SSRIs, Once AgainBy Orion on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 12:34pm |
I'm going to start off with an old example from back in 2001:
MATTAWA, Wash. (AP) _ Apple orchards are blossoming just down the road. But there is one student in Michelle Hansen’s honors English class who is not there to see it.
Cory Baadsgaard is, instead, in the county jail, writing letters of apology to classmates he has known since kindergarten _ the same ones he forced into a classroom corner using a loaded big-game hunting rifle and swear words many had never heard him use before.
``It’s hard to write when you’re shaking and crying,″ the 16-year-old said in a letter that his friend, Clint Price, read to the class soon after the April 10 standoff.
And school officials have since discovered that in the days before he brought the gun to school, he was having trouble adjusting to a new anti-depressant medication.
Any number of factors could have prompted Baadsgaard to sneak through one of the school’s side doors with the rifle and burst into his classroom.
Now, of course, the gun element cannot be discounted. We did not have assault weapons available a generation ago, and we also did not have psychotropic drugs being distributed routinely. Both are true at once.
I want to say that the notion that antidepressants can cause this does not mean that psychiatric illness is not real. However, you're seeing this identical sort of extreme behavior in various people that was very unusual until very recently.
What is the reason people are taking SSRI's in the first place? (psst, answer tip - many are very depressed, suicidal level)
Basically you are saying if you were able to get rid of SSRI's, many would be hunky dory and not seek out guns?
So if say, Adam Lanza was not taking SSRI's, he would be like any normal young man, not sitting in a blacked out room and collecting guns. Sheesh, if only his parents knew it was that simple, betcha they would have confiscated any SSRI's in a NY minute!
(I think: what if they confiscated his guns? That makes more sense to me. And let the psychiatric people experiment with the drugs that might help him in the meantime. Knowing in advance that some may temporarily make him worse. Just sayin')
Should the depressed and otherwise mentally ill self-medicate with opiates instead? Alcohol? Psychedelics? Would that help the gun and violence situation?
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 4:09pm
It's important to look at what an SSRI does. It blocks serotonin much like cocaine and produces similar effects. It's basically a placebo with side effects when it comes to depression and is used in various situations that have nothing to do with depression, with doctors opting that it's a good idea based on whether the patient says they're feeling better or not or a desired good outcome is achieved, regardless of side effect. There's nothing particularly advanced about it - it's just the same sort of stuff that gets people wired up and ready to break stuff the whole world around, dressed up as something else in America and given out along with whatever gun you want to buy.
In Australia, they don't give these drugs to anyone below 18 and you certainly can't get a gun in that age range either.
Ultimately tho, this country won't do either and we will be having this discussion again in 10 years.
by Orion on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 6:37pm
There are age restrictions on alcohol, opiates and psychedelics are a different story, so I don't see why an age limit on SSRIs is problematic when they seem to be a big problem for younger people.
by Orion Unregistered (not verified) on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 5:59pm
Types of confirmation bias - Biased search for information
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 4:25pm
Don't you have a thread over to the right for [Antidepressants]?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 5:43pm
Offer: We could change the topic to the danger of statins! Over the years I've collected a boatload of both anecdotals and medical studies on the terrible things they can do, especially to men. Of course, they can save lives too. But everyone shouldn't take them.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 5:55pm
Nights imbibe statins, statin highland varies, my brain is feverishly trying to make something click... "Statin on the corner, suitcase in her hand..."
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 6:11pm
Your equation of the two things still strikes me as ridiculous.
For just this one thing alone - I am positive there are not 120 SSRI users per 100 people in this country
I am also pretty damn sure that if Australia enacted protections concerning SSRI's for under 18, it was to protect possible distortion of still-developing brains, rather than any connection to actual acted out violence. Look Andrew Sullivan took testosterone (& still takes it?) for AIDS muscle wasting and admits it made him more aggressive and violent but he didn't actually act on those feelings! Same for tons of guys using steroids for sports. People still know right from wrong even when they are under the influence of drugs making them more aggressive and anger prone.
