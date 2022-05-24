Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Russiagate was a Clinton-concocted hoaxBy HSG on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 2:39pm |
So was it the Even Bigger Lie?
URL:
https://news.yahoo.com/clinton-okd-leak-to-reporter-about-alleged-trump-russian-tie-her-campaign-manager-says-200540563.html
- Add new comment
- 197 reads
Comments
Uggh, comment system ate a long post.
Anyway, Trump was chasing a Trump Tower Moscow deal for years, signed letter of intent Oct 2015 at time of 3rd GOP debate but lied about it to the public (Cohen lied to Congress about this & went to jail)
Flynn was dining with Putin in Dec 2015, 2 months before he joined Trump's campaign as its National Security advisor.
Trump campaign's George Papadopoulos was bragging to an Aussie diplomat in London in May 2016 about all the hacked Hillary emails that were waiting to be dropped, which the diplomat reported after the GRU did drop hacked DNC emails - the day after Trump in Jul 2016 made his famous outrageous "Russia if you're listening" request for our enemy to hack his opponent, which they did the next day. (Cohen's travel to Russia in June 2016 got cancelled when Russian connections got too hot).
Javanka, Don Jr & Manafort met with a Russian lawyer Veselnitskaya in Trump Tower in June 2016, with Trump himself probably listening in on speaker phone, Ivana sticking around after to receive an envelope. (same lawyer was later indicted in absentia for lies around 2015 money laundering). See more relevant quotes below.
Manafort met with Kremlin-friendly oligarch Deripaska in August & Manafort fed him swing state polling info (PA,MI,WI,MN) every week for the remainder of the campaign - why did the GRU/Russia need this?
Roger Stone was also making noises about dropped Hillary emails in Aug 2016, and met with Wikileaks' Julian Assange in his embassy hideout to make sure it happened.
Sussmann's contact with the FBI *Sept 18, 2016* (too early for an October surprise) was done without Clinton Campaign approval (since the FBI's Comey had released scandalous accusations against Hillary after dropping her case in July), and Sussmann's meeting effectively killed a NY Times story that was ready to drop, while the FBI then bolloxed the investigation, even asking Alfa Bank to verify its own records, at which point they deleted all historical data.
So Hillary's team being happy to have Slate reveal the weird DNS interchange between Trump & Alfa Bank servers is understandable as Comey prepared his 2nd near-criminal public slam against hear (plus there's Spectrum Health's in Michigan, near those swing states and tied to Betsy de Voos & thus her scumbag intel intrigue brother Erik Prince - which doesn't make the Spectrum data de facto implicated in anything wrong, but after various Russian hacking and their proxy Macedonian spam farms, did arouse the community, even if the FBI couldn't be assed to do a serious job on this, unlike the time spent on Weiner's laptop)
(to be continued)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 2:18am
More Veselnitskaya - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-dossier-firm-also-supplied-in...
Trump Tower https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-46923008
Trump giving $50mill penthouse to Putin - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-tower-explainer-idUS...
More unflattering Glenn Simpson - https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-heffernan-simpson-russia-tes...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-tower-explainer-idUS...
Deripaska - Manafort - Trump connection - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/29/oleg-deripaska-paul-manafo...
Michael Wolraich's prescient "How far will Trump go" from 2019 - http://dagblog.com/how-far-will-trump-go-28069
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 2:25am
Aside from RU-idiot Hal, people who actually follow this trial see what a shitshow it is and was.
Here's Durham's star IT witness Scott Hellman who handled & shut down the Alfa Bank case within hours:
This is a bit like saying "Bank ATMs are a way of saving money". In some weird extended way of reading it, it might be somehow true, but totally misleading.
DNS takes the numerical "IP" address of a device on the internet and matches it to its name, so we can type "www.dagblog.com" instead of "172.31.96.17".
With such a clueless understanding of DNS, Hellman shouldn't have been anywhere near the Alfa Bank investigation, much less determining whether the author was "insane" and killing it (but not until both Trump & Alfa were informed so they shut down their machines and wiped their data).
The trial is a pretty horrid indictment of the FBI - Robbie Mook was right not to want anything to do with them - they didn't solve the hacks, they created PR disasters, they interfered with the press reporting, they just did a horrible job investigating a potential US security threat, which likely means they're crap at much much more that we need them to be good at.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 5:19am