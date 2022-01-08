    [Trump/Russia/GOPgate] sock puppet org busted

    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202

    New charges may signal a more expansive effort to weed out Russian sockpuppet orgs for influencing elections & public opinion, right and left. ["failure to register as a foreign agent"]

    13 Russians charged by Mueller in absentia 4 years ago, but this one seems to point higher up the RU food chain plus charges Americans as well.

    The presence of investigation in Tampa (thoselcharging Black Hammer ATL as well) instead of SDNY may also signal a broader effort or different regional approach (good morning, Mr. DeSantis - nice hotbed of dissent you got there, would be a shame to see it go belly up)

    Longer thread from Marcy

     

    Previous post Black Hammer:

    https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-group-implicated-in-russian-influence-s...

    Previous comment Secret Service leads' erased texts:

    http://dagblog.com/comment/319253#comment-319253

    Trump loses appeal on giving tax filings to Congress from 3 years ago, tho narrowed a bit, will be appealed again higher for sure.

    https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/appeals-court-congress-trump-f...

    Trump asks for absolute immunity from all civil lawsuits as Přez:

    https://news.yahoo.com/trump-asking-appeals-court-him-053711379.html

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 6:59am

    3 degrees of   Kevin Bacon  Roger Stone


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:53pm

    Manafort also angling for a pardon during 2020 campaign. Doing what with his Russian friends?

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/paul-manafort-secret-trump-adviser-book_n...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:58pm

    Twitter has made the WaPo Gaetz hot mike story a  'news event'

    1 hour ago

    Hot mic captured Gaetz assuring Stone of pardon, discussing Mueller redactions

    As Roger Stone prepared to stand trial in 2019, complaining he was under pressure from federal prosecutors to incriminate Donald Trump, a close ally of the president repeatedly assured Stone that “the boss” would likely grant him clemency if he were convicted, a recording shows. At an event at a Trump property that October, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) predicted that Stone would be found guilty at his trial in Washington the following month but would not “do a day” in prison. Gaetz was apparently unaware they were being recorded by documentary filmmakers following Stone.

    Video via @washingtonpost.....


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:10pm

    Mho this is VERY well framed:

    He always cared more about 'ratings' than real governing, but has now totally gone over to a fantasy land presidential campaign. For him this is now all about winning the most 'fans' and admirers on the right, not about having the job of president. While the fight about the presidency is currently still useful, he doesn't necessarily need that, he can turn around and use an alternative, like, say, representing the worst case scenario of the Deep State coming after you, the ultimate victim, but he is the one superhero savior who can fight back. It always comes down to 'ratings' for this man, it was never simply about politics.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 2:47pm

    P.S. consider this: when push comes to shove, he may realize that he really doesn't want the job of president as he once deluded himself that he did. Look at how he despised all those minions who pestered him with actual presidential duties and how he paid no real attention to what his cabinet secretaries were doing, caring only if they reflected well on him. Look at how he spent 1/6, shut up in his dining room, enthralled watching his fans fight for him on the teevee and loathe to deal with it in any real way! Look at him trying to record that video and Ivanka struggling with getting him to use certain words. He is not so much thinking 'coup tactics" all he really cares about is not discouraging the fans from continuing to fight for him. He even uses the famous celeb words to fans "we love you"


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:02pm

    Sometimes Seth Abramson surprises with his understanding of pop culture (even tho he usually comes off like Joe Friday on 'Dragnet');

    this guy's got the reality


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:26pm

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 6:34pm

    According to internal communications reviewed by Rolling Stone, Trump’s team is “quietly” planning for criminal charges as they wait for the Justice Department to make its move


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 9:23pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 1:43am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 5:28pm

    a reminder that Richard William Painter ...is an American lawyer, professor, and political candidate. From 2005 to 2007 Painter was the chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration. He is the S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota, and since 2016 has served as vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW),[2][3] a government watchdog group.[4]....


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 6:05pm

    But Hillary's emails! Hunter's laptop! Ashley's diary!