IF TRUE, it would be an infitesimal percentage of the problem, like 0.01% of the problem of the rise in violent crime SINCE 2020.. Are you trying to tell us that everyone taking SSRI'S started to get violent in 2020 for some reason. It strikes as addled, confused, irrational and possibly under the influence of some drug to think SSRI's by under 18 year olds are the problem here! Were 1 or 2 or 3 nut cases involved with gun violence taking SSRI'S when executing the violence? Undoubtedly! (with the major cavaet that nobody in the #ghetto or in rap or gang world, where much gun and other violence occurs would take that emasculating shit prescribed by a white doctor) Would those few nuts on SSRI's still do the same if they weren't on them? Probably! Because they are not just on another drug that would make them more susceptible to act on emotions (LIKE ALCOHOL HAS LONG BEEN KNOWN TO BE,) they are: mentally ill even without any drugs at all!
There so many other reasons to see what you say as a logical fallacy of giant proportions. It's like you are obsessed by a single flea on another floor when there's an elephant right next to you in the room.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 3:42am
There's certainly substances that mess with serotonin going around in rap circles. :P some rappers even made it to the big time selling them. https://nida.nih.gov/news-events/nida-notes/2019/02/disruption-serotonin...
In a lot of rap lyrics, you will hear interchangeably lyrics about slinging crack right there with shooting people. They'll talk about Glocks and Smith and Wessons just as they talk about doing lines and selling bricks almost as if the two are connected. Makes you wonder.
Also there may be a reason that prescriptions for SSRIs may have gone up in 2020. They are the ultimate placebo with side effects and doctors may dole them out for whatever is at hand: https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/ssris-are-associated-with-a-decreased...
I would say that the fact that Australia regulated these substances just as it did guns demonstrates that it's not either/or or zero sum and the leadership there may understand things for real, as opposed to letting their tribalism obscure half of the picture.
America is an outlier both on firearms and on pharmaceuticals - it allowed advertising of drugs just as it allowed for sale and distribution of assault weapons. It allows for weapons of war to be distributed as sporting rifles and allows drugs with the same basic effect on the brain as common street drugs to be distributed as "antidepressants." A healthy society would have blocked both but we are not a healthy society.
The news is now saying that Nancy Pelosi is moving forward with a ban on assault weapons. I say that it would also be a great idea to bring back the ban on pharmaceutical advertising. Just like an assault weapons ban wouldn't completely reduce gun violence, banning pharma ads wouldn't end destructive practices but they would really limit them and discourage doctors from prescribing unnecessarily.
by Orion on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 6:43pm
Makes sense. The ultimate problem in the US is they are giving them to children. They're not an issue for older people.
by Orion on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 6:06am
I find it hard to believe any of the homies involved here are taking SSRI's, or any prescription drugs for that matter (maybe they could use some.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 10:42pm
Could easily be smoking crack.
It's not news that messing with serotonin will get people ready for aggression. Just watch Scarface. Antidepressants just made it marketable, and AR-15s made the tools available.
by Orion on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 5:59pm
by Orion Unregistered (not verified) on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 7:10pm
nothing on SSRI's here, but encouraging talk about getting race off the table, including talking about those losing sons in affluent Silicon valley and in Appalachia to violence including suicide, bullying is a originator as is violence itself....
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 3:18pm
There's been something really unfortunate going on with men for a long time, worldwide.
by Orion on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 4:55pm
What's that supposed to mean?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 5:16pm
I mean, it's overwhelmingly men who are waving guns around, isn't it? At some point something failed for them.
by Orion on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 6:48am
Look at this dude's eyes and tell me he's not on drugs: https://youtu.be/JRf2ub2E7_o
by Orion Dude Burrito (not verified) on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 6:42pm
you should go argue with Laura, she thinks marijuana is the culprit:
(again, same with your suggestion, a lot more people started smoking it in 2020, before that, not so much?)
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 1:21am
People are more likely to fight over marijuana than because of it, but she might actually get an audience with Joe Biden. :P
by Orion on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 4:17am
oh yeah, SSRI's to be sure
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:11pm
and someone needs to inform the rap community that they have to quit with all the SSRI use.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:25pm
I worked at a rap magazine as a teenager. I had a buddy who was in agreement that coke and SSRIs both target the same parts of the system. One is a "disruptor." The other is an "inhibitor."
