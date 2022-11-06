There's a lot of comments that you will find saying that mass shootings are not as frequent as people say and that it's largely overreporting that makes it seem that way. It's not true. This was not a large scale phenomenon until the late 1990s. Also, unlike elusive serial killers, it seems as if many of these people want and expect to be caught and apprehended:

The man who stalked and allegedly conspired to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a 911 dispatcher, shortly after arriving outside the judge’s home, that he needs “psychiatric help,” according to newly released audio of the call. Nicholas Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California expressed his need for medical attention after showing up at Kavanaugh’s Maryland home Wednesday morning with a cache of weapons, according to Fox News. At the last minute, Roske had second thoughts about the alleged murder mission and called 911.

He called law enforcement on himself, much like the NYC subway shooter. He backed down, much like Corey Badsgaard.

Nicholas Roske came to Brett Kavanaugh's home armed with a Glock 17 handgun, a knife, pepper spray, zip ties, a nail punch, a crowbar, and a hammer.

I talk about SSRIs. The kid looks friendlier than Brett Kavanaugh himself. He said he was on medication. Come on, people.I will just mention that that bit is a possibility: