[CRIME News-incl. MASS SHOOTINGS allover the U.S.A.!] Philadelphia mass shooting that left 3 dead, 11 woundedBy artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:00pm |
Old Crime News thread is here, 5/3 thru 6/4 (started a new one b/c adding to the old was crashing my browser.)
URL:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-mayor-responds-mass-shooting
more from the root of all evil:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:10pm
yeah watch, is like Philly as Kiev, but without warning sirens -
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 9:19pm
and then you have Putin selling alternate reality
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 9:32pm
one example of tons of "thoughts & prayers" tweets, as is typical with the shooting death of a rapper (it's not just "Republicans" who do that), at Trouble trending at Twitter
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:23pm
different event -
Towson is not the city
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:48pm
on that "someone needs to start putting these guys away" thing -
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:41pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:44pm
Meanwhile some of The Woke crew (NOT "Republicans") has gone all the way to the Supreme Court to challenge NY's gun laws! Ruling expected soon! ALL the anti-gun lawmaking could be for naught:
or possibly it will be: stop arresting #ghetto yud for illegal guns, let them keep killing each other, OK?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:55pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 4:03pm
meanwhile in the more rural far north of the state the death toll is higher, but who cares, let them kill each other, it's not like a busy public place -
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 4:11pm
trying to beat Phillie or just using more SSRI's when they go clubbing?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:00pm
same deal Police believe multiple shooters using several types of firearms were involved.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:00pm
looks to me like ABC Chicago is trying to get the attention of justice warriors like Ben Crump, Al Sharpton and BLM, cause no dice so far?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:08pm
Poor Phoenix can't compete: only 9 shot with 1 teen killed, early Sat. at a party at a strip mall -
somehow I don't think it was a white supremacist kid on SSRI's, but you never know; in any case I doubt it's going to be discussed on CNN or MSNBC
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:19pm
there was also this nothingburger in Mesa AZ early Sun., only 2 killed + 2 injured
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:38pm
oh wait So. Carolina wants to compete with the mass shooting at a party thing
was Sat. nite
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:27pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 7:52pm
Black lives working at McDonald's
without enough police, is not possible for a community to care:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:08pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:32pm
1 dead, 7 hurt in graduation party shooting in Chester, VA; fuggeaboutit, happened Fri., a long time ago -
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:37pm
more on same, as it made CNN
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 2:58am