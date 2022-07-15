Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Turkish Tycoon Tied to Political Intrigue Extradited to U.S. in Connection w/$1 Billion FraudBy artappraiser on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 8:00pm |
Too strange to simply toss onto the "Crime" or "Trump" news threads.
By Adam Klasfeld @ LawandCrime.com, July 15
Turkish tycoon Sezgin Baran Korkmaz has been extradited from Austria to Utah to face allegations in connection to a $1 billion biofuel fraud linked to a fundamentalist Mormon sect. (Image via YouTube screengrab.)
A politically connected Turkish businessman with ties to that country’s ruling party and its efforts to influence the Donald Trump administration was extradited on Friday to Utah, where he will face federal charges connected to a $1 billion fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. [....]
URL:
https://lawandcrime.com/crime/turkish-tycoon-tied-to-political-intrigue-extradited-to-u-s-in-connection-with-1-billion-fraud/
Way more crazier story - 10 Chinese nationals laundering huge amounts of criminal money thru Northern Ireland banks -
Makes me wonder what the Defund/Abolish police and prisons gang would do with something like this. Really hits me how naive they are about the world and human nature. I know, I know, in their world everyone would have adequate income and wouldn't covet more money and/or power, no greed, kumbaya.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 5:09pm