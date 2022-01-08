Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] Dallas Airport Descends Into Chaos When Woman Opens FireBy artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 4:42pm |
By Alice Tecotsky @ DailyBeast.com, updated July 25, 4:18 pm ET
Dallas police confronted a woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday morning, eventually shooting her in the lower extremities. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, who Chief Eddie Garcia said arrived at the airport shortly before 11 a.m. and changed clothes in the bathroom. After leaving the restroom in a hoodie, Odufuwa pulled out a gun and fired several shots, most of them directed toward the ceiling, Garcia added. An officer engaged her as she fired multiple rounds, Garcia said. Cellphone footage shows people cowering on the ground and behind chairs, and one traveler told CNN that he “saw a massive amount of people running up from security and people yelling ‘shooter.’ TSA employees rushed us out a side door.” [....]
PREVIOUS CRIME News thread HERE, covering June 29 thru July 21
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 4:52pm
good photo, gets at the way you might run across evidence of the violent crime problem if you were visiting Manhattan
it's like all of a sudden, it's just everyday stuff again, like it was in the 80's
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 4:56pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:05pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:09pm
If only...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:13pm
buh bye Marilyn in Baltimore, maybe you can get something going with Chesa
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:19pm
some non-violent stuff for a mx:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:26pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:30pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:42pm
Comes to mind wth this that rappers COULD somewhat easily turn the tide against the ACAB gang! Stranger things have happened!
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:00pm
another rap story along the lines of 'the police can be your homie"?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:25pm
ho hum - afternoon shooting between car gangs in L.A. leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:13pm
You betcha the gun industry thanks 2020 BLM protesters every fucking day -
I for one could easily envision everyone in Kenosha buying a gun if they didn't have one before the minute they saw the results of the damage in the light of day.
And the protests in Wauwautosa by Black kids running through the yards at night to terrorize the (mostly liberal white) residents (because of what one Black cop did), ai yi yi !!! I betcha every single resident went out and bought a gun within a week.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:58pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 7:27pm
Portland, still a wonderland:
and another example
and another
and another
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:08am
Update on Miz Odufuwa of the Dallas airport shooting -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:23am
a selection from around the country -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:48am
BUT WAIT, that's far from all, actually not a single one of those above qualifies as a mass shooting, OF WHICH THERE WERE 14 this last weekend -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:55am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 3:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 3:49pm
Baltimore, where no lives matter -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 3:37pm
Harlem kidz these days; wasn't that long ago when they all wanted to be little Barack Obama's in preppy attire -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 3:54pm
the whole state of Texas still really can't compete with the day-in, day-out of Philadelphia:
^ but police shouldn't be harassing such drivers?
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 4:08pm
doesn't sound like a "defund" fan
she's for real, not a bot, her pinned tweet is a video of herself
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 4:14pm
ah the lovely Chicago Dem machine:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 5:06pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 5:15pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 5:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:13pm
^ Once the perps are apprehended, will they be saying in bond court: It was the SSRI's that made me do it, your honor?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:18pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:33pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:41pm
She is a citizen demanding what is not possible right now? --
New Orleans Police Department could see record-low employment by end of the year, by WDSU Channel 6, Jun 7, 2022
The question is: who will voters like her blame for this situation?
Edit to add the latest on topic from Asher:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:55pm
(where's them social workers? )
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 11:52pm
Hennepin Co. law enforcement harassing again, no doubt bipoc people, just because some of them happen to have weapons and are disturbing the peace
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 1:55am
another 20-something rapper bites the dust -
Earlier I saw this Bogalusa Police investigating two crime scenes, mayor pleads for a stop to violence from tv station WDSU
"The senseless shooting in Bogalusa another tragic reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. First I ask that our residents remain calm while the police continue their investigation. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims family and friends. As your Mayor and as a Mother I plead on behalf of our community and for our children, today must mean enough is finally enough. Stop the violence! See something, say something. I demand that Louisiana State Police come in to aid BPD & WPSO."
certainly the opposite of wanting to cut police AND a call for the community to start "tattling" to them to boot!
Meanwhile elsewhere in weezyana
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 2:22am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 8:23am
Lovely property it happened on shown in this video report, definitely reeks of that "live free or die" compound ethos in many "far north" climes,
4 children dead in Alaska after boy fatally shoots siblings before turning gun on himself, authorities say
then there's the 7 kids + 1 away at the time, no using birth control there. I might shoot myself too if I was a 15 yr. old looking at that Fairbanks future, winter coming again soon, just sayin'
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 3:53pm
meanwhile last week in the "big city" of Anchorage
I found this related video, can't vouch for the source or accuracy of the captions
but overall, the story reminds me of that scene from "Gone with The Wind" where the menfolk got to go "clean up" that camp area where Scarlett got attacked on the road, where all the criminal elements are hiding out
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 4:02pm
Something's gone wrong with the systemic racism in New Orleans - the Black guy D.A. gets off scot free and his white girl law partner is guilty of 4 counts
Isn't it supposed to be the other way around? Just askin'
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 3:27pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 5:48pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 11:42pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 11:50pm
It has nothing to do with the Pride Parade, just the same day. Is all Blacks in a Black neighborhood, mostly young men. I watched both videos Though eventually an overwhelming presence, the cops didn't harass a single person just going about their business or even hanging out on the corner watching. They even appeared to back down from some taunts (sometimes at direction of their commander)
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:30am
another example of victim shooting criminal
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:32am
apparently dealing marijuana in Chicago still requires a gun and extra license plates?