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 2:57am

    is trending "BUT HER EMAILS"


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 4:08pm

    Peter Strzok on emails

    Peter Strzok @petestrzok

    Number of marked classified documents recovered from Donald Trump? More than 300. Number of marked classified documents recovered from Hillary Clinton? Less than 5. https://nytimes.com/2022/08/22/us/politics/trump-classified-documents.html…

    Quote Tweet

    Peter [email protected] petestrzok  Aug 12

    also: intent to engage in particular especially criminal conduct


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 8:01am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 5:01pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 1:28am

    No need to imagine - Jan6 getting it today.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 1:37pm

    Trump really did do some really crazy 25th-amendment style stuff in his lame duck period

    Axios: Trump tried to pull troops from around world after election loss https://t.co/1xK7aY2gJ8 via @YouTube

    — Barry C King (@ArdRiBarreK) August 4, 2022

    What impresses me after listening to this is that it got stopped, it didn't happen, we still had a government that worked


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:22pm

    but HIS emails! 


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:25pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 4:29pm

    and here's Liz tweeting the video ad by her dad -


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:46pm

    Methinks a good buy because their viewership is an older demographic who will know who he is and like him!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 6:57pm

    Managing Editor @LawCrimeNews


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:36pm

    nice catch of a quote


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:39pm

    As the plaintiff's lawyer noted with Alex Jones, "when you're questioned in direct (his lawyer) you remember everything. When i ask you can't remember anything"


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:42am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:15pm

    saw that and saw how outraged many people are but one wonders what can be done about it until the Nov. elections are over, you have to know what kinda Senate you'll have and it seems to many that there are already a gazillion investigations going on 

    I guess the point: if you want him impeached first you got to get out there and work hard for a better Senate situation; for just one example:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 2:33pm

    Takes 2/3 of Senate to impeach


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 3:33pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 8:40pm

    NYPost's Editorial Board coming out as given up on Trump:

    concluding line

    It’s up to the Justice Department to decide if this is a crime. But as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 1:29pm

    "Hitler's silence on Kristallnacht is damning"

    "Al Capone's silence on the Saturday Night Massacre is damning"

    "Manson's silence on the Tate-LaBianca killings is damning"

    "It's up to the DoJ to decide if the slaying of Nicole Simpson is a crime, but OJ has proven himself unworthy to lead Buffalo again"

    Media leading the horserace indeed - profiles in courage.

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 4:09pm

    Wagner Group? What Wagner Group.

    Barrack trial in Sept may open some of this up

    https://news.yahoo.com/trump-fundraiser-says-uae-investment-171519453.html


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 2:31am

    Inside the War Between Trump and His Generals by Susan B. Glasser and Peter Baker -


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 5:04pm

    BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump said his home at Mar-a-Lago was “raided” by FBI agents. https://t.co/sElpFNIvWl

    — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2022


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:20pm

    laugh


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:22pm

    A.P.

    Ken White:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:29pm

    Maggie Haberman:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:32pm

    10,000 retweets in an hour:

    Please retweet if your home or office wasn't searched today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation pursuant to a warrant issued by a federal judge upon a showing of probable cause.

    — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 8, 2022

    edit to add:

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:13pm

    Jr.:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:18pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:28pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 9:12pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 9:17pm

    rats. sinking ship.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 4:11am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 6:05pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:01pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 9:49pm

    Michael Cohen:

    recalling a legal distinction he used ta make for his client?


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 11:25pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:18pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:48pm

    YUGE. BIGLIEST WARRANT EVER!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:50pm

    she was trying to be fair BUT


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:56pm

    "Save America Jesus Fucking Christ?

    And at home with 500 of his closest friends?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 5:54pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 4:13pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 8:22pm

    Good to lighten one's mood; Trae's a funny good ol boy. I especially like the little phrase he slips in there for Trump so you'll have that..laugh


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:07pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:21pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:58pm

    Representative Scott Perry says the F.B.I. seized his cellphone.

    Luke Broadwater @NYTimes.com,Aug. 9, 2022, 7:50 p.m. ET

    WASHINGTON — The F.B.I. on Tuesday seized the cellphone of Representative Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania and the chairman of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, according to the congressman’s office.

    Mr. Perry, who has been issued a subpoena by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said three F.B.I. agents seized his phone Tuesday morning while he was traveling with family.

    “They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish,” Mr. Perry said in a statement. “I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the F.B.I., under the direction of Merrick Garland’s D.O.J., would seize the phone of a sitting member of Congress.”

    His statement was reported earlier by Fox News.

