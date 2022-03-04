Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
War in Ukraine (Ongoing Thread) - Part IV- Civilians executed & buried in mass graves in city of Bucha, officials sayBy artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 9:25pm |
[EVERYONE FEEL FREE TO USE. News III-March 12 to April 2 ; News II-March 1 to 12 ; News I-Feb. 24 to 28]
Ukrainian civilians executed, people buried in mass graves in city of Bucha, officials say by Brad Dress @ TheHill.com, April 2 (excerpt after the jump)
Ukrainian civilians were executed and left lying in the streets of Bucha, Ukraine, and hundreds of people were buried in mass graves in the city, which lies just outside of the capital of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak shared a photo appearing to show bodies lying in the streets of Bucha with hands tied behind their backs. Podoliak said the people had been shot dead by Russian troops. “These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat,” he tweeted. “How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?”
[....] Later on Saturday, Ukraine’s defense ministry tweeted out a video showing Ukrainian forces driving through Bucha. The video shows sensitive content: bodies littered across the city.“The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of [Russian] animals for several weeks. *Local civillians were being executed arbitrarily*, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city,” the ministry tweeted.
In addition to the bodies strewn across the street, Bucha’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, told news outlet AFP that 280 people had been buried in mass graves. “All these people were shot,” he told the outlet.AFP reported that its journalists saw at least 20 bodies lying on a single street.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that Russian troops had left mines and were booby-trapping bodies [....]
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:14am
I have not looked for verification for these. I do find that the tweeter has been pretty accurate so far, but I am not certain. In any case, even if any of these accusations do not pan out, I feel that they are still big news, the accusations are news in themselves.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:41am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:21am
unconfirmed videos:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:25am
Lost in xlation
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 6:36am
Energy dependence
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 2:18pm
What's the source of this? Thanks
by Jason (not verified) on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 11:32pm
I'll try to dig out the Facebook comment i copied from
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 3:04am
Hey Jason - page from "Price Wars" by Rupert Russell.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 8:37am
I note they are no longer "Nazis".
In China, I believe the word they often use is "hooligans".
Edit to add: Seems to me that someone's thinking ahead about defense for war crimes prosecution.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:12pm
Nazi symbolism seems to have deep resonance across the board in Eastern Europe.
by Orion on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 4:44am
'This Is True Barbarity’: Life and Death Under Russian Occupation
The town of Trostyanets was occupied by Russian forces for a month before the Ukrainian military liberated it. Residents described weeks of hunger and horror.
By Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Natalia Yermak; with LOTS OF Photographs by Tyler Hicks @ NYTimes.com, April 3, 2022, Updated 9:59 a.m. ET
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 5:52pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 5:57pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 9:05pm
Shot dead for no reason (and gotta say, that's just like what happened toSergio in Sacremento this weekend, dead for no reason is dead for no reason):
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 3:52am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 3:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 3:52pm
The response to this reminds me of, after World War II, when scenes of the massacres and devastation of the Nazis were circulated around the West. The primary difference is that those scenes were circulated after the fact, when victory for the West had passed, and these scenes are here now.
It's not impossible that we're headed for an escalation.
It's really only the West that is pushing back against Russia - I wrote for the Hampton Institute back in 2016 that Putin has cultivated partnerships around the world that might stay quiet up front but will be more than loyal from behind. He has only cultivated more sense than, including with much of the African continent.
by Orion on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 8:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:42pm
PETER HITCHENS: The USA wants this war... so it can drive Russia back to the Stone Age.
by Orion on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 8:45pm
Infowar: drone video of Mariupol targeted to Chinese-language audience by Ukraine's Foreign Affairs:
Interestingly tweeted on the same day that Zelenskyy spoke to the UN Security Council?
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:28pm
makes sense in light of
Russia-Ukraine war: In Chinese media, the US is the villain
In tightly-controlled media space, conflict is an opportunity for Beijing to advance its ‘information proxy war’.
By Rachel Cheung @ aljazeera.com, April 6
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 3:22am
Interesting that Carlotta Gall, currently working as NYTimes's Istanbul bureau chief after a long career reporting from war zones and on terrorism beats, felt the need to jump back in and do boots-on-the-ground one more time:
‘Sitting at Home and Trembling.’ A Town Emerges After a Russian Retreat.
By Carlotta Gall @ NYTimes.com, April 4, 2022, 5:41 p.m. ET. Photos from location at link by Ivor Prickett for The New York Times
btw, here is Gall's current bio she has at the NYTimes- to me, she was known basically the expert go-to on Afghanistan--shows how much I was leaving out by thinking that!
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:49pm
here is one of the more striking photos by Prickett from Gall's report
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:53pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:10pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 9:04pm
another Kamil Galeev thread (I have learned a lot from his threads!)
