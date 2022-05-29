Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
SSRIs and Guns, Once AgainBy Orion on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 12:34pm |
I'm going to start off with an old example from back in 2001:
MATTAWA, Wash. (AP) _ Apple orchards are blossoming just down the road. But there is one student in Michelle Hansen’s honors English class who is not there to see it.
Cory Baadsgaard is, instead, in the county jail, writing letters of apology to classmates he has known since kindergarten _ the same ones he forced into a classroom corner using a loaded big-game hunting rifle and swear words many had never heard him use before.
``It’s hard to write when you’re shaking and crying,″ the 16-year-old said in a letter that his friend, Clint Price, read to the class soon after the April 10 standoff.
And school officials have since discovered that in the days before he brought the gun to school, he was having trouble adjusting to a new anti-depressant medication.
Any number of factors could have prompted Baadsgaard to sneak through one of the school’s side doors with the rifle and burst into his classroom.
Now, of course, the gun element cannot be discounted. We did not have assault weapons available a generation ago, and we also did not have psychotropic drugs being distributed routinely. Both are true at once.
I want to say that the notion that antidepressants can cause this does not mean that psychiatric illness is not real. However, you're seeing this identical sort of extreme behavior in various people that was very unusual until very recently.
- Add new comment
- 510 reads
Comments
What is the reason people are taking SSRI's in the first place? (psst, answer tip - many are very depressed, suicidal level)
Basically you are saying if you were able to get rid of SSRI's, many would be hunky dory and not seek out guns?
So if say, Adam Lanza was not taking SSRI's, he would be like any normal young man, not sitting in a blacked out room and collecting guns. Sheesh, if only his parents knew it was that simple, betcha they would have confiscated any SSRI's in a NY minute!
(I think: what if they confiscated his guns? That makes more sense to me. And let the psychiatric people experiment with the drugs that might help him in the meantime. Knowing in advance that some may temporarily make him worse. Just sayin')
Should the depressed and otherwise mentally ill self-medicate with opiates instead? Alcohol? Psychedelics? Would that help the gun and violence situation?
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 4:09pm
Both are done in Australia. They don't give these drugs to anyone below 18 and you certainly can't get a gun in that age range either.
Ultimately tho, this country won't do either and we will be having this discussion again in 10 years.
by Orion on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 6:40pm
Types of confirmation bias - Biased search for information
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 4:25pm
Don't you have a thread over to the right for [Antidepressants]?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 5:43pm
Offer: We could change the topic to the danger of statins! Over the years I've collected a boatload of both anecdotals and medical studies on the terrible things they can do, especially to men. Of course, they can save lives too. But everyone shouldn't take them.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 5:55pm
Nights imbibe statins, statin highland varies, my brain is feverishly trying to make something click... "Statin on the corner, suitcase in her hand..."
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 6:11pm