    Mr. Perry compared the seizure of his cellphone to the F.B.I.’s search of former President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property Monday, in which agents took out boxes of materials after an all-day search related to an investigation into the mishandling of White House documents.

    “My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents and friends. None of this is the government’s business,” Mr. Perry said. “As with President Trump last night, D.O.J. chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys. These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every citizen.”

    It was not immediately clear why the F.B.I. had seized Mr. Perry’s phone. A spokeswoman for the congressman did not respond right away to a follow-up question, and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Mr. Perry has refused to appear before the Jan. 6 committee, and his lawyer has argued that there was “nothing improper” about his actions during the buildup to the attack on the Capitol.

    In the weeks after the 2020 election, Mr. Perry was among at least 11 members of Congress who were involved in discussions with White House officials about overturning the election, including plans to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to throw out electoral votes from states won by President Biden, according to the committee. Mr. Perry also endorsed the idea of encouraging supporters to march to the Capitol, the committee has said.

    A member of Congress since 2013, Mr. Perry also compiled a dossier of voter fraud allegations and coordinated a plan to try to replace the acting attorney general, who was resisting Mr. Trump’s attempts to overturn the election, with a more compliant official.

    Mr. Perry is not the only ally of Mr. Trump whose phone has been seized in recent weeks. In June, federal agents seized the phone of John Eastman, the conservative lawyer who advised Mr. Trump on strategies to overturn the election.

    Luke Broadwater covers Congress. He was the lead reporter on a series of investigative articles at The Baltimore Sun that won a Pulitzer Prize and a George Polk Award in 2020. @lukebroadwater

     

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 10:04pm

    OH


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 9:30am

    what a surprise NOT


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:29am

    The Donald on those who plead the Fifth, May 2018:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 9:27pm

    OMG - can you say SPIES boys and girls?

    Domestic, foreign, or both?


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:34am

    PS. To be clear, they already had them:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:49am

    OH


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:56am

    DOJ moves to unseal warrant that led to FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, AG Garland says

    @ Twitter events. Aug. 11

    The US Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it is moving forward with unsealing the search warrant and itemized receipt of what was taken from former president Donald Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Largo Club in Palm Beach, Florida, during an FBI search of the property earlier this week. It was Attorney General Merrick Garland’s first public statement since Monday’s search and the first public acknowledgment that the department is actively investigating Trump’s handling of classified presidential records.

    Video via @washingtonpost


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 5:17pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 7:27pm

    The documents that were the focus of the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort were reportedly classified files related to nuclear weapons. https://t.co/CppujPYXuY

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 12, 2022

    "Experts in classified information said... search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club & potentially in danger of falling into to the wrong hands."

    https://t.co/wimnGeN9VU

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022


    "Material about nuclear weapons is especially sensitive and usually restricted to a small number of government officials, experts said.

    Publicizing details about US weapons could provide an intelligence road map to adversaries seeking to build ways of countering those systems." pic.twitter.com/U56by9oixK

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022

    "the type of top-secret information described by the people familiar with the probe would probably cause authorities to try to move as quickly as possible to recover sensitive documents that could cause grave harm to US security."#NationalSecurity https://t.co/wimnGeN9VU pic.twitter.com/IUkURJxsJr

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022

    "during the Trump administration, highly classified intelligence about sensitive topics... was routinely mishandled...

    Such intercepts are among the most closely guarded secrets because of what they can reveal about how the United States has penetrated foreign governments." pic.twitter.com/rdXBtez2k5

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022

    "A person familiar with the inventory of 15 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago in January indicated that signals intelligence material was included in them."#NationalSecurity https://t.co/wimnGeN9VU

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022

    Comprehensive thread by @rgoodlaw on the documents found at Mar-a-Lago and support for the possibility that this is a case related to the Espionage Act: https://t.co/VFkNDQoYkg

    — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) August 12, 2022

    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 10:05pm

    Josh Marshall:

    This story isn’t going anywhere. So I’m not going to jump to conclusions abt what documents relating to nuclear weapons mean. But I assume they’re not talking about a kids book about the Manhattan project. The story also references signals intercepts among the documents.

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022


    2/ Clearly the magnitude and seriousness of this story has escalate dramatically. But it’s worth stepping back and asking what conceivable innocent reasons Trump wld have to be housing these documents at his beach resort. Set aside whether he owns them or has any right to them.

