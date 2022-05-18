Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] Attacks Against Police and Law Enforcement Not Getting Enough Attention
Intel Brief @ SoufanCenter.org, May 3
Bottom Line Up Front
- In 2021, there was a 59% increase since 2020 in the number of U.S. police officers murdered on duty, with 73 officers intentionally killed.
- More than 55 police officers were killed by guns in 2021, a significant increase from previous years.
- Death by gunfire plagues American society, with 45,222 people killed in 2020 (including homicide, suicide, and accidental).
- In 2021, Americans bought 19.9 million guns; in 2020, they bought 22.8 million.
On average in 2021, an on-duty police officer was murdered every five days in the United States, with a total of 73 officers intentionally killed by perpetrators last year. This number represents a 59% increase from 2020. The total is the highest since 2001, a year that included the police officers killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in which 72 officers were killed in a single day. Excluding 2001, 2021 saw the most intentional killings of police officers in the U.S. since 1995, when 74 officers were murdered. During an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes that aired on April 24, 2022, FBI Director Christopher Wray said, “violence against law enforcement in this country is one of the biggest phenomena that I think doesn't get enough attention.” He went on to add that the deliberate targeting of police officers was on the rise and that “wearing the badge shouldn't make you a target.” Of the 73 officers killed, 25 were killed in “unprovoked attacks,” such as by ambush. In those cases where a political motive is suspected, the attacks spanned the ideological spectrum from far-left to far-right and raise the question of whether they should be classified as domestic terrorism [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 1:31pm
this is "the projects" -
this is a "good", normally peaceful neighborhood -
this is a fancy hipster neighborhood in Manhattan
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:17pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:50pm
for Gideon's and BLM information, this is how we normally do protests about anything in Manhattan (when there's not massive death going on from a pandemic and a big shortage of police officers, that is)
Take it or leave it, have your protest somewhere else if you don't like it. Manhattan is only 11 miles long, is jammed with people and traffic and attracts terrorists.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 5:34pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 11:26pm
since was no doubt arrested, I'm plopping this here:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 11:55pm
?!?!?!
see his whole Twitter thread for more before and after
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 12:18am
Kidd Creole, a Hip-Hop Pioneer, Sentenced to 16 Years in Killing
Nathaniel Glover, who had been a member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, stabbed a homeless man on the way to his copy-shop job.
By Jonah E. Bromwich @NYTimes.com, May 4, 2022, 2:49 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 9:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:10pm
on Ida B. Wells Drive, no less
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:03pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 9:57pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:27pm
Didn't somebody tell them that policing is to be abolished, that we don't need it?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 2:16pm
Seems some citizens can defend themselves
https://eu.wickedlocal.com/story/courier-sentinel/2016/02/17/birthday-ba...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 5:01pm
interestingly I was reading The Graham Factor's "About" Page essay at Substack, after his new post about police and class issues was recommended in that tweet, and he sort of addresses that kind of scenario here:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 3:56pm
^ maybe it's just me, but doesn't it seem like white Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins cares about Black lives and Chicago's Black mayor does not?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 4:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 6:59pm
Nor was the knife locked in an open position, so they could charge (or reasonably expect to convict) him.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 8:13pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 7:19pm
Rapper trying the sovereign citizen thing:
edit to add: actually no surprise because official BLM promotes similar anarchist views.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 7:25pm
Giffords.org, as in Gabbie Giffords:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 10:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 11:51pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:33am
The latest in rap world: Double homicide Thursday at a midtown Manhattan recording studio including rapper Harlem Star/Kamir King being shot in the head, the other victim shot in the back on the sidewalk. Here's local TV news with photos of the 4 suspects police are looking for:
Of course they could have just called social workers to work on that "dispute".
Marlo has an opinion on another case that I don't see voiced that often
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:47am
Who needs the lazy ass police department in Midland TX?
