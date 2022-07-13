Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Build a Charter School, Get Sued by the Teachers UnionBy artappraiser on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 3:34pm |
URL:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/charter-school-sued-teachers-union-vertex-academies-united-federation-of-teachers-rowe-mangual-bronx-new-york-education-achievement-gap-hispanic-latino-black-impoverished-students-11657300011?mod=opinion_lead_pos5
- Add new comment
- 891 reads
Comments
not editing this url because it gave me no paywall access to the article
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 3:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 4:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 2:16am
Grownups should always keep in mind the lesson in "Lord of The Flies" ?
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:42pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 12:37am
There is some point to this, but lots of other factors as well:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 3:37am