More on that subject: https://nida.nih.gov/news-events/nida-notes/2019/02/disruption-serotonin-contributes-to-cocaines-effects#:~:text=Cocaine%20blocks%20the%20serotonin%20transporter,the%20motor%20cortex%20is%20increased
And I think the cocaine trade is almost the reason rap music even exists, like going back to the beginning. That would explain why it was all about partying hard in the 1980s and all about being an outlaw "gangsta" in the 1990s.
The medical industry's only genius is in marketing. Most of its drugs are just repackaged placebos, sleep aides or street drugs - and the industry just assumes if they give the drugs fancy packaging and a serious name, people will think they discovered something new and innovative.
by Orion on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 4:16am
Whaddabout the 70s? GFlash & Blondie, early stuff. All Studio 54 takes the wrong exit to Brooklyn, how Andy Warhol celebs became Richard Pryor on fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 9:06am
Various accounts demonstrate that 2020 led to an explosion of diagnosis for depression and anxiety, along with the prescription of serotonin blocking drugs to treat both those and Covid-19 itself, apparently. I imagine that quite a bit of crack and cocaine got distributed on the street for various street elements who found an already hard life suddenly a whole lot harder.
by Orion on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:03am
There's some Rome burning stuff going on here as well.
by Orion on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 6:09am
It's possibly SSRIs and then it's also possible that these are men that don't know what to do with themselves and figure being warehoused will make more sense. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/nicholas-roske-brett-kavanaugh-supreme-court-b2097470.html
by Orion on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 9:45am
video just screams he's on SSRI's not
he's acclimated himself to think of other human beings being in the way of what number one wants
there are lots of people like that out on the streets right now and drugs are not causing it
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 2:23am
another opinion from Elon Musk:
(Escitalopram is an SSRI)
the thread continues...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 8:19am
A thread highly supportive of researching your own situation (and excellent, mho) when you are taking SSRi's and similar or have anything going on affecting serotonin lelves I'm starting in the middle where she gets to her point. You might want to go to thread and read the intro explanation in the beginning about how many people have fucked up serotonin levels
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 8:48am
end tweets
Mho, she is 100% correct that most medical professionals do not know how to (or don't care to try) balance hormones and body chemicals, especially because EVERYONE IS DIFFERENT, WE'RE NOT ROBOTS. If you're lucky and get one that will work with you, and those type are rare, you can get assistance and tips and work as a team. The easy alternative which many practioners do, is ONE DRUG AT A TIME. (And if you have a lot of complex problems, that could take years or decades, you may be dead before you feel better). There is no better solution than an educated patient working with a doctor as a team, and once again, those are rare. (She just happened to have the clonopin already, if she had to wait for a doctor to try it, it could take years.) Truth is all their tests tell them very little, they can only fix a few maladies, like diabetes and heart disease, and don't even know things like what levels some hormones and chemicals should be. Even the best scans don't tell them what your insides really look like unti they cut you open, and any honest surgeon will admit that! We are all guinea pigs and it's all trial and error, that's what "modern" medicine is, and only you, the patient know how you feel.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 9:06am
Painting bipolar:
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/jun/08/a-visceral-experience-of-p...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 10:19pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 5:36am
Psychopharmacology can help some people, go figure. Thread:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 5:37pm
actually in recent reporting, it sounds more likely that the new marijuana could be faulted for a lot of things you are attributing to SSRI use, especially since it is not prescribed by a doctor
The doctors who prescribe SSRI's should be asking the relevant questions of their patients with the prescriptions and the patients themselves should not be hiding reactions but reporting them. Furthermore, if prescribed to a minor, parents/guardians should be watching and reporting too.
You are blaming a drug which is already regulated by prescription! The drug itself is not the problem! Doctors and their patients are the problem, and parents/guardians of minors The problem will not be solved by banning a drug already regulated by prescription!
You should understand the difference because: with a drug that is already regulated by prescription, the problem is the users! Not the drug.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 5:30pm
p.s. totally agree with the principle evoked here, if not the particular example
NOTHING in medicine works that well without an educated involved patient or guardian!
