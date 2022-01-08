    [Trump/Russia/GOPgate] sock puppet org busted

    By PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 6:14am |

    Previous 5-month long thread here:

    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202

    New charges may signal a more expansive effort to weed out Russian sockpuppet orgs for influencing elections & public opinion, right and left. ["failure to register as a foreign agent"]

    13 Russians charged by Mueller in absentia 4 years ago, but this one seems to point higher up the RU food chain plus charges Americans as well.

    The presence of investigation in Tampa (thoselcharging Black Hammer ATL as well) instead of SDNY may also signal a broader effort or different regional approach (good morning, Mr. DeSantis - nice hotbed of dissent you got there, would be a shame to see it go belly up)

    Longer thread from Marcy

     

    Comments

    Previous post Black Hammer:

    https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-group-implicated-in-russian-influence-s...

    Previous comment Secret Service leads' erased texts:

    http://dagblog.com/comment/319253#comment-319253

    Trump loses appeal on giving tax filings to Congress from 3 years ago, tho narrowed a bit, will be appealed again higher for sure.

    https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/appeals-court-congress-trump-f...

    Trump asks for absolute immunity from all civil lawsuits as Přez:

    https://news.yahoo.com/trump-asking-appeals-court-him-053711379.html

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 6:59am

    3 degrees of   Kevin Bacon  Roger Stone


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:53pm

    Manafort also angling for a pardon during 2020 campaign. Doing what with his Russian friends?

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/paul-manafort-secret-trump-adviser-book_n...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:58pm

    Twitter has made the WaPo Gaetz hot mike story a  'news event'

    1 hour ago

    Hot mic captured Gaetz assuring Stone of pardon, discussing Mueller redactions

    As Roger Stone prepared to stand trial in 2019, complaining he was under pressure from federal prosecutors to incriminate Donald Trump, a close ally of the president repeatedly assured Stone that “the boss” would likely grant him clemency if he were convicted, a recording shows. At an event at a Trump property that October, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) predicted that Stone would be found guilty at his trial in Washington the following month but would not “do a day” in prison. Gaetz was apparently unaware they were being recorded by documentary filmmakers following Stone.

    Video via @washingtonpost.....


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:10pm

    Mho this is VERY well framed:

    He always cared more about 'ratings' than real governing, but has now totally gone over to a fantasy land presidential campaign. For him this is now all about winning the most 'fans' and admirers on the right, not about having the job of president. While the fight about the presidency is currently still useful, he doesn't necessarily need that, he can turn around and use an alternative, like, say, representing the worst case scenario of the Deep State coming after you, the ultimate victim, but he is the one superhero savior who can fight back. It always comes down to 'ratings' for this man, it was never simply about politics.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 2:47pm

    P.S. consider this: when push comes to shove, he may realize that he really doesn't want the job of president as he once deluded himself that he did. Look at how he despised all those minions who pestered him with actual presidential duties and how he paid no real attention to what his cabinet secretaries were doing, caring only if they reflected well on him. Look at how he spent 1/6, shut up in his dining room, enthralled watching his fans fight for him on the teevee and loathe to deal with it in any real way! Look at him trying to record that video and Ivanka struggling with getting him to use certain words. He is not so much thinking 'coup tactics" all he really cares about is not discouraging the fans from continuing to fight for him. He even uses the famous celeb words to fans "we love you"


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:02pm

    Sometimes Seth Abramson surprises with his understanding of pop culture (even tho he usually comes off like Joe Friday on 'Dragnet');

    this guy's got the reality


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:26pm

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 6:34pm

    According to internal communications reviewed by Rolling Stone, Trump’s team is “quietly” planning for criminal charges as they wait for the Justice Department to make its move


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 9:23pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 1:43am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 5:28pm

    a reminder that Richard William Painter ...is an American lawyer, professor, and political candidate. From 2005 to 2007 Painter was the chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration. He is the S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota, and since 2016 has served as vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW),[2][3] a government watchdog group.[4]....


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 6:05pm

    But Hillary's emails! Hunter's laptop! Ashley's diary!


