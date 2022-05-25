Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Irony or hypocrisy? AOC calls out Pelosi for supporting Cuellar.By HSG on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 3:49pm |
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/01/05/pelo-j05.html
It is true, whether one likes it or not.
I have seen much evidence in recent days of A.O.C., The Squad and DSA types loudly and proudly complaining about the Democratic party "leadership", and it is implied that there are two Democratic parties, one the hidebound and lobbyist-influenced "establishment" and the other is them, the new thinkers.
Unity no more seems to be the new paradigm.
Not to mention they often treat Bernie as their eminence grise leader. No surprise that he still serves as a Senator without Democratic party affiliation but as an Independent. People forget that, that there actually are not 50 Democratic Senators but only 48. Bernie Sanders and Angus King are Independents who caucus with the Democrats
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 7:34pm
Hal, clean the damn tracker stuff iff your URLs (stuff after "?" like ?fbclid - don't want to see where you've been, ick, ew...)
As for the Tweet, do you think AOC should've done more (or even something) to support Amazon unionizing next door, instead she was AWOL?
And do you think you can be successful supporting no one in Congress, and condemning any coalitions? Does purity have any drawbacks?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 12:55am
Or course she should have. That's why I titled this hypocrisy or irony. AOC's always got Pelosi's back when taking her on could make a difference.
by HSG on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 8:55am
Edit to add: When I reread this newspost by me, I'm horrified by how unclear it is. I have only myself to blame of course. I was asking whether AOC (not Pelosi) was being hypocritical or ironic when she called out Pelosi for supporting Cuellar. Of course, AOC did much to keep Pelosi in power by protecting her from progressive ire and refusing to support "Force the Vote" back in January 2021. Also, thanks PP for taking out the tracking code in the OP.
by HSG on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 9:19am
more here.lots more. he keeps writing on it.
Rinse and repeat, over and over and over and over. Or you could finally switch to a system with like 4 parties, or at least a third party for the silent majority like Andrew Yang is trying to do, one that actually dislikes ideologues.
(There's a dagblog version: Hillary would have solved all our problems. No Bernie. No Hillary. No Bernie. No Hillary. No Bernie. No Hillary....Truth is they both are/were so old and experienced that they would have dropped whatever ideological nonsense they used for the campaign and would have been pretty much like Biden as president. And I'm so old that I remember conventional wisdom used to be that voters actually liked the gridlock; I suspect that's fading. I think the majority just wants the federal government to DO STUFF that THE MAJORITY AGREES is all right AND FUCKING FORGET ALL THAT OTHER culture and class war and ideological bullshit.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 8:26pm
there's the imaginary electorate in the fervent dreams of Social Justice warriors and then there's the real electorate and this is a democracy, just sayin'
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 2:16am
then here's another example. cynically, background checks on all gun sales and a ban on assault rifles is ripe and willing to be picked
just like Biden among others always wanted. And what are a lot of Social Justice warriors promoting instead? The once dead hashtag #Defund Police was trending again on Twitter all day. Just the politically smart thing to do NOT. SIT DOWN AND SHUT UP instead. Enough of your counterproductivity in 2020. (Helped get us to a real bad place as far as I am concerned.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 2:31am