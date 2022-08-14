Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Poll of the week: Independents risingBy artappraiser on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 5:11pm |
@ Axios.com/Sneak Peek newsletter, Aug. 14
A new Pew Research Center poll finds that more Americans hold negative views of both major parties — a record high in the survey's history.
- Over a quarter of respondents (27%) say they view both the Republican and Democratic parties unfavorably. That's up from a mere 6% who disliked both parties in 1994, and up from 18% in 2018.
Why it matters: Partisan voters are increasingly nominating extreme candidates in primaries. But those candidates end up struggling when facing the wider electorate. It's a lesson that the party that effectively appeals to the silent middle will end up winning elections.
Americans ages 18-29 are most likely to hold unfavorable views of both parties. A 37% plurality don't like either party — a larger share than those who identify as Democrats (34%) or Republicans (21%).
URL:
https://www.axios.com/newsletters/axios-sneak-peek-153145d5-315d-4c58-8bb5-ba485c577383.html?chunk=3&utm_term=twsocialshare#story3
Pew is also stressing right off the top, from Axios' embedded link -
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 5:24pm