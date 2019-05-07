Sorry dag bloggers but we have to face the reality that a woman can't do what's needed in a debate with Trump. Punch him in the face. Biden is the only nominee that promises to beat Trump to a bloody pulp if he so much as walks to close to him. He claims a long history of punching people in the mouth as evidence to back up his ability to fuck up Trump.

"You walk behind me in the debate. Come here, man. The idea that I'd be intimidated by Donald Trump. He's the bully that I knew my whole life. He's the bully that I've always stood up to. He's the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I'd smack them in the mouth."

I like Warren's policy positions. I like her plans. But imagine Warren punching Trump in the mouth. He'd just laugh it off and then kick her ass. Does she have a plan for that?

We need a real man for president.