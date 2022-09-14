Agence France Presse via VOA.com, Sept. 13

YEREVAN, ARMENIA — Armenia and Azerbaijan reported nearly 100 troop deaths Tuesday in their worst fighting since a 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The last wave of fighting over Azerbaijan's tense Armenian-populated enclave ended in a fragile truce brokered by Russia.

But on Tuesday, the defense ministry in Baku said, "50 Azerbaijani servicemen died as a result of Armenia's large-scale provocation," while Armenia earlier reported the deaths of at least 49 of its soldiers.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia of violating the cease-fire after a night of clashes that renewed fears of another all-out conflict between the historic foes. Russia said it had reached a cease-fire between the warring parties that brought several hours of relative calm, but Azerbaijan later accused Armenian forces of "intensely" violating the agreement [....]