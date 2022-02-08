Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Sens. Kaine, Murkowski, Sinema, and Collins have introduced the Reproductive Freedom For All Act.By artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 9:10pm |
Link is to their Aug. 1 Press Release on Murkowsi's site
THREAD INCLUDES OTHER ABORTION NEWS - including THE VOTE IN KANSAS
URL:
https://www.murkowski.senate.gov/press/release/kaine-murkowski-sinema-and-collins-introduce-legislation-to-codify-roe-v-wade
Don't know for sure if this guy knows what he's talking about but worth posting -
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 9:15pm
edit to add more from their thread, espec. since their articles are paywalled
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 10:02pm
^ he's from Cook Political Report, basically gold standard on elections
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 10:07pm
Nate Silver:
Nate Cohn:
David Shor retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 11:09pm
My my what a surprise, huge voting lines in Wichita for a primary election for midterms, I wonder why; NOT
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 11:22pm
Cute!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 11:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:04am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:41am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:06pm
^ It worked to stress the libertarian, anti-nanny-state angle. That would definitely imply woke moralizing isn't very welcome either. (Nor even Bloomberg style - they'll make the choice of buying a Big Gulp themselves, thanks for the health concerns but no thanks.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:11pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 6:11pm
De Santis wants the 15 week ban law in Florida enforced
and just a reminder that allowing abortion choice up until 15 weeks is the most popular answer in national polls
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:59pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 1:47pm