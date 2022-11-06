Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Nicholas Roske, man arrested in Brett Kavanaugh threat, was shy and awkward in HSBy Orion on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 5:15am |
There's a lot of comments that you will find saying that mass shootings are not as frequent as people say and that it's largely overreporting that makes it seem that way. It's not true. This was not a large scale phenomenon until the late 1990s. Also, unlike elusive serial killers, it seems as if many of these people want and expect to be caught and apprehended:
The man who stalked and allegedly conspired to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a 911 dispatcher, shortly after arriving outside the judge’s home, that he needs “psychiatric help,” according to newly released audio of the call.
Nicholas Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California expressed his need for medical attention after showing up at Kavanaugh’s Maryland home Wednesday morning with a cache of weapons, according to Fox News.
At the last minute, Roske had second thoughts about the alleged murder mission and called 911.
He called law enforcement on himself, much like the NYC subway shooter. He backed down, much like Corey Badsgaard.
Nicholas Roske came to Brett Kavanaugh's home armed with a Glock 17 handgun, a knife, pepper spray, zip ties, a nail punch, a crowbar, and a hammer.
I talk about SSRIs. The kid looks friendlier than Brett Kavanaugh himself. He said he was on medication. Come on, people.I will just mention that that bit is a possibility:
During his initial court appearance on federal charges of attempting to kill or kidnap a US judge, Roske was asked if he understood what was happening and whether he was thinking clearly.
“I think I have a reasonable understanding, but I wouldn’t say I’m thinking clearly,” he said.
Roske added that was taking medication, but didn’t elaborate on what it is or why he is on it.
- Add new comment
- 410 reads
Comments
The kid looks friendlier than Brett Kavanaugh himself. He said he was on medication. Come on, people.
by Orion on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 8:20am
come on, what? Don't publicize as a bad thing to do, and punish, putting together a kit and traveling to someone's home to assassinate them?
That's a SURE way to encourage more assassinations!
What the fuck does it matter he was on medication? Lots of people are on medication, but somehow they avoid doing that. Even lots of insane people avoid doing it.
I put this on your other thread along with the discussion that went with it. Think about why the slowdown happened.
Turning oneself in before doing it should allow for leniency in punishment but it the reaction still has to send a message to everyone else that this is not permissable. Even joking about it (hang Mike Pence!) much less plotting it with forethought (medication or not, insane or not) is not permissable. So that it does not confer status in any way, but just the opposite.
We had another one in the news just the other week, trying to off George Bush. That's a bad sign! Hope people don't start thinking hijacking planes is cool (it's a bad sign that many already think hijacking cars at gunpoint is awesome)
Shy and awkward in high school! Sounds like Lee Harvey Oswald and Mark David Chapman....Adam Lanza for that matter...
(Edit to change tweet link to tweet quote)
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 9:12am
When Roger Stone/Proud Boys threatened his judge with crosshairs on a photo,
lots of Republicans thought it very funny, and objections were squeamish.
Flip it around and well, they see the problem, but still only from one side -
how many calls to assassinate Pelosi & Pence on Jan 6?
Not quite what "tourists" do. All those family GOP photos with semi-automatics don't help.
You get a hammer for Christmas, sooner or later you wanna use it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 7:35am