I have a dead spouse who believed the opposite, that you should trust what the doctor says from his tests because he/she is an expert because he didn't like his expertise in a totally different field questioned. MEDICINE DOES NOT WORK THAT WAY! It's not at that stage yet, this is not Star Trek Federation with Dr. Beverly Crusher's little handheld machine that tells her everything about her unconscious patient and what is going to work to make them well.
Well-trained and honorable doctors will say "we treat the patient not the test." You have to fully participate.
You are totally on the wrong track blaming a prescription drug. Anyone on SSRI's can stop taking them if they don't make them feel better, it's just that simple!
Actually, money and good insurance can open you to a world of treatments furnished by the for-profit medical-industrial complex and just as many of those can do you harm as do you well.
(oh yeah, I forgot - my baby brother got terrible kidney stones eating too much raw spinach day in, day out over years, he was following Dr. Popeye)
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 5:57pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 6:24pm
well now MTG picked up on your meme and it's trending on Twitter, here's a sampling of the reaction
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 10:23pm
Don't think many of either are on SSRI's. .Actually it's more likely some of the older white guys would benefit from being on them!
Furthermore,as to the suicidal, for whatever reason (depression or ideation side-effects from drugs) take their guns away and their success rate would drop astronomically
I doubt SSRI use increased drastically since 2020; you couldn't even get a doctor to see you while lockdown was going on. Again, it's more likely the firearm violence numbers would have been a little lower had more psychotropic medication prescriptions been given out
all from
The staggering scope of U.S. gun deaths goes far beyond mass shootings
By Mark Berma, Lenny Bernstein, Dan Keating, Andrew Ba Tran and Artur Galocha
@ The Washington Post, July 8, 2022
I would like to add this quote
and
(edit to add link)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 2:27am
p.s. what's going on in this country compared to others is the number of guns in this country, nothing else comes close, certainly not drugs:
They have SSRI prescriptions and marijuana in other 1st world countries. You look at Australia limiting SSRI prescriptions to the underaged as if it's equal to their reduction in the number of guns, that's like a drop in the bucket compared to their gun ownership reduction.
Glorification of guns as the answer to troubles is clearly the problem. Go back to Zelensky and the Ukraine. If he had not begged and begged and begged for larger weapons, as opposed to just individual guns, the country would have long ago succumbed to the Russian onslaught.
You are just kidding yourself buying into NRA bullshit. Again, right there in the article
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 2:09am
I wrote a response but it evaporated. Take care. :P
by Orion's (not verified) on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 2:02am
A sudden lack of access to doctors could easily account for withdrawal symptoms for large groups of people on these medications.
Also the binary thinking, that's really just politics. They regulate both in Australia. Millions of people lose access to their doctors but gun stores are declared essential. A bunch of people are then shot.
by Orion on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 12:50pm
Posted Mon 14 Mar 2022 at 3:38pm Monday 14 Mar 2022 at 3:38pm, updated Tue 15 Mar 2022 at 1:24am
Where did you see evidence that they regulate them any more than the U.S. does? I.E., requiring a doctor's prescription? I don't find that.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 2:08pm
We discussed this one earlier:
In Australia, no antidepressant (including any SSRIs) is currently approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the treatment of major depression in people aged less than 18 years (5).
I'm far more reasonable on this matter than it may initially seem. I have chosen to discuss this here instead of ion a more ideological blog because I've noticed, over time, that you guys get it whenever the media isn't really loud in the issue.
I talked to doctors at length about this after withdrawal. What they said is that these drugs do "strange things" during withdrawal and they conceded that they are awful for younger people.
Guns are still popular in Australia even though you need a license. There are still crazy people even though you can be committed involuntarily. But I think the binary either/or thinking in this country is a manipulation to keep anything from ever being solved.
We went through this ordeal 100 years ago regarding alcohol, which still does all the things that it does to people. Alcohol is legal but it's use among youth is taken very serious. We generally accepted restrictions on it. There's no real denial that these drugs are dangerous, just as easy access to guns is dangerous, but both sides are pushing back against restrictions that would maybe not end but would certainly alleviate the problem overnight.
Giving psychotropic drugs to someone whose brain is still developing would be a problem in and of itself. Having AR-15s available to anyone who wants them would be a problem in and of itself. Both are true at once. It's good to have airbags installed in the car but it's also good if the driver isn't drunk.
by Orion on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 3:42pm