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:56am
and his followup tweet to that, which was retweeted by "16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner" -
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 1:39am
Traffic stops finding guns in Chicago area, all the time, all the time
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 1:45am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 2:48am
and here's from Spanenberger's Woke Twitter harasser:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 9:46pm
WOW ATLANTA RAP WORLD AS THE NEW MOB with R.I.C.O. CONSPIRACY! yes I'm shouting. 88-PAGE INDICTMENT, 28 DEFENDANTS. Use this link first, has a lot of applicable tweets
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 12:19am
Local Atlanta TV news reporter trying to stay on top of the legal:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 12:38am
interesting little discussion here on "the street life":
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 12:59am
NYTimes:
A.J.C.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 1:50am
"Free YSL" is now among the related trending topics on Twitter
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 2:09am
AL prison love tryst crashes to end
Interesting about how a good woman can become infatuated with a bad dude (common enough phenomenon, despite the bitchy non-understanding comments in the Huffpost version)
Human emotions are complex things.
Also interesting how extensive video tracing is now - not your Bonnie & Clyde depression run.
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/09/us/vicky-casey-white-alabama-manhunt-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 4:15am
a lot of the tweets I glanced at when that story was trending were black humor that it was clearly going to be the next Lifetime movie, contract already signed, etc. I concluded that following the story must have been a big ratings hit on the primetime network junque news shows. Lots of the tweeters also expressed horror at how much she gave up to be with him, part of the hook, I guess. (Of course The Woke types were dourly preaching that "the media" didn't stress enough that he was a white supremacist and how she must have then been a racist too, good riddance to bad rubbish.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 7:25am
The Heart is a Lonely Hunter - some of our Southern writers understood this best - once upon a time, before social media replaced intelligent writing
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 7:50am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 8:31am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 8:55am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 8:56am
Ex-Deputy Sheriff Is Charged With Being a ‘Wedding Crasher Bandit’
Landon Rankin, a retired deputy, stole boxes of cards containing cash and checks from 11 weddings in the Phoenix area, the authorities said.
Alex Traub @ NYTimes.com, May 9, 2022
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 3:20am
Gun deaths surged during the pandemic’s first year, the C.D.C. reports.
@ NYTimes.com Coronavirus live coverage, May 11
By Roni Caryn Rabin and Tim Arango
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:14am
^ RE: the largest one-year increase in gun homicides in modern history. I'll never forget the reason I started doing threads on news about crime. It was because in the fall of 2020, a certain dagblog member who was a big fan of the Geo. Floyd influenced defund police movement and interested in presenting day in, day out, narratives making it look like police were shooting blacks in massive numbers, would consistently also argue that there was only a slight uptick in homicide going on. I knew what I was reading in the news said different!!!
The lesson: beware cherry picking the news for not just bias confirmation, but to do things like delude yourself
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:26am
p.s.Police profile young black men precisely because they know this is going on, they know it up close and personal. DEAL WITH IT, REALITY:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:35am
p.p.s. and I do need to emphasize mostly not police responsible for that 50% increase in black women killed by guns in 2020. guess who dun it?
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:40am
How DNA changed crime detection
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 12:25pm
Great example of what it's like to be a cop. Smart ones know it's never routine, unless they know the prep involved intimately like the back of their hand. Should be forced viewing for all those who ply the faux ACAB narrative.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 5:54pm
Denver teens exchange guns used to shoot cops: https://youtu.be/_6AvkMHmCsU
by Orion on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 8:27pm
^ this was fabulous reporting, it is exemplifying one of the major things I have been seeing in reading the gun crime news, a ton more guns are out there now and they are not going away unless they are aggressively confiscated and melted down. You can outlaw new ones and all of these will still be out there to be traded and resold, so many that they are easily available. Plus ghost guns Old time "gun control" theories are history. You've either got to go at it from the demand side - i.e. why are young men seeing a handgun as a thing you just gotta have if you're somebody - change that, make it uncool, OR you have to aggressively confiscate them to get the numbers down!
that the story is out of Denver tells you: the problem is everywhere!
