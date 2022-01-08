Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
AP sources: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-ZawahriBy artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 6:18pm |
By MATTHEW LEE, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MIKE BALSAMO @ APNews.com, 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON — A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter.
Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. White House officials declined to confirm al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target, adding that “there were no civilian casualties.”
President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in a 7:30 p.m. EDT address to the nation.
An American ground team was present in Afghanistan to support the strike and has since pulled out, a senior intelligence official said [....]
- Add new comment
- 1907 reads
Comments
Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 6:25pm
so here's the Trump narrative on the story already baked, natch
(and who's willing to bet Aaron Mate et.al. will be *confirming* a version of the same shortly? some more of that eggscellent Russia-sponsored journalism...)
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 7:02pm
here's Biden's full announcement via C-SPAN
And this coverage is one of many that are a reminder that Americans were not the only victims of 9/11
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 8:56pm
Ukrainian journalist impressed even as many Americans are not:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 9:01pm
and another one!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 10:16pm
A couple of years after Osama bin Laden was killed, ISIS rose from the ashes. I heard the same day as this news that Iraq was having trouble keeping it together. Will history repeat?
https://youtu.be/EQfEonTfOrw
by Orion on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 3:51am
Trump helped ISIS revive, let them escape into the desert, after an Obama-led 5-nation coalition spent a painstaking year weeding them out of Mosul(?) street by street.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 1:34am
ISIS seemed to be going on for a bit before Trump.
Also, I watched the video and saw Zawahiri was actually in Kabul! Afghanistan government not too happy. Does this mean a return to Afghanistan by the United States?
by Orion on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 3:16am
Yes, ISIS rose under Obama and Obama largely took care of them before transfer of power, but Trump was more int deals with Putin and Erdogan (including screwing the Kurds).
So which part of history will repeat, or is it just a vague similarity?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 6:43am
I don't know. It's just a question.
by Orion on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 6:47am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 7:04am
by Orion on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 6:20am
Nobody really cares. Putin going will be a huge moment. Al Qaeda is a historical footnote, a 15 year distraction.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 6:45am
Putin going could lead in to something like Al Qaeda. Demography isn't with what we typically associate with Russia. That might have to do with the invasion of Ukraine: https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220524-population-decline-in-russia...
by Orion on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 6:50am
Old news - 1998 Factfulness talked about Russia being down to 80mill by 2100. 2022 was likely the end of the window when Putin had enough non-retirees to invade Ukraine, but still not enough it appears. Doesn't matter - Putin blew it. There's no way Donbas is a useful territory for Russia after this war, he won't have the UA population behind him, the best he can hope for is a land bridge to Crimea, but that's doubtful, and by 2030 it'll just be "Pootie's brain fart", whether Russia melts down or somehow survives. Russia's Eastern territories will not like being used as cannon fodder for European adventurism.
And while we talk about 140m Russians, only 100mill are in Europe.
The late 80s boomlet has gone bust.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 7:21am
Not saying it means anything but a historically significant neighbor has been growing in population: https://tradingeconomics.com/mongolia/population#:~:text=In%20the%20long....
by Orion on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 7:37am
Half Russia's population in Volga & Central districts.
Good rundown on RU demographics
https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/russia-population
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 9:33am
Also, didn't Al Qaeda come about due to the invasion of Afghanistan by the USSR? Doesn't seem unrelated at all.
https://apnews.com/article/afghanistan-russia-ukraine-putin-tajikistan-d...
by Orion on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 10:58am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 11:28am