[Antidepressants] Young people on antidepressants more prone to violenceBy Orion on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 3:56pm |
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/sep/16/study-finds-young-people-on-antidepressants-more-prone-to-violence
HOW MUCH DO ANTIDEPRESSANTS HELP, REALLY?
submitted by Orion 1 hour ago
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/21/well/antidepressants-ssri-effectiveness.html
THEY GAVE HER ANTIPSYCHOTICS; SHE DECIDED TO LIVE WITH HER VOICES
submitted by Orion 1 hour ago
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/17/magazine/antipsychotic-medications-mental-health.amp.html
by Orion on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 5:13pm
Just a side note on "Well" and other NYTimes coverage on health. People don't realize enough that results from them don't turn up easily on Google! Yet they are often enormously helpful, enormously, for decades with any health problem or issue it's like DOH, WHY DIDN'T I TRY SEARCHING NYTIMES FIRST? They round up and summarize a lot of the latest research with consumer/patient point of view on a surprisingly large number of topics. You don't spend so much time spinning wheels if you start there instead of Google.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 5:48pm