[The GOP: Where's it headed?] Victory for a Trump Pick in West Virginia, but Not In NebraskaBy artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 6:47am |
@ NYTimes.com. 2022 Elections Live, May 11
Representative Alex Mooney defeated a fellow House member in West Virginia.
In Nebraska, Jim Pillen, a university regent, held off the Trump-endorsed candidate for governor, Charles Herbster.
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/05/10/us/elections-midterms-west-virginia-nebraska
Comments
OH BOY! FOOD FIGHT! - Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene get into a heated exchange on Twitter as they discuss the war in Ukraine
@ Twitter trending.
here's the first tweet there right now for a taste, a link to the coverage by The Hill.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 9:16pm
Ran across this tweet which got stuck on the Crenshaw/Greene food fight topic by the algorithm. But it's really about Tucker representing the nonpartisan ISOLATIONIST PEACENIK contingent!
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 9:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:06am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:08am
Russ Feingold? Former Senator beaten in 2016?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 1:04am
yup, that is correct
~wikipedia
(you're forgiven by not being on top of cheesehead news and questioning the accuracy of TPM editorial fact checking )
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 1:30am
But this is 2022, so i don't understand this quote:
I checked the dates & Wikipedia already - still don't understand - Feingold's long retired, no seat to prý.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 1:48am
I guess "can finally pry Russ Feingold's senate seat out of his hands" means the seat Russ lost 12 years ago - didn't realize it was still referred to as Feingold's after all that time, being slightly on top of cheesehead news the last few years.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 6:51am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:41am
Hard-Liners Gain in Pennsylvania G.O.P. Races, Worrying Both Parties
Doug Mastriano and Kathy Barnette are amplifying Donald Trump’s stolen-election lie in two key races. Republicans fear they could lose in November. Democrats fear they could win.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:44am
Fox News host Sean Hannity draws criticism after a segment targeting surging Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette during his show on Wednesday
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 2:32am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 1:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 4:55am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 4:56am
mentions results in all, and as for the GOP, sounds like Trumpies vs. establishment is a wash. each win some, lose some.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 5:04am
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 3:06pm
trying to restrict voting is totally counterproductive to a goal of reducing the size of the vote, DOH -
Voting is surging in Georgia despite controversial new election law
Tuesday’s primary is the first big test of new election legislation, which was opposed by voting-rights groups and Democrats.
By Amy Gardner and Matthew Brown Updated May 21, 2022 at 10:16 a.m. EDT
Now let's see what happens - liberal Dems shouldn't bet the house on high turnout benefitting them, either
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 1:52pm
also note, very interesting, that it wasn't partisan "activists'" that got them to modify the voting bill:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 2:00pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 1:15pm
Note: he appears to have black skin, is he considered to be a part of the "African-American community" ?
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 8:34pm
Kemp has won the Georgia GOP primary for governor against the Trump-endorsed Perdue
and will therefore face Stacey Abrams, who won the Democratic primary
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 8:56pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 12:10am
Pro-gun-rights Conservatives are at their wit's end trying to spin the Uvalde shooting as the result of some Woke lefty. Check out this Twitter trendin link it's not just Candace but others like Gosar and MTG and their MAGA-type followers
Photos referenced by conservative commentator Candace Owens in a recent Tweet are of a transgender individual falsely identified as the mass shooter in Uvalde, Texas
The goal is not so much to safeguard gun rights as it is to paint Woke as dividers not uniters. Which of course, mho, they mostly are, just not for that reason! They know that Woke are unpopular, and use that whenever possible and even sometimes when not possible, like here, because that can get them some more swingy types who hate Woke on their side.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 7:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 9:03pm
Guess what the polls say?
Members only article but the first two graphs give you the idea
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 4:30pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 5:17pm
Kevin McCarthy’s coverup for Trump just got much more alarming
By Greg Sargent Columnist @ WashingtonPost.com, May 27, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 8:42pm
curiously (not) "the door thing" also is being discussed ad nauseum in Senate committee:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 9:08pm
uh oh
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 12:01pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 5:20pm
The message? The isolationist party? The peacenik party? The draft dodging party?
don't bother to mention that Liz Cheney is not Dick Cheney, that would be logical....
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 3:12pm
Arkansas' governor race is a test because she represents the Trump wing and will do that better than most while the Dem candidate is Black but extremely well-credentialed and sounds very centrist (has a lot of Gov. Jimmy Carter qualities!)
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 2:35pm
in this poll, abortion is not as game changing of an an issue as I might have surmised. I.E., being anti-abortion might not be a disqualifier to Republicans. Though it's true it might get out the Democratic vote that might otherwise stay home
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 2:56pm
calling attention to Wokeness wherever they can
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 2:04pm
even Trump wouldn't try this one (though MTG might); obviously some Missouri districts are quite special:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 3:33pm
Exactly. Plenty of countries have a larger percentage of nut cases.
Why is the GOP being held hostage by them, that's the problem.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 2:39pm