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 2:57am

    is trending "BUT HER EMAILS"


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 4:08pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 5:01pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 1:28am

    No need to imagine - Jan6 getting it today.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 1:37pm

    Trump really did do some really crazy 25th-amendment style stuff in his lame duck period

    Axios: Trump tried to pull troops from around world after election loss https://t.co/1xK7aY2gJ8 via @YouTube

    — Barry C King (@ArdRiBarreK) August 4, 2022

    What impresses me after listening to this is that it got stopped, it didn't happen, we still had a government that worked


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:22pm

    but HIS emails! 


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:25pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 4:29pm

    and here's Liz tweeting the video ad by her dad -


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:46pm

    Methinks a good buy because their viewership is an older demographic who will know who he is and like him!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 6:57pm

    Managing Editor @LawCrimeNews


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:36pm

    nice catch of a quote


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:39pm

    As the plaintiff's lawyer noted with Alex Jones, "when you're questioned in direct (his lawyer) you remember everything. When i ask you can't remember anything"


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:42am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:15pm

    saw that and saw how outraged many people are but one wonders what can be done about it until the Nov. elections are over, you have to know what kinda Senate you'll have and it seems to many that there are already a gazillion investigations going on 

    I guess the point: if you want him impeached first you got to get out there and work hard for a better Senate situation; for just one example:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 2:33pm

    Takes 2/3 of Senate to impeach


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 3:33pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 8:40pm

    NYPost's Editorial Board coming out as given up on Trump:

    concluding line

    It’s up to the Justice Department to decide if this is a crime. But as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 1:29pm

    "Hitler's silence on Kristallnacht is damning"

    "Al Capone's silence on the Saturday Night Massacre is damning"

    "Manson's silence on the Tate-LaBianca killings is damning"

    "It's up to the DoJ to decide if the slaying of Nicole Simpson is a crime, but OJ has proven himself unworthy to lead Buffalo again"

    Media leading the horserace indeed - profiles in courage.

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 4:09pm

    Wagner Group? What Wagner Group.

    Barrack trial in Sept may open some of this up

    https://news.yahoo.com/trump-fundraiser-says-uae-investment-171519453.html


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 2:31am

    Inside the War Between Trump and His Generals by Susan B. Glasser and Peter Baker -


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 5:04pm

    BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump said his home at Mar-a-Lago was “raided” by FBI agents. https://t.co/sElpFNIvWl

    — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2022


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:20pm

    laugh


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:22pm

    A.P.

    Ken White:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:29pm

    Maggie Haberman:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:32pm

    10,000 retweets in an hour:

    Please retweet if your home or office wasn't searched today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation pursuant to a warrant issued by a federal judge upon a showing of probable cause.

    — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 8, 2022

    edit to add:

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:13pm

    Jr.:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:18pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:28pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 9:12pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 9:17pm

    rats. sinking ship.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 4:11am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 6:05pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:01pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 9:49pm

    Michael Cohen:

    recalling a legal distinction he used ta make for his client?


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 11:25pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:18pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:48pm

    YUGE. BIGLIEST WARRANT EVER!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:50pm

    she was trying to be fair BUT


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:56pm

    "Save America Jesus Fucking Christ?

    And at home with 500 of his closest friends?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 5:54pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 4:13pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 8:22pm

    Good to lighten one's mood; Trae's a funny good ol boy. I especially like the little phrase he slips in there for Trump so you'll have that..laugh


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:07pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:21pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:58pm

    Representative Scott Perry says the F.B.I. seized his cellphone.

    Luke Broadwater @NYTimes.com,Aug. 9, 2022, 7:50 p.m. ET

    WASHINGTON — The F.B.I. on Tuesday seized the cellphone of Representative Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania and the chairman of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, according to the congressman’s office.

    Mr. Perry, who has been issued a subpoena by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said three F.B.I. agents seized his phone Tuesday morning while he was traveling with family.

    “They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish,” Mr. Perry said in a statement. “I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the F.B.I., under the direction of Merrick Garland’s D.O.J., would seize the phone of a sitting member of Congress.”

    His statement was reported earlier by Fox News.

    Mr. Perry compared the seizure of his cellphone to the F.B.I.’s search of former President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property Monday, in which agents took out boxes of materials after an all-day search related to an investigation into the mishandling of White House documents.

    “My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents and friends. None of this is the government’s business,” Mr. Perry said. “As with President Trump last night, D.O.J. chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys. These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every citizen.”