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022

    3/ Why on earth are they there? We have very light indication Trump is a details guy or gives materials a close look when he’s supposed to. Is he eyeballing the yield curves on some next Gen nuclear device. Is he re-reviewing intercepted calls from foreign govts?

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022

    4/ Why are they in a pantry at Mar a Lago? I think most of us have been assuming these are important govt documents that he doesn’t have right to keep. So the USG wants them back. But absent some clear criminal activity the FBI isn’t going to go in with a warrant and …

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022

    5/ confiscate them. But maybe we’ve gotten this wrong. Maybe he was holding on to material the government couldn’t allow to be unsecured even for a brief time. I confess I really can’t figure out what any of this means. But wtf?

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022

    edit to add new tweet


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 10:34pm

    Their gut says nuke info to Saudis in 2018:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 1:15am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 1:25am

    and that works with this, where anything "bad" will have been planted:

    Former US President Donald Trump has said he will not oppose the release of the warrant that let FBI agents search his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week.

    In a statement, Mr Trump said he was encouraging its "immediate release" - but repeated his claim the search was unnecessary and politically motivated....

    BBC, 1 hr. ago


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 2:44am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 10:22pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 10:41pm

    a little digression, a reminder that on 1/6/21, while basically live blogging on the action on Dagblog, I said something like 'they've been inspired by the BLM defund/abolish protesters." And I got tons of shit from NCD and rmrd that they have nothing to do with each other (both of whom were also supporting the narrative that if they were Black, the evil Capitol Police would shoot them). I got good support from oceankat, who sensibly realized that it was all, both things about RULE OF LAW and society having the forces to support it.

    Here you go. You either hate the idea of cops or you don't:

    Yep: https://t.co/ZDBzOozuLB

    — Alex Vitale (@avitale) August 10, 2022

     Which side are you on, having rule of law or ditching it for all just politics and identity and interest groups fighting each other to death all the time?


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 11:28pm

    I always found the Defund movement weird, but still a lot to clean up?

    https://theintercept.com/2019/04/25/bronx-120-report-mass-gang-prosecuti...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 12:59am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:41pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:44pm

    Ken White retweeted:


    and then this laugh


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:53pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 6:48pm

    hashtag #TraitorTrump now trending on Twitter; edit to add also #TRE45ON


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 4:15pm

    lots of legal opinions in replies


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 6:11pm

    Lawfare:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 9:54pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:48pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:49pm

    Judge Denies Trump Executive’s Request to Dismiss Manhattan Tax Case

    Allen H. Weisselberg, who was indicted last summer, and the Trump Organization are scheduled to stand trial in October.

    By Jonah E. BromwichBen ProtessWilliam K. Rashbaum and Lola Fadulu @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 12, 2022, 10:38 a.m. ET

    A Manhattan state court judge on Friday declined to throw out the criminal case against Donald J. Trump’s family business and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg, clearing the way for a trial in the case scheduled for the fall.

    Mr. Weisselberg and the business, the Trump Organization, were charged last year by the Manhattan district attorney’s office with having engaged in a 15-year scheme in which executives were compensated with hidden benefits so that they could evade taxes. The charges stemmed from the office’s long-running investigation into the company’s business practices.

    In February, Mr. Weisselberg and the company filed motions to dismiss the charges, arguing that the case was politically motivated and that the defendants were charged only because of their link with former president Donald J. Trump.

    The decision marked the latest legal blow to Mr. Trump in a week full of them.

    On Monday, the F.B.I. searched his Florida home in connection with an unrelated criminal investigation. And on Wednesday the former president invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the New York state attorney general, which is conducting a civil inquiry into some of the same practices that are being examined by the Manhattan district attorney.

    The judge, Juan Merchan, granted a significant victory to the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg. His prosecutors argued in May, in response to the motion to dismiss, that there was nothing extraordinary about the charges: Mr. Weisselberg had violated the law in failing to pay his taxes and was being prosecuted for it, they said.

    “Over the course of the period charged in the indictment, Weisselberg evaded payment of taxes on a total of $1.7 million in income,” they wrote in a memo filed with the court. “Such illegal conduct is regularly prosecuted and this office would have been remiss not to have done so here.”