(thanks again, BLM/Defund police protesters, what a swell thing you did to our country during a pandemic when people were already scared of civilization falling apart.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 2:23am
thread on same incident that starts here:
other things
On this
the answer is that they start to lock everything like they started to do in San Francisco a while back and now I notice they are starting to do in the Bronx. And then there's that there's not enough staff to assist customers in opening the locks so they just go home and order it on amazon. That's reality: start arresting shoplifters and prosecuting or amazon wins.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 3:16pm
more on the Queens school shooting of a cop's son
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 3:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 3:21pm
with this one, somebody splain white privilege to me again:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 10:39pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 10:21pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 11:00pm
Cities investing in violence interrupters: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/many-cities-are-putting-hopes-viole...
by Orion on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:54am
other links to same here At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, the Associated Press reports
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:09pm
New Twitter events page for the Buffalo mass shooting, where you can pick your coverage:
At least 10 people dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
A gunman sporting a rifle and body armor opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people, the Associated Press reports. The gunman has been taken into custody Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:15pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:18pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 10:56pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 5:16am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 11:00pm
see whole thread:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 1:16am
Sure, warm weather's here, why not have U.S. cities do the Ukraine thing? Black lives matter, indeed.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:23pm
^ just the cry of the unheard or something like that? even though "the black community's" stomping grounds are now basically half of the city and they have one of the best most famous basketball teams in the world? Must somehow, some way, be the fault of all those whypipple who ran away to Waukesha, they'll figure out some way to blame them...
if you don't have a scar from a bullet wound, you don't rate?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:41pm
^ Taylor is a reporter for the most popular TV station in the Milwaukee, the local NBC affiliate that used to be part of a huge media monopoly that owned the newspaper as well, still pretty powerful. I also note she is Black.Funny, she doesn't say anything there about fearing the police.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:01pm
chopper video of people running for their lives from the basketball game
btw, this is not known as a "bad" neighborhood, this is smack dab in of the finest, most recently developed parts of downtown, meant to be a wholesome area to take the whole family....the Fiserve Forum where the Bucks and Marquette play is brand new and fancy, just opened in 2018
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:54pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:23pm
re: Milwaukee curfew. Chicago is only 90 miles away (with Racine and Kenosha being stops along the way!) Do you know where your children are? And how many guns they own?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:31pm
Arab media doesn't seem to think it's coincidence that Azov symbolism showed up with this asshole or with that New Zealand asshole either. https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/azov-insignia-bearing-teen-...
To be fair, the symbol is also popular among some folk rock bands.
by Orion on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 12:34pm
let the victim olympics begin, as "Waukesha" trends on Twitter, with stuff like this
Who gets the blame, though, for turning so many Americans into just another version of Russians vs. Ukrainians?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:47pm
L.A.:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 9:06pm
Chicago:
social workers have the day off and it appears the violence interrupters were not doing a good job at this "gathering" either?
edit to add, this is after the ambulance took the shot kid
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 9:25pm
Chicago live continued:
I am sure it's continuing. Edit to add, yes indeed, never a dull moment at Millennium Park on weekends when the weather is good
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 11:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 9:30pm
Police lockdown fight at mall carnival in Twin Cities suburb:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 10:10pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 10:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 11:33pm
R Kelly likely needs all the friends he can get given what he's there for.
Also, Artappraiser, this story - by befriending someone that famous, on some level this guy's life actually improved due to this event. As long as you did nothing to harm a woman or child, you'll likely be just fine in jail. So what incentive is there for someone like this to not go out and act a fool?
by Orion on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 3:17pm
interesting points. well, they're both "hotep" types, not ones to wallow in victimhood, certainly not humble, rather think everything has screwed up the way it should be if run by them, espec. the role of wimmin. but yeah, the way James was babbling the you tube videos I watched he'd talk like he had everything planned out where he was going to go and what was gong to happen. didn't he say prison would kill him tho? -I forget, may have mixed up with someone else. Certainly was not a fighter about beng arrested, that much I remember. In his YouTube videos there was a weird mix of like black supremacy ideas ala Farrakhan' Muslims, but throw in a sort of secular incel thing going on too, a loser but only because things just aren't set up right for his natural brilliance and superiority to shine...
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 10:29pm
You know, I remember growing up and being encouraged to write and express yourself. I actually hated it and eventually I got a real job and only ever talked politics here, where we are having a conversation instead of narcissistic bloviating.