    It was not immediately clear why the F.B.I. had seized Mr. Perry’s phone. A spokeswoman for the congressman did not respond right away to a follow-up question, and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Mr. Perry has refused to appear before the Jan. 6 committee, and his lawyer has argued that there was “nothing improper” about his actions during the buildup to the attack on the Capitol.

    In the weeks after the 2020 election, Mr. Perry was among at least 11 members of Congress who were involved in discussions with White House officials about overturning the election, including plans to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to throw out electoral votes from states won by President Biden, according to the committee. Mr. Perry also endorsed the idea of encouraging supporters to march to the Capitol, the committee has said.

    A member of Congress since 2013, Mr. Perry also compiled a dossier of voter fraud allegations and coordinated a plan to try to replace the acting attorney general, who was resisting Mr. Trump’s attempts to overturn the election, with a more compliant official.

    Mr. Perry is not the only ally of Mr. Trump whose phone has been seized in recent weeks. In June, federal agents seized the phone of John Eastman, the conservative lawyer who advised Mr. Trump on strategies to overturn the election.

    Luke Broadwater covers Congress. He was the lead reporter on a series of investigative articles at The Baltimore Sun that won a Pulitzer Prize and a George Polk Award in 2020. @lukebroadwater

     

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 10:04pm

    OH


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 9:30am

    what a surprise NOT


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:29am

    The Donald on those who plead the Fifth, May 2018:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 9:27pm

    OMG - can you say SPIES boys and girls?

    Domestic, foreign, or both?


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:34am

    PS. To be clear, they already had them:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:49am

    OH


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:56am

    DOJ moves to unseal warrant that led to FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, AG Garland says

    @ Twitter events. Aug. 11

    The US Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it is moving forward with unsealing the search warrant and itemized receipt of what was taken from former president Donald Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Largo Club in Palm Beach, Florida, during an FBI search of the property earlier this week. It was Attorney General Merrick Garland’s first public statement since Monday’s search and the first public acknowledgment that the department is actively investigating Trump’s handling of classified presidential records.

    Video via @washingtonpost


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 5:17pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 7:27pm

    The documents that were the focus of the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort were reportedly classified files related to nuclear weapons. https://t.co/CppujPYXuY

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 12, 2022

    "Experts in classified information said... search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club & potentially in danger of falling into to the wrong hands."

    https://t.co/wimnGeN9VU

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022


    "Material about nuclear weapons is especially sensitive and usually restricted to a small number of government officials, experts said.

    Publicizing details about US weapons could provide an intelligence road map to adversaries seeking to build ways of countering those systems." pic.twitter.com/U56by9oixK

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022

    "the type of top-secret information described by the people familiar with the probe would probably cause authorities to try to move as quickly as possible to recover sensitive documents that could cause grave harm to US security."#NationalSecurity https://t.co/wimnGeN9VU pic.twitter.com/IUkURJxsJr

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022

    "during the Trump administration, highly classified intelligence about sensitive topics... was routinely mishandled...

    Such intercepts are among the most closely guarded secrets because of what they can reveal about how the United States has penetrated foreign governments." pic.twitter.com/rdXBtez2k5

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022

    "A person familiar with the inventory of 15 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago in January indicated that signals intelligence material was included in them."#NationalSecurity https://t.co/wimnGeN9VU

    — Zhi Zhu (@ZhiZhuWeb) August 12, 2022

    Comprehensive thread by @rgoodlaw on the documents found at Mar-a-Lago and support for the possibility that this is a case related to the Espionage Act: https://t.co/VFkNDQoYkg

    — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) August 12, 2022

    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 10:05pm

    Josh Marshall:

    This story isn’t going anywhere. So I’m not going to jump to conclusions abt what documents relating to nuclear weapons mean. But I assume they’re not talking about a kids book about the Manhattan project. The story also references signals intercepts among the documents.

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022


    2/ Clearly the magnitude and seriousness of this story has escalate dramatically. But it’s worth stepping back and asking what conceivable innocent reasons Trump wld have to be housing these documents at his beach resort. Set aside whether he owns them or has any right to them.

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022

    3/ Why on earth are they there? We have very light indication Trump is a details guy or gives materials a close look when he’s supposed to. Is he eyeballing the yield curves on some next Gen nuclear device. Is he re-reviewing intercepted calls from foreign govts?