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 10:21pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 10:28pm
from "Doctors without Borders" -
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 10:34pm
moved to "What's Going On in Russia?" thread here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/whats-going-russia-ongoing-thread-part-ii-35234#comment-315962
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 11:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 3:46am
Russians burned swastikas into victims' bodies, raped girls as young as 10: reports https://trib.al/sewb7TQ
by Orion on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 4:45am
I note that the swastika burn claim came from Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian member of Parliament who is among those accusing Russia of genocide. Zelenskyy himself cited the following crimes in his speech to the UN Security Council
but it does not say he mentioned that. I only point it out because if he was intent on being believable he would have mentioned only those crimes for which there was plenty of evidence, rather than just going for the most incendiary.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 2:28pm
adding the earlier tweet in Walker's thread
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 2:50pm
it's pretty clear now which side he is on:
edit to add: and I see it's going to go on the front page of the Financial Times
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 4:15pm
Ukraine Foreign Affairs now communicating to Arab-language speakers, tweeting the video that Zelenskky used in his address to the UN Security Council:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 4:48pm
Fukuyama:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 7:56pm
this is great BBC reporting from a small village near the Chernobyl zone recently liberated, it's pretty damn clear the people he talks to are not making shit up about abuse by the Russian military:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 2:03am
(President of Rugby Europe)
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 4:06am
He's "Reporter for @TIME based in New York City, by way of Moscow, Kyiv and Berlin"
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 4:48pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 12:28am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 12:59pm
the AFP picture of how Ukrainians are recently given to using garbage bags:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 1:52pm
pretty awesome, it's happening, just like that!
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 5:57pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 2:29pm
now this is a very serious photo-op, witness stuff for history if not for war crimes trial
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 2:56pm
"I think they need an external enemy to keep themselves in check." - Vladimir Putin
by Orion on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 4:44am
Quite likely the EU needs a real challenge to keep it from falling asleep. Hungary remains a real problem though.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 7:46am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 7:48pm
Wait, where's Lulu to explain it's no big deal, the west does worse and it's a false flag incident abetted by Bellingkat?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 4:29am
Sure Aaron fucking Mate will find a way to excuse this
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 4:53pm
that will be an easy one for him as it's being reported by the evil neo-Nazi regiment
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 6:14pm
Putin's planning to blame a lot of bad stuff on British intel:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 8:24pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 1:29pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 3:00am
Tweet by Head of Tech Ecosystem of Ukraine, Advisor at Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.@diiagovua @mintsyfra https://instagram.com/anmeek Ukraine
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 2:19pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 3:19pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 8:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 11:52pm
Germany's Foreign Minister talking like the proverbial liberal who got mugged -
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 2:53am
and that's before Russia bombs more cities as everyone's saying they plan to do...
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 3:49am
Agence France Presse Fact Check:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 12:45am
Ukraine announces arrest of Putin ally in ‘lightning-fast’ operation
Viktor Medvedchuk had escaped house arrest on treason charges days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Julian Borger in Washington @ TheGuardian.com, Last modified on Tue 12 Apr 2022 18.32 EDT
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 2:39am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 7:02pm
Visiting Kyiv, Bucha & surrounding Thurs. to show support: GOP Senator Daines & GOP Rep. Spartz. So much for the loudmouth Tucker-Carlsen /Trump wing (amplified on social media by shrieking libruls who are suckers for the troll bait of grifters,) representing "all Republicans"
As two U.S. lawmakers visit Kyiv, the trip’s organizer says he hopes more officials, and weapons, will follow.
By Andrew E. Kramer @ NYTimes.com, Apr. 14
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/15/2022 - 1:23am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/16/2022 - 1:19am
also of special note in the article
edit to add that the NYTimes has a piece on the Pentagon confirmation about the ship too:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/16/2022 - 1:31am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/16/2022 - 8:32pm
(sound on)
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/16/2022 - 8:37pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/17/2022 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/17/2022 - 9:57pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/17/2022 - 11:01pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 2:42am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 5:24pm
calling out the woke and other "defunders" bullshit about spending on police after the NYC subway attack;
it's partly this idiotic thing where lots of people left and right naturally hate cops and authorities in general so they like the idea that if they can cut spending on police THEY ALL CAN GET A PONY! Lefty's pony might be more social workers, righty's might be lower property taxes, but the pony they are really more likely to get: a dystopian, falling apart crime-ridden community lacking law and order, with plummeting business activity, plummeting job availability, plummeting property values, higher and higher taxes because of lost tax base.....
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 5:45pm
HELP!
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 2:58am
here's a version of the above with English subtitles (using a previous dupe comment to post it)
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 3:55am
war crime (#4,733? who's counting?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 3:12am
Ret. Lt.. Gen. Honore:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 8:26pm
Putin claims victory in Mariupol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yrmb0bqfI4
by Orion on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 8:24am
If you've ever "caught" a porcupine or a bobcat - ownership in fact might be in question.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 9:35am
PM's of Denmark & Spain did a surprise visit to Kyiv, following Boris's act :
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:35am
Has Ukraine Already Won? Today's Russia is not yesterday's USSR.