    Justice Merchan dismissed one count of criminal tax fraud against the Trump Organization and its affiliated payroll company, letting stand 14 of the 15 counts in the indictment against the business and all of the counts against Mr. Weisselberg. The prosecutors had conceded in May that the count should be dismissed because of issues with the statute of limitations [....]


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 4:13pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 7:34pm

    That's not "legal advice", it's a PR stunt to paint him a victim it's expected to be disseminated publicly and widely.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 8:01pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 8:06pm

    ah just a refresher, as one tends to forget all the shit going down at Mar-a-Lago while he was President


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 9:37pm

    Democratic activist Thomas Kennedy told NBC Miami that he and a group of friends paid $1,800 for a plane to fly a banner plane with the message "ha ha ha ha ha" over Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The act came while supporters of the former president rallied outside in protest of this week's FBI search of the home.'Taste of his own medicine': Plane flies ‘Ha Ha Ha' banner over Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

    Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY, Aug. 11-12, 2022

    A Florida man on Wednesday commissioned a plane to pull a sky banner with the message "Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha" and fly over Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home as supporters of the former president rallied outside to protest this week's FBI search of the home.

    Miami resident Thomas Kennedy told USA TODAY on Thursday that he and a handful of friends paid $1,800 to fly the banner for four hours Wednesday near Trump's estate in Palm Beach.

    "We thought it would be funny," said Kennedy, a self-professed Trump critic and Democratic activist. "From our perspective, Trump is a bully, and we wanted to give him a taste of his own medicine." [....]


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 10:12pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 5:08am

    Oh I don'r think so - he usually has a reason, usually a very good reason for his scenarios and interests.

    Trump is effing brilliant for what he does. People who lose track of that are simply retarded, no other word for it after 6 years of deception, deflection and getting his own way Master Class.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 2:10pm

    Trump is effing brilliant for what he does. People who lose track of that are simply retarded

    It's not so much that we are simply retarded. It's more that we're not very good at understanding how the simply retarded think.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 12:01am

    Hmm, you got me chasing my tail on that one, but good to hear from you.

    See if you grok this piece:

    https://asimov.fandom.com/wiki/The_Mule


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 12:46am

    yez. thank you for piping up cause more and more I am going with the simply retarded angle. I was just thinking on that after looking at pictures of him in Helsinki with Putin; Putin got him acting like a chastised little kid. Kim Jong Un and Saudis wrap him around their fingers. Looking at pictures of him with EU leaders, it's like they are mystified by a village fool and don't know how to handle him. He's got an intuitive feel for what's offensive to the "simply retarded" on the culture wars/politically-correct front but it's not like even Lee Atwater level. In the 90's he'd call the gossip columnists in NYC and say he was John Barron with a hot tip, they all knew it was him but would have to pretend they didn't. The balloons of a baby Trump in a diaper resounded for a reason. Rex Tillerson, a quintessential CEO- establishment Republican type who would at the same time understand at least some basic marketing to the masses really pegged it: fucking moron.

    The fans are mostly morons who are sick as hell of being talked down to by elites and he knows how to humor them because he is one, there is nothing genius level at his rallies, they are moronic


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 3:51am

    He maintained rock stable 40-42% approval all through his presidency, and he did get maybe 48% of the vote twice (63m then 74.2m votes). He completely changed the nature of US politics that can't be attributed to anyone else even though he had support (opposition would have and did die) and has held on to much of that change, reversing large swaths of precedent, expected behavior and comportment, the rules of the game l. He completely changed foreign policy and *popular* attitudes towards Russia and Saudi Arabia, to their delight, and has carried a good portion of the population Kon a variety of other journeys betraying previously hard-hepd attitudes - inspiring amazing devotion and steadfastness. He has been revolutionary more than any other president ever. He has been involved with around 4000 court cases, about 2/3 initiated by him, has never been charged with a felony, and then survived 2 impeachment trials. Maybe he's a retard, but he's a very clever and successful retard. Underestimate him at your (and our) own risk. Again, read Foundation and Empire/The Mule.

    PS - curious how total vote for top 2 in 2016 was only 129m, 4 years later it was 155.5m - a whopping 20.5% increase. (Total vote 158.4m/136.7m = 1.159, or a 16% increase.)

