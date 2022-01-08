By Alice Tecotsky @ DailyBeast.com, updated July 25, 4:18 pm ET

Dallas police confronted a woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday morning, eventually shooting her in the lower extremities. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, who Chief Eddie Garcia said arrived at the airport shortly before 11 a.m. and changed clothes in the bathroom. After leaving the restroom in a hoodie, Odufuwa pulled out a gun and fired several shots, most of them directed toward the ceiling, Garcia added. An officer engaged her as she fired multiple rounds, Garcia said. Cellphone footage shows people cowering on the ground and behind chairs, and one traveler told CNN that he “saw a massive amount of people running up from security and people yelling ‘shooter.’ TSA employees rushed us out a side door.” [....]