I'm not biased in his favor but this NYC guy seems to generally have his faculties. He turned himself in and avoided fatalities. It seems like he was generally putting on a dark show for a society that he was generally wandering around in. It makes sense that this Buffalo guy would unnerve people more, as the ideas there are much more thought out and he displayed far less empathy with the fact he was behaving antisocially.
I think something about our society is just broken, where many men have just sort of lost the incentive to keep it together. They need to be enlisted in a cause, so they can channel that energy in a way that will be acceptable to the society. Protect their community instead of lashing out at it.
Society doesn't want them to go around shooting people, but at this stage, it maybe needs to figure out what it does want them to do.
by Orion on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 6:17pm
Churchgoers hog-tied gunman after deadly Orange County church shooting
One person was killed and four others were critically wounded Sunday during a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods. Authorities said the shooting occurred during a lunch banquet following a morning church service, and that a group of church-goers “hog-tied” the shooter’s leg with an extension cord and took two weapons from the suspect.
@ Twitter events. more coverage at link
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 1:40pm
on the CA church shooting the gunman, a U.S. citizen from China, was motivated by anger over political tensions between China and Taiwan.
so there's a perfect example of what I was talking about! IT'S NOT ABOUT WHITE SUPREMATISTS, if you could manage to get rid of them this would NOT solve the problem. Getting rid of whitey Tucker's rants on Fox is not going to solve this gun violence problem, sorry.
Guy hated Taiwan and he traveled to this church from Las Vegas, because it was noted to be frequented by Chinese-American Presbyterians (!!!) to shoot them to express that hatred. They were presumed to be supporters of Taiwan I guess?!!
People have hate over all kinds of things, and the founders thought the best way to deal with that is let them rant. But killing is not an option they offered, that's against the law of the land. Hatred is to be tolerated, shooting at people is not to be tolerated.
One thing has nothing to do with the other! 87,000 varieties of hate out there, they don't all pick up a gun and start shooting people.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 6:26pm
Laguna church perp was born in Taiwan, not from mainland China (authorities corrected); the hate is complicated, see thread:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 5:12am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 6:21pm
gosh, I missed several mass shootings on Weds. & Thurs.!
several before that too:
Tell me again why a small bunch of extremists being fans of white supremacy theories is the most dangerous thing in this country and of maximum interest, while people acting out on all kinds of hatreds with guns and other violence is of less interest.
Why so much interest in thought crime and far less interest in real crime actually happening? You know, as in rule of law breaking down, as in freedom of speech where you can hate anyone you like, but you are not permitted by law to act on that besides with speech...
Why are priorities so skewed in what crimes freak people out towards only certain motives? So that for-profit media covers those ad nauseum for the clicks and it's crickets about all the other results of acting out on passionate anger or hatred happening at the very same time? Shot is shot, killed is dead, no matter the motive.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 6:50pm
p.s. perfect example right here, trending right now on Twitter:
that will do diddly squat for all those other victims this week, they are chopped liver, same crimes but these victims get extra rank. He's basically saying condemning thought crime is a priority over condemning the real crime of murder or attempted murder.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 7:02pm
Do I need to add that if you make this about ideological motives (socio-political and other) rather than about criminal acts, then "both sides" can do it? And they are doing here. Here's just a few quick examples:
I don't see how this approach helps with a rising violent crime problem.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 12:23am
The hightest year on record was 2020, of course. It's like a saturated market. And then throw ghost guns on top. Remember the old days when gun control advocates would claim we had more guns per person that any other country on earth? We've gone waaaaay beyond that! (The N.R.A. might as well disband, no reason for their existence any more, thanks to Defund Police" protesters + Covid pandemic.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 11:27pm
Related rap world news -
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 12:28am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 9:10pm
here's a story tweet with a picture of "The Bean" for those who haven't visited lately and a explanation- to better understand what people are talking about when they refer to Millennium Park and "The Bean". It's a tourist area they try to keep safe but there's continual gatherings of "yuts" there in warm weather that become riotous
missed this one:
and this one:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 12:52am
Texas flea market shooting: https://youtu.be/WhhjDLs8GRs it
by Orion on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 8:19am
thanks I did want to get more on that, especially as flea markets are something I really like and go to! and it does kind of piss me off that crime by extremists and school shootings at white schools get all the attention.Like I said upthread shot is shot, killed is dead. I think Prosobiec was politically smart to mention the sniper case in D.C., that was a particularly scary one and the effect was terrorist/terrorizing. It means : even reasonable "Defund" types need to realize that police do need 'SWAT team" type resources if everyone is going to have guns.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 1:11pm
Sunday night shootng of 7 across Winston-Salem in connected attacks, not worth much national coverage I guess?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 6:46pm
^ pasted wrong story, fixed now - is on Winston-Salem mass shooting
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 6:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 2:23pm
10 years ago, when Sandy Hook happened, I went on about SSR Is and how they can ppl ead to homicidal ideation. They do genuinely dull your sense, making it more difficult to love and empathize normally, and they can cause extreme lashouts on a level that wouldn't occur without the medication.