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022

    4/ Why are they in a pantry at Mar a Lago? I think most of us have been assuming these are important govt documents that he doesn’t have right to keep. So the USG wants them back. But absent some clear criminal activity the FBI isn’t going to go in with a warrant and …

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022

    5/ confiscate them. But maybe we’ve gotten this wrong. Maybe he was holding on to material the government couldn’t allow to be unsecured even for a brief time. I confess I really can’t figure out what any of this means. But wtf?

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 12, 2022

    edit to add new tweet


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 10:34pm

    Their gut says nuke info to Saudis in 2018:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 1:15am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 1:25am

    and that works with this, where anything "bad" will have been planted:

    Former US President Donald Trump has said he will not oppose the release of the warrant that let FBI agents search his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week.

    In a statement, Mr Trump said he was encouraging its "immediate release" - but repeated his claim the search was unnecessary and politically motivated....

    BBC, 1 hr. ago


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 2:44am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 10:41pm

    a little digression, a reminder that on 1/6/21, while basically live blogging on the action on Dagblog, I said something like 'they've been inspired by the BLM defund/abolish protesters." And I got tons of shit from NCD and rmrd that they have nothing to do with each other (both of whom were also supporting the narrative that if they were Black, the evil Capitol Police would shoot them). I got good support from oceankat, who sensibly realized that it was all, both things about RULE OF LAW and society having the forces to support it.

    Here you go. You either hate the idea of cops or you don't:

    Yep: https://t.co/ZDBzOozuLB

    — Alex Vitale (@avitale) August 10, 2022

     Which side are you on, having rule of law or ditching it for all just politics and identity and interest groups fighting each other to death all the time?


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 11:28pm

    I always found the Defund movement weird, but still a lot to clean up?

    https://theintercept.com/2019/04/25/bronx-120-report-mass-gang-prosecuti...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 12:59am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:41pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:44pm

    Ken White retweeted:


    and then this laugh


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:53pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 6:48pm

    hashtag #TraitorTrump now trending on Twitter; edit to add also #TRE45ON


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 4:15pm

    lots of legal opinions in replies


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 6:11pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:48pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:49pm

    Judge Denies Trump Executive’s Request to Dismiss Manhattan Tax Case

    Allen H. Weisselberg, who was indicted last summer, and the Trump Organization are scheduled to stand trial in October.

    By Jonah E. BromwichBen ProtessWilliam K. Rashbaum and Lola Fadulu @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 12, 2022, 10:38 a.m. ET

    A Manhattan state court judge on Friday declined to throw out the criminal case against Donald J. Trump’s family business and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg, clearing the way for a trial in the case scheduled for the fall.

    Mr. Weisselberg and the business, the Trump Organization, were charged last year by the Manhattan district attorney’s office with having engaged in a 15-year scheme in which executives were compensated with hidden benefits so that they could evade taxes. The charges stemmed from the office’s long-running investigation into the company’s business practices.

    In February, Mr. Weisselberg and the company filed motions to dismiss the charges, arguing that the case was politically motivated and that the defendants were charged only because of their link with former president Donald J. Trump.

    The decision marked the latest legal blow to Mr. Trump in a week full of them.

    On Monday, the F.B.I. searched his Florida home in connection with an unrelated criminal investigation. And on Wednesday the former president invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the New York state attorney general, which is conducting a civil inquiry into some of the same practices that are being examined by the Manhattan district attorney.

    The judge, Juan Merchan, granted a significant victory to the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg. His prosecutors argued in May, in response to the motion to dismiss, that there was nothing extraordinary about the charges: Mr. Weisselberg had violated the law in failing to pay his taxes and was being prosecuted for it, they said.

    “Over the course of the period charged in the indictment, Weisselberg evaded payment of taxes on a total of $1.7 million in income,” they wrote in a memo filed with the court. “Such illegal conduct is regularly prosecuted and this office would have been remiss not to have done so here.”

    Justice Merchan dismissed one count of criminal tax fraud against the Trump Organization and its affiliated payroll company, letting stand 14 of the 15 counts in the indictment against the business and all of the counts against Mr. Weisselberg. The prosecutors had conceded in May that the count should be dismissed because of issues with the statute of limitations [....]


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 4:13pm

