buchanan was always coherent and at one time fairly elequent, unlike Newt or The Hammer DeLay. Hunter Thompson even noted liking to talk politics with him as a Republican exception despite their disagreements.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 4:54am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 1:40pm