However, this is beginning to take on dimensions of a social war of the sort that we are used to seeing in "developing" countries. The American civil war was actually catastrophic when viewed in proportion.
One interview I saw with a black family that was impacted by the Tops shooting was really stirring. They said "there's no progress. It's probably going on worse than before." African Americans vote Democrat but how many of them, given their experience, really believe that human beings are any different than they've ever been or that you can somehow politically engineer different people? Their very attitude sort of rejects that concept.
All that social engineering does is make people miserable and accelerate conflict past where it would be if people just accepted difference.
by Orion on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 6:46am
Gun in 2nd grader's backpack goes off, hurts one of his classmates, does some damage A CPD report said the student whose backpack contained the gun said his mother’s boyfriend put the gun in the bag. So no one's being prosecuted for this, it's just normal school disciplinary stuff in Chicago?
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 4:51am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 5:24am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 5:35am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 8:38pm
The answer to their query: he's not a white supremacist, so not enough people nationally will click on any story.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:59pm
Atlanta:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 11:16pm
can't be said enough what a big fail Geo. Floyd "defund"protests with support of BLM were, not just for this country but for their mythic "black community."
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 11:33pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 1:03am
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 1:07am
FINALLY! -
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 1:34am
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 1:41am
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 2:21am
unIversity campus shootings WEDS./THURS. -
> more
meanwhile in Philly:
and NC
and Amarillo TX:
that was Sun. May 15; this as regards Feb.:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 2:31am
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 3:45pm
rest of the twitter thread there gives away a lot of their paywalled article. Here's the accused perp:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 9:24pm
Des Moines
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 10:02pm
^ I am reminded of all the comments on Buckhead, Atlanta, upthread
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 10:13pm
Man Shot Dead On NYC Subway In Unprovoked Attack By Apparent Stranger
The victim, who had been struck in the chest, was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance.
By
MARY PAPENFUSS
Texas Woman Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of Professional Cyclist
Kaitlin Armstrong allegedly shot Anna “Mo” Wilson after Wilson became romantically involved with her boyfriend.
By
NINA GOLGOWSKI
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 2:13am
on the subway shooting
that's the Director of Research at the Soufan Group, a global intelligence & security consultancy that helps clients operate in high-risk, high-opportunity environments.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:46pm
arrested suspect in subway shooting/killing was out on no bail after a felony arrest for car theft and having a previous criminal record !!!
definitely agree with his second tweet after extensive reading of crime news! we have a well-funded police force that finds and arrests perps. other cities don't have the same, and many violent criminals get away scot free. what we in NYC have now is massive problems in dealing with them after they are arrested, starting with bail laws and not enough room in jails, continuing with prosecutors and courts...