and then, about that punch
The main point:do you want virtually all cops to quit because too often they get unfairly treated by the media, or not?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:45am
more from the CWB Chicago thread on 'the punch':
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 3:58am
more on the "cop punching" video:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 9:23pm
No armed robberies that I've read of, YET
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 2:55am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 3:22am
^ Mho, Charles Blow is basically a clueless elitist idiot. People make a lot of fun of David Brooks, but he's a comparative genius about American mass culture. My last straw was when he wrote a column with woke bitching about how the Loony Tunes character Pepe LePew was encouraging bad male behavior and rape culture! HUH?!!! Guess he didn't get the title "Loony Tunes" , how each character except Bugs is "LOONY" and is to be ridiculed and a laughing stock and are always losers! This is just more of the same cluelessness, Blow lives on another planet from the rest of us. Really I don't get why he still has his job. For chrissake even George Will is more savvy about real people. Moskos is being facetious, but I would not at all be surprised if Blow has never met an immigrant.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 3:36am
Play 'Dunk The Cop'
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 1:22pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 4:04pm
3 shot dead last night at manicure shop in Summersville, West Virginia -
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 5:48pm
besides Baltimore and WV, weekend starting off with literal bangs in other shootings across the country
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 6:18pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 8:28pm
Excerpts of special note This Administration is more concerned with political narratives and agendas than with victims and prosecuting violent crime and
The Office has been hemorrhaging talent. From seasoned, well-respected veteran prosecutors to many of the younger up-and-coming ASAs. People are leaving in droves. It is clear as to why. It is not because of Covid and
This Administration routinely claims that they have shifted their focus from prosecuting low level crimes so that they can focus their resources on fighting violent crime and drivers of violence. This is simply not true. If this Administration was truly concerned with effectively fighting violent crime, then they would fully staff those courtrooms and Units. Not create more useless policy positions on the Executive Staff at the expense of hiring more ASAs who can work in the trenches
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 8:30pm
Chicago cops leaving in droves and no one wants to be the replacements -
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 9:12pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 9:26pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 11:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 11:44pm
believe it or not, somebody in the MSM is writing about it
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 1:17am
oh a simple domestic call in the burbs, shoulda sent the social workers
meanwhile in Philly proper:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 1:28am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 11:07pm
^ So basically this guy is saying that when police say that when they confront a 12-yr.-old in the dead of night in a "bad neighborhood', the 12-yr.-old may very well be armed, they are not making that fear up and they are not lying? Huh, fancy that.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 2:28am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 6:07am
oh what a surprise NOT
Hint to Lori Lightfoot: this is not good P.R. as top business people read the FT more than the WSJ
Hint to BLM Chicago branch: you should consider changing the slogan to "Defund Everything", then it will look prescient
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 4:13pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 6:39pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 6:42pm
Mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured on Detroit's west side
WCMU | By Russ McNamara Published August 1, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT
But plenty are still saying that police like DPD Chief James White, quoted above, are the problem, because he doesn't care about Black lives and is part of a systemically racist system, something along those lines. Here's Chief White's official portrait
and C.V. from Detroit's website
Doesn't look like a racist bastard to me....
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 8:40pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:44am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 2:27pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 4:40pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 4:44pm
Police do stop crime IF the crimes are prosecuted and punished.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 4:54pm
coverage at local NBC
edit to add: partly because the video of the incident has gone viral on social media
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 5:28pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 5:26pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 5:20pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 5:51pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 6:13pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 6:15pm
so who's left here? doing things like this
Spot News doesn't usually go there (gained 137K+ followers sticking to reporting what's on Chicago police radio scanners) BUT he's making an exception for Kim -
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:37pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 6:26pm
another video from Mall of America, showing the same black kid firing his gun at the front of the Nike store:
The Woke might advise "Suburban Housewife Anne Holt" that this is the penance she must pay for her white privilege, to think about Geo. Floyd and pray, and remember that ACAB.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 6:40pm
Two recent vicious beatings of senior Asian-Americans by Black youth in San Francisco area (video)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 3:26pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 11:25pm
José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of capital murder in the slayings of the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and her son, who court records show was younger than 14.
Macho culture?
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 3:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 4:36pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 6:15pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 6:19pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 6:24pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 6:34pm
STILL pinned to the top of BLM's Twitter page, where it's been for months -
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 6:43pm
Breonna Taylor cops being brought to justice; *crickets* from most Woke cause this ruins their narrative that the U.S. is systemically racist
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 6:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 8:42pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 8:53pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 8:45pm
Now imagine you're a highway patrol officer stopping a driver in one of those 35 states....
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 1:03am
If you're confused about the word "tubers" - long before there were water parks there developed a "fun for all ages" pastime of a company on the relatively rapid river between Wisconsin and Minnesota renting inner tubes for people to float on in the summer. It's supposed to cool people down, being in the water and the wind under shade of trees.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 2:08am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 3:06am