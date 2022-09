I got "news" for Reuters that's not really news: at an "army war college", the faculty study and teach the techniques and strategies of military leaders of the past without regard for which "side" they were on,

Exclusive: Pennsylvania candidate Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at Army War College



"The faculty photo did not get the team's attention; the photo has since been removed because it does not meet AWC values," the college said



Some might even admire leaders they still consider an enemy, go figure! It doesn't tell you jack shit about their current ideological preferences.