    PPS - somebody got it, 5 years ago - wondering how he's updated it based on subsequent events - tho hasn't really needed to. The Mule is a grotesque clownish self-absorbed figure that no one could take seriously - making him *nearly* invincible (but still highly effective and dangerous).

    https://mashable.com/article/foundation-mule

    PPPS - he does compare our Jan 6 with Russia's 1991 failed coup

    https://mashable.com/article/failed-coup-history

    plus hilariously gives us Deathmatch Meditation

    https://mashable.com/article/meditation-competition

    (yes, that has nothing to do with Trump)


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 4:56am

    Trump does have his rabid supporters but I wonder how many republicans voted for him thinking, he may be a moron but he's our moron. Everyone I know hates Biden but they still all voted for him. Not me, as I said before. I feel defeated on the political forum. We've lost so much so often. I've lost all hope. I'm retired on a beautiful 10 acres of land with my dogs. I just want to live in peace and bucolic simplicity with my dogs. I've dropped out but I can't help myself from still watching the show.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 6:17am

    Do u think Biden's done a bad job?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 3:25am

    It's not genius it's just being an alternative to what the Dems have become to 7% since they abandoned Bill Clinton's DNC. approach. They were approving he was better than having a Dem president. They tell the focus groups that "it would be even better if he quit with the Twitter" They don't like the behavior, but they like the results.

    Look, Bill Clinton had the 65% approval rating all through his 2nd term.

    33% ultra conservative voters have been a given nationally out whole lifetime!

    It's no genius to get an extra 7% to get to 40%. Its genius to get 60%

    My successful real estate business brother convinced my GenX brother that Trump, tho dumb, is better than the alternative, delivers the results you want. Loves DeSantis,. Both loathe political correctness, always have. New is they won't register as Republicans, they think the liberal media distorts and/or lies and Dems have become too socialist and try to regulate everything. He's the one who loves DeSantis and despises the California government which he sees as having ruined a paradise. Surprise, suprise,old Dagblogger momoe shows up and confirms what he says:DeSantis is liked and does the job.

    Bill Maher says he didn't leave the Democratic party, they left him.

    Plenty of Hispanic Americans of different subculture prefer a Trump type (or a Mayor Adams type) to an AOC type.

    I think a part of your problem in not seeing how easy it is to win over 7% by being anti-liberal, that lies in that you are deluded that Hillary has the same centrist rep as her husband. She does not! To too many she is a shrill version of AOC, "politically correct" and divisive, elitist, not down home, and would let all those tax-and-spend types regulate-to-hell and ruin the economy. Yes it's unfair to her. So fucking what! Life is unfair. I don't get defending her like she's your mother. She was a bad choice politically espec. with Trump out there! Things would have been little different if she had won, with him out there raising his rabble against her! Every day it looks like a bad choice of candidate, It might have actually turned out worse if she was president!  A very good chance of that with him out there not having to perform, just criticize

    Don't underestimate how much a couple Sister Souljah moments might change Biden's approval rating once inflation dies down. He won the election. The majority just don't trust him yet to right the economy and not pander to the left. 

    You cannot get that 7% and pander to the left, you just can't. They are fed up. Maher does speak for them. That is not genius. It is simply recognition of how you cannot ally with lefty liberals and win nationally. You have to repudiate them. Yes, it's unfair as the deal with Trump is "wish you would stay off Twitter" while lefties have to be banished, but it is the way it is -nationally the whole is more tolerant of conservative nuts than they are of lefties

