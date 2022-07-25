Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] Dallas Airport Descends Into Chaos When Woman Opens FireBy artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 4:42pm |
By Alice Tecotsky @ DailyBeast.com, updated July 25, 4:18 pm ET
Dallas police confronted a woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday morning, eventually shooting her in the lower extremities. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, who Chief Eddie Garcia said arrived at the airport shortly before 11 a.m. and changed clothes in the bathroom. After leaving the restroom in a hoodie, Odufuwa pulled out a gun and fired several shots, most of them directed toward the ceiling, Garcia added. An officer engaged her as she fired multiple rounds, Garcia said. Cellphone footage shows people cowering on the ground and behind chairs, and one traveler told CNN that he “saw a massive amount of people running up from security and people yelling ‘shooter.’ TSA employees rushed us out a side door.” [....]
PREVIOUS CRIME News thread HERE, covering June 29 thru July 21
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 4:52pm
good photo, gets at the way you might run across evidence of the violent crime problem if you were visiting Manhattan
it's like all of a sudden, it's just everyday stuff again, like it was in the 80's
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 4:56pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:05pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:09pm
If only...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:13pm
buh bye Marilyn in Baltimore, maybe you can get something going with Chesa
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:19pm
some non-violent stuff for a mx:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:26pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:30pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 5:42pm
Comes to mind wth this that rappers COULD somewhat easily turn the tide against the ACAB gang! Stranger things have happened!
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:00pm
another rap story along the lines of 'the police can be your homie"?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:25pm
ho hum - afternoon shooting between car gangs in L.A. leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:13pm
You betcha the gun industry thanks 2020 BLM protesters every fucking day -
I for one could easily envision everyone in Kenosha buying a gun if they didn't have one before the minute they saw the results of the damage in the light of day.
And the protests in Wauwautosa by Black kids running through the yards at night to terrorize the (mostly liberal white) residents (because of what one Black cop did), ai yi yi !!! I betcha every single resident went out and bought a gun within a week.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:58pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 7:27pm
Portland, still a wonderland:
and another example
and another
and another
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:08am
Update on Miz Odufuwa of the Dallas airport shooting -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:23am
a selection from around the country -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:48am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:55am
BUT WAIT, that's far from all, actually not a single one of those above qualifies as a mass shooting, OF WHICH THERE WERE 14 this last weekend -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:55am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 3:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 3:49pm
Baltimore, where no lives matter -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 3:37pm
Harlem kidz these days; wasn't that long ago when they all wanted to be little Barack Obama's in preppy attire -
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 3:54pm
the whole state of Texas still really can't compete with the day-in, day-out of Philadelphia:
^ but police shouldn't be harassing such drivers?
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 4:08pm
doesn't sound like a "defund" fan
she's for real, not a bot, her pinned tweet is a video of herself
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 4:14pm
ah the lovely Chicago Dem machine:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 5:06pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 5:15pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 5:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:13pm
^ Once the perps are apprehended, will they be saying in bond court: It was the SSRI's that made me do it, your honor?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:18pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:33pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:41pm
She is a citizen demanding what is not possible right now? --
New Orleans Police Department could see record-low employment by end of the year, by WDSU Channel 6, Jun 7, 2022
The question is: who will voters like her blame for this situation?
Edit to add the latest on topic from Asher:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:55pm
(where's them social workers? )
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 11:52pm