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 6:29pm
ok I haven't even checked the Sunday news yet, but there several mass shootings when I did yesterday and of course, it's mostly *crickets* on those nationally because everyone's still gotta opine on the scary young white supremacist, few care about these others
mass shooting at a prom party in southern California
mass shooting at hookah lounge in southern California:
(India's interested in the story even if Americans are not)
as regards the Thurs. nite mass shooting at a McDonald's in Chicago
Goshen, Indiana -
made CNN!
then there were these others I just ran across without much effort at search Saturday
this made CNN too
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 2:19am
good reply to Larry Elder's tweet about the Chicago mass shooting and 'where's the visit from Biden?'
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 2:43am
a little bit of Rap World news -
and I'll throw in the fistfight video from the airport, where gun's aren't allowed, that went viral and I didn't see one damn person that was upset it happened, they all seemed to be delighted, thought it was awesome
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 2:37am
^ He's 16.Judge says NY State Law says it's gotta go to Family Court and be sealed. They'll be social workers, no doubt. The kid will be smug and sassy with them, I have little doubt. If he's sent to juvvie detention, he'll be an alpha there because he's a famous up and coming rapper, I have little doubt. Maybe if parent(s) or guardian would better watch for gun possession before this happened, precisely because they would be LIABLE, LIABLE, LIABLE, maybe this intervention would have happened a lot sooner when it had a better chance of working out
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:01pm
Thoughts 'n prayers
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 8:39am
I like this reply to that tweet:
Again, just like with motor vehicles. Insurance too. Gendron was 18 so wouldn't apply directly in this case, but might have been pre-emptive as regards their behavior towards him earlier. Would certainly make a big dent.
Look, makes sense for prosecutors do it with rottweilers (tho perhaps a bit overboard with this case), why can't they do it wih guns?
Make parents/guardians LIABLE LIABLE LIABLE, that's the thing. So they think twice. All parents should worry about it. Dangerous weapons, dangerous dogs, two-ton motor vehicles, etc.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 1:32pm
Senator Klobuchar:
May 25 is the anniversary of Geo. Floyd's death. Think they chose the timing on purpose?
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 8:51am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 9:06am
At least 14 children dead and multiple injuries reported after shooting at Texas elementary school/ Live Twitter feed
At least 14 children and one teacher are dead after an active shooter incident on Tuesday sent a Texas elementary school into lockdown, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed. The suspect in the shooting is dead, according to Abbott. Following the incident at Robb Elementary, children were taken to the emergency room at Uvalde Memorial Hospital, per a statement from the hospital. Content warning: This timeline includes live-updating Tweets which may consist of sensitive images from this developing news story.
If you had to invent a crime to draw everyone's attention away from the white supremacist teen shooter at the Buffalo grocery store, this would do it!
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 5:32pm
^ Uvalde is 80 miles west of San Antonio. This is the San Antonio CBS TV station, you can watch live at the link
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 5:56pm
NYTimes has set up a "Live Updates" page on the Uvalde school shooting (and I imagine many other outlets have as well)
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 6:05pm
hello, needed context from NPR! this the 27th school shooting this year. thank you, NPR, doing your job correctly. this perp was just lucky in hitting a lot of targets.
realize that any amount of psychologizing this perp and crime, while fascinating, will not solve the problem! medicine is not equipped to cure every psychologically disturbed person, they will still be there! a larger effort must be made to limit their access to wmd's. It's either that or elementary school metal detectors, an airport-type setup at elementary schools. Really quit wasting enormous amounts of time talking about what's making an individual perp angry or hateful or violent! It's interesting and could give tips to parents in raising their kids and tips to influencers. But that's long term and even then, will not solve the problem of access to guns by those who definitely shouldn't have them. There will always be some of those people no matter how much better society gets.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 6:24pm
significant update from Mike Baker @ the NYTimes Live Update:
May 24, 2022, 5:23 p.m. ET1 hour ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 6:40pm
Uvalde death toll now raised to 21--18 children, students in the school, and 3 adults--via briefing by Texas Rangers, confirmed on CNN.
This does not include the perp's grandmother-who he tried to kill before going to the school-she is still holding on in the hospital.
I do not know if that includes the dead perp as one of the adults. He was 18. He bought the two high powered rifles legally from a local dealer as soon as he turned 18.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 7:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 7:33pm
Shannon Watts to Mitt Romney:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 7:58pm