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 3:14pm

    Oh give me an effing break - he wiped out the *ENTIRE GOP OPPOSITION* easily. Boom. How many years Jeb Bush & Mario & Ted Cruz sucked cock with doglike groveling to be the possible man of succession, and Trump laid them out in weeks. Wassername, former head of HP, same. For a few days after Jan 6 it looked like Trump's mojo was gone, then BOOM, they're all crawling to him to kiss his ass again. This isn't about the fucking left - it's about a sinister but grossly perversely talented man who's able to spin a spell over people or find out their needs and have them invested in his own obviously flawed personality and late night TV household ads. Trump corrupts *EVERYONE*. He makes everyone complicit, uses them up, discards them, it's so predictable - but few complain. He's still the Big Daddy in the room - De Santis is holding his breath hoping he can unseat him, but when Trump speaks, a million journalists stop what they're doing and start taking dicktation - Trump's dicktation, always spun the way he wants it, those little fine tune details, the "innocent" omissions, etc. He controls the news cycle, they do his bidding. Now he's got half of the nation saying it's ok to keep top secret gov information at home (the laughable name for his resort) to show off to dinner guests or raffle off to whatever secret foreign agents are hanging around the compound to find exactly this kind of stuff. GOP Congress? they're all on board with it. "Maybe Trump declassified all the documents!" they schemingly disingenuously gullibly proclaim. Putin's sent troops into Ukraine, exactly the kind of compromise we were worried with Trump withholding Congressionally mandated arms for Kiev, and yet we might as well be in some Gorby Glasnost period where Russiagate was just a figment of our imagination and Trump was the greatest prez evuh, war economy immigrants energy foreign policy coal makeamericagreatagain. Facts be damned - he knows how to deflect, he knows how to project. It's all good. Trump is GOAT to his followers, who are a lot more than rationally expected. Whatever he does, he's doing it pretty goddamn well - he's still floating in mid-air after walking off the cliff years ago.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 3:51pm

    One thing the internet has shown us is how many stupid and ignorant people there are in America and just how far gone so many are. I'm not just talking about the real crazies that believe Alex Jones and Qanon. There's also the simple basic shit. I was just reading the NYT article on the focus group from Wyoming about LIz Cheney. One participant said, "I don’t feel like we have a voice because we don’t have as many people as some of the bigger states. And that’s been since I’ve been in high school. I just don’t feel like we have a voice." 

    I'm like wtf. You have a population of 500 thousand and get two senators and California has nearly 40 million and gets the same two senators. Now we can argue whether that's good or bad, that's subjective. But to claim Wyoming doesn't have a voice when it has a disproportionately larger voice than any other state is just stupid. And I'm just fucking sick at so much stupid out there all the time.         


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 6:40am

    (to be clear - it's just an informed guess on her part)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 3:59pm

    Michael Cohen guesses Jared too:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 9:41pm

    Daniel Dale saying it like it is:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 5:44pm

    This goes with that smiley


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 5:52pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 6:42pm

    Bob Costa  thread following up on Bolton on Trump's handling of documents:

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 2:05pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 5:17am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 6:20am

    A reminder of why we all take what Mary Trump says more seriously than the usual family member of a national politician: he is first and foremost a textbook narcissist and she knows him all her life as well as having a PHD in clinical psychology

    I still remember Trump lavishly praising Bill and Hillary Clinton on television, and Bill and Hillary attending Trump's wedding. https://t.co/t3uCTzxuKK

    — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) August 15, 2022

    The only 'party' he really cares about is Trump.He'll switch any allegiances in a NY minute if he sees it as to his personal benefit. There's no other there there.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 3:51pm

    ego, a lot of it may simply be ego, liking to brag about using power for its own sake, no matter who or what it destroys or hurts

    “We’re looking at maps and shit and I’m like, am I supposed to be seeing this? He asks me what should we do about N Korea”- roaring maniacal laughter from Tucker…

    -Kid rock while hanging out with Trump

    Trump uses classified intel to brag and boost his ego. #Sociopath https://t.co/z4gc7gfr0n

    — Julie B(rooklyn) Multi Racial Resister (@JMeanypants) August 15, 2022

    History Check: wasn’t the first things #TraitorTrump did once he took office was to go to Langley and disparage the CIA? Then invite the Russians into the Oval Office laughing about getting rid of Comey? #TrumpEspionage pic.twitter.com/AxnQ5QFpxS

    — Jyn Erso’s Hope (@WyzoneJeannine) August 13, 2022

    certainly it's what he did in NYC prior his "Apprentice" years


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 6:54pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 4:05pm

    also too - 


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 4:14pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 7:55pm

    oh boy...


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 5:20pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 2:33am

    wink


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 6:02am

    good point because: nobody will work with him in the future except the dregs who got nothing to lose:

    while it increases the victimization factor for the fans, he certainly can't do what he does alone


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 5:17pm

    Přez power gave him much more ability to cover up, destroy, amanioulate, and take care of those he had doing all these things for him. Certainly Jan 6 et al were huge events with a lot of players enabling. Others were too.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 5:38pm

    Just another 'Karen' bitching about following the rules?


