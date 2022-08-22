Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
What Are the Real Warning Signs of a Mass Shooting?By artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 1:21pm |
While some mass shootings are committed by people with diagnosed mental illnesses, a life crisis is a better predictor of violence, researchers say.
By Shaila Dewan @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 22
[....] Blaming mass murder on mental illness is a time-honored impulse, used by law enforcement and politicians alike.[....] Such explanations satisfy a deep longing to understand the incomprehensible. And they appeal to common sense — how could a person who kills indiscriminately be in their right mind?
Yet America’s mass killers fit no single profile and certainly no pattern of insanity — many, if not most, had never been diagnosed with a serious psychiatric disorder. Background checks can prevent someone with a diagnosis of mental illness from acquiring a gun, but psychologists say there is a wide divide between a clinical diagnosis and the type of emotional disturbance that precedes many mass killings.
The real problem, those experts say, is that mental illness is not a useful means to predict violence. About half of all Americans will experience mental health issues at some point in their lives, and the vast majority of people with mental illness do not kill.
“Do you or do you not have a mental health diagnosis?” said Jillian Peterson, a co-founder of the Violence Project, a research center that has compiled a database of mass shootings from 1966 on and studied perpetrators in depth. “In many cases, it doesn’t really matter. It’s not the main driver.”[....]
Meanwhile -
this, slomo mass shooting. 350 dead, many more permanently injured, over just 8 months
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 1:29pm
Hello, from the NYT article:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 1:37pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 11:33pm
Black female assassin (with glasses yet) in midtown Atlanta this afternoon !?!? Very strange developing...
Live | 2 dead, 1 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting; Suspect in custody
APD said the suspect was captured at the airport. @ 11alive.com
Author: Donesha Aldridge (11Alive), Published: 2:45 PM EDT August 22, 2022, Updated: 5:46 PM EDT August 22, 2022
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 6:37pm
Atlanta followup. The dead victims are white guys she was suing;
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 12:12pm
an example:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 11:42pm
The man being beaten by Arkansas police in the viral video is a young white guy of hale and hearty build
he physically attacked one of the cops before they attacked him and the issue of mental illness has been raised
there are many cynical comments on Twitter, like these
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 12:28pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 1:26am
^ story has lots of really good comments and some interesting discussion, mostly real people discussing local problems without injecting national politics into it
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 1:49am
But how to treat ppl while handling crime remains an unsolved issue.
After the Sandra Bland stop in broad daylight, it's understandable why this woman would handle things this way. Does the cop care?
Do black pipple water flowers?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 3:19am
Will military lead the way?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 3:33pm