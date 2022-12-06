I'm just .... going to start with this:

Uvalde student laid on top of dying classmate to avoid being shot by gunman, video shows cops preventing parents from entering school during shooting.

It is okay to cry:

Horrifying details have emerged regarding the moments inside a Robb Elementary classroom on Tuesday when it was targeted by suspected mass shooter Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old gunman who was killed after allegedly going on a shooting spree that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

I started crying when I read this. The NRA exists because its tentacles are in a lot of avenues - more than likely, the police who responded to the incident had NRA gear themselves. More:

Joe Garcia, husband of fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia, one of two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday, died Thursday morning of a heart attack caused by grief, according to family members. "EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief," Garcia's 21-year-old nephew John Martinez wrote in a post on Thursday. "I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy."

Was the shooter on antidepressants? It's a possibility, but we should also think of this as what it may really be: an American holocaust.

I had a roommate in Portland who, after the shooting at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, sat me down and asked me if he thought we were "in some kind of a social war."

I get the feeling that this is true. I don't feel peace any where. We have not really had peace in this country for some time, since at least 9/11, and the horror of terrorism eventually just found its way home to us.

After the Nazi holocaust, Europe enjoyed a lasting moment of real peace. Only true hell was able to get people to that moment. That moment has only broken recently with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is the moment that we need to look at one another, embrace one another and to know peace. Peace is only possible through us.

It's important to always remember our hearts, because it helps us be nice.