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 6:19pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 10:34pm

    this looks right up your alley

    Trump ​Mar-A-Lago Extortion Files Thread

    cheeky


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 2:10am

    Has that look


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 3:16am

    hah


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 6:11am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 1:41pm

    Just In: A government watchdog group obtained emails showing the Secret Service identified a social media account threatening Speaker Nancy Pelosi two days before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/jQ0oOsNmL0

    — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 17, 2022

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 5:40pm

    And elsewhere 2 weeks before the attacks:

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 12:48am

    Must admit I do question faulting them for not taking that seriously, since Pelosi is the constant target of masses of virulent hate on the internet which means squat as far as actionability.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 7:27am

    Process, process, process


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 1:06am


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 10:01pm

    Kash Patel declassify weirdness thread

    Yeah, dig into the MINDF©️K threads


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 4:35am

    Weisselberg guilty tea leaves


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 5:03am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 11:18am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 8:24pm

    You can't do Franken-style sarcasm on social media, there's too many earnest angry people out there -


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 12:18am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 4:05am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 3:02pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 7:18pm

    Liz Cheney tweeted Aug. 19:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 11:52pm

    David Ignatius on Kash Patel: Meet King Donald’s point man in his ​Mar-a-Lago fight against the ‘deep state’

    Updated August 20, 2022 at 12:38 p.m. ED


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 1:01am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 1:13am

    There's Trump's stable 40% support in action.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 2:25am

    The 45th president just casually accused his own Secretary of Transportation of being "crazy" and getting "rich on China" pic.twitter.com/y0UYDq92VV

    — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 21, 2022

    Elaine Chao was a part of Trump's Cabinet for 1,441 days where she was in charge of over a dozen different federal agencies. If Trump accuses her of corruption, then it's a testament to his own incompetence that he appointed her at all, and it should be thrown in his face often.

    — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 21, 2022

    'interesting how he goes for racist accusations only when he can think of no other slur? plus he nonsensically goes after spouses...


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 3:52am

    Non-sensically? It's total family smear, like a Mafia Don would.

    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 4:29am

    well it's nonsensical because he hired her, and he even protected her from investigation. or is it that other Pres. Trump that did that?


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 12:44pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 7:57pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 1:13am

    for the record, from yesterday:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 3:47pm

    note this little tidbit, from the above, narcissist has to keep the love letters:

    Among the items they knew were missing were Mr. Trump’s original letters from the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, and the note that President Barack Obama had left Mr. Trump before he left office.

    Two former White House officials, who had been designated as among Mr. Trump’s representatives with the archives, received calls and tried to facilitate the documents’ return.

    Mr. Trump resisted those calls, describing the boxes of documents as “mine,” according to three advisers familiar with his comments.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 3:54pm

    Jan6 Oval Office calls gone (from March report)

    Erasing stuff kind of a trend...

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 1:05am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 11:53pm

    just fyi, the latest whine:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 12:40pm

    for a distraction, nice Trump imitation


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 12:48pm

    Wow, Jamie Foxx - haven't seen him in forever. Spot on voice.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 3:37pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 1:45pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 2:58pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 1:03am

    Or Mets' 5th inning lead (vs the *Rockies*?) yes, they eventually won... in the 9th.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 1:55am

    "National Guard" trending on Twitter; some examples:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 4:57am

    Pussies Riot, the Sequel 


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 11:53am

    Tony Ornato gonna try to take the story to his grave? (Or does he want to sell it?)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 10:55pm

    Jim Trusty, one of the lawyers working for Donald Trump on the investigation into his handling of classified documents, 'was hired after Mr. Trump saw him on television,' The New York Times reports....

    https://twitter.com/search?q=Trusty&src=trend_click&vertical=trends


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 11:00pm

    nice summary list by a pro:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 11:35pm

    Mary Trump recommends:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 12:31am

    That Jan 5 bomber...

    2/ The following thread is an analysis of multiple videos published by the FBI and the Washington Post of the 5 January 2021 Pipe Bombing Suspect. I apologize for the length of this thread, but the details are many and necessary.

    — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) September 23, 2021

    And June update summary thread (not the same as earlier 100 tweet thread above)

    4/ The January 5th DC Pipe Bombings were NOT a stochastic terrorist act — they were an inside job. If any far-right terrorist organization participated, they acted upon an invitation to do so, but an extremist group was not the central planner of this act.

    — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) June 23, 2022

    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 6:34am

