Kenya election 2022By artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 4:45am |
Kenyans head to the polls on Tuesday to elect their fifth president since independence. The election pitches Vice President William Ruto against opposition leader Raila Odinga. DW looks at what's at stake.
Kenya will not only be electing a new president on August 9, but also a new parliament and county governors.
But most eyes have been firmly set on the fiercely contested presidential race, which has featured astounding shifts of alliances, a first for women and even a front-runner crying in public [....]
URL:
https://www.dw.com/en/kenya-election-2022-what-you-need-to-know/a-62743092
Hopey changey...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 4:47am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 3:08am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/28/2022 - 4:41pm
The secret to Kenya's stability
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 1:16pm