One thing about the USSR, at its height it was actually led by a Georgian, Josef Stalin. The satellite states may have always been strong - it's why Putin's Russia has put so much effort in to mastering them.
by Orion on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 10:18am
Is Russia on the verge of defeat? El American: https://elamerican.com/are-russians-on-the-verge-of-defeat-expert/
by Orion on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 11:20am
200 Children killed in Ukraine. The first girl reminds me of Anne Frank.
by Orion on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 10:26pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 11:14pm
Blinken & Def. Sec. Austin in Kyiv!
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 12:08am
while Covid-obsessed me wonders what ever happened to Fauci's hope that people would never go back to shaking hands again? (not that I wanted it to happen - actually, it really freaked me out - still, this is a Biden cabinet member)
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 11:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 12:17am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 1:36am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 2:03pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 2:50am
He makes a good point that it is definitely one of those "never forgive, never forget" battles.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 7:22pm
Stalingrad lasted nearly 6 months with 2 million casualties.
There are some analogies maybe but it was also 2 very serious armies -
at the time of the counteroffensive 600K on the German side, 1.1million on the Soviet.
Plus through a harsh winter pre-global warming to increase the cruelty, rather than mid-Spring.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 3:34pm
VERY welcome backgrounder on that reporter from Donbas, Illia Ponomarenko! I was always hesitant to take his stuff too seriously as I didn't know much about him. Now after reading this (from an incredibly prestigious source), I'm thinking he's about as good as you can get:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 10:13pm
(some of the replies to her thread are worthwhile, too)
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 12:57pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 5:06pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 3:08am
"We were beaten and humiliated." Stories of Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia
April 29, 2022
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 3:50am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 11:19am
video
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 3:10pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 3:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 12:05am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 10:29pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 10:35pm
Reuters Investigates: Eyewitness testimony, discarded documents and social media posts point to the Russian soldiers and chain of command in the bloody occupation of the Ukrainian town of Bucha
By MARI SAITO in BUCHA, Ukraine
Photography by ZOHRA BENSEMRA
Filed May 5, 2022, 11 a.m. GMT
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 10:47am
Retake Crimea?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 1:26am
I kept waiting for confirmation of that hit, but couldn't find it,
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 5:02am
I'm not even a dog person but this gets me:
I swear there's some genuis media minds working with Ukraine.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 9:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 9:56pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 8:52am
Modern warfare?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 2:25pm
To me, the fact that this video was made is proof that they will do anything to win.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 6:51am
Full 5:24 video of Zelensky's Victory Day message to Ukrainians, with English subtitles. At the end, he very much equates Putin with Hitler:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 9:04pm
So media seemed a bit bewildered about what the Z symbol Russians have everywhere means: https://youtu.be/aigX5BvF3jM
I looked it up and, in the occult, "Z" appears to mean a symbol for.war.
by Orion on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 4:35am
It's a Costagravas film from the early 70s, and...
On Instagram, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) posted on 3 March that the "Z" symbol is an abbreviation of the phrase "for victory" (Russian: за победу, romanized: za pobedu), while the "V" symbol stands for "strength is in truth" (Russian: сила в правде, romanized: sila v pravde) and "The task will be completed" ...
Meanwhile
war.action in Ukraine goes poorly for them
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2022/05/11/the-russians-lost-nearl...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 10:22am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 2:18pm
google translation of text with video: Alexander Martynenko, a military serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, surrendered. Date of birth - 01/09/2004. At the time of his capture, he was exactly 18 years and 4 months old.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 2:43am
more on the video of the 18-yr.-old Russian soldier:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 2:49am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 3:47am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 5:51am
What did "treat them like that" imply?i didn't see a problem how they were treated, which was surprising.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 6:34pm
found a new good source, an interested REALIST following the action
Last tweets:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 3:07pm
Captive medic's bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol, 1 hr. ago
A celebrated Ukrainian medic strapped on a body camera to offer a firsthand look at Mariupol’s horror. Then Russian forces took her captive. Before her disappearance, Yuliia Paievska, better known as Taira, asked Associated Press journalists to safeguard the footage.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 5:51pm
all in good fun until it's used to support an argument that journalists are indeed enemy combatants
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 3:36pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 4:19pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 3:03pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 11:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 2:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 1:02pm
that's a waaay interesting thread, thank you. Of special interest is the history as a place of refuge from serfdom (hence part of the transition in the west away from the middle ages to an era of more autonomous individuals) and just little interesting points like this:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 2:37pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 1:43am
on the front line with the Right Sector militia -
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 5:46am
Ukrainian cosplay
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 12:11pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 4:07pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 4:12pm
but for real:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 4:15pm
to be clear:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 9:27pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 2:13pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 3:14am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 5:41pm
Burmese version of Ukraine
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/07/01/opinions/myanmar-russia-zeyar-thaw-zi...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 5:57am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 3:52am
Zelensky fires prosecutor general Venediktova, security service chief Bakanov
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 7:39am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 5:04am