[CRIME News] Attacks Against Police and Law Enforcement Not Getting Enough AttentionBy artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 1:28pm |
Intel Brief @ SoufanCenter.org, May 3
Bottom Line Up Front
- In 2021, there was a 59% increase since 2020 in the number of U.S. police officers murdered on duty, with 73 officers intentionally killed.
- More than 55 police officers were killed by guns in 2021, a significant increase from previous years.
- Death by gunfire plagues American society, with 45,222 people killed in 2020 (including homicide, suicide, and accidental).
- In 2021, Americans bought 19.9 million guns; in 2020, they bought 22.8 million.
On average in 2021, an on-duty police officer was murdered every five days in the United States, with a total of 73 officers intentionally killed by perpetrators last year. This number represents a 59% increase from 2020. The total is the highest since 2001, a year that included the police officers killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in which 72 officers were killed in a single day. Excluding 2001, 2021 saw the most intentional killings of police officers in the U.S. since 1995, when 74 officers were murdered. During an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes that aired on April 24, 2022, FBI Director Christopher Wray said, “violence against law enforcement in this country is one of the biggest phenomena that I think doesn't get enough attention.” He went on to add that the deliberate targeting of police officers was on the rise and that “wearing the badge shouldn't make you a target.” Of the 73 officers killed, 25 were killed in “unprovoked attacks,” such as by ambush. In those cases where a political motive is suspected, the attacks spanned the ideological spectrum from far-left to far-right and raise the question of whether they should be classified as domestic terrorism [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 1:31pm
this is "the projects" -
this is a "good", normally peaceful neighborhood -
this is a fancy hipster neighborhood in Manhattan
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:17pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:50pm
for Gideon's and BLM information, this is how we normally do protests about anything in Manhattan (when there's not massive death going on from a pandemic and a big shortage of police officers, that is)
Take it or leave it, have your protest somewhere else if you don't like it. Manhattan is only 11 miles long, is jammed with people and traffic and attracts terrorists.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 5:34pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 11:26pm
since was no doubt arrested, I'm plopping this here:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 11:55pm
?!?!?!
see his whole Twitter thread for more before and after
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 12:18am
Kidd Creole, a Hip-Hop Pioneer, Sentenced to 16 Years in Killing
Nathaniel Glover, who had been a member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, stabbed a homeless man on the way to his copy-shop job.
By Jonah E. Bromwich @NYTimes.com, May 4, 2022, 2:49 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 9:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:10pm
on Ida B. Wells Drive, no less
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:03pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 9:57pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:27pm
Didn't somebody tell them that policing is to be abolished, that we don't need it?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 2:16pm
Seems some citizens can defend themselves
https://eu.wickedlocal.com/story/courier-sentinel/2016/02/17/birthday-ba...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 5:01pm
interestingly I was reading The Graham Factor's "About" Page essay at Substack, after his new post about police and class issues was recommended in that tweet, and he sort of addresses that kind of scenario here:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 3:56pm
^ maybe it's just me, but doesn't it seem like white Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins cares about Black lives and Chicago's Black mayor does not?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 4:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 6:59pm
Nor was the knife locked in an open position, so they could charge (or reasonably expect to convict) him.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 8:13pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 7:19pm
Rapper trying the sovereign citizen thing:
edit to add: actually no surprise because official BLM promotes similar anarchist views.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 7:25pm
Giffords.org, as in Gabbie Giffords:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 10:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 11:51pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:33am
The latest in rap world: Double homicide Thursday at a midtown Manhattan recording studio including rapper Harlem Star/Kamir King being shot in the head, the other victim shot in the back on the sidewalk. Here's local TV news with photos of the 4 suspects police are looking for:
Of course they could have just called social workers to work on that "dispute".
Marlo has an opinion on another case that I don't see voiced that often
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:47am
Who needs the lazy ass police department in Midland TX?
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:56am
and his followup tweet to that, which was retweeted by "16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner" -
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 1:39am
Traffic stops finding guns in Chicago area, all the time, all the time
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 1:45am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 2:48am
and here's from Spanenberger's Woke Twitter harasser:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 9:46pm
WOW ATLANTA RAP WORLD AS THE NEW MOB with R.I.C.O. CONSPIRACY! yes I'm shouting. 88-PAGE INDICTMENT, 28 DEFENDANTS. Use this link first, has a lot of applicable tweets
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 12:19am
Local Atlanta TV news reporter trying to stay on top of the legal:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 12:38am
interesting little discussion here on "the street life":
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 12:59am
NYTimes:
A.J.C.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 1:50am
"Free YSL" is now among the related trending topics on Twitter
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 2:09am
AL prison love tryst crashes to end
Interesting about how a good woman can become infatuated with a bad dude (common enough phenomenon, despite the bitchy non-understanding comments in the Huffpost version)
Human emotions are complex things.
Also interesting how extensive video tracing is now - not your Bonnie & Clyde depression run.
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/09/us/vicky-casey-white-alabama-manhunt-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 4:15am
a lot of the tweets I glanced at when that story was trending were black humor that it was clearly going to be the next Lifetime movie, contract already signed, etc. I concluded that following the story must have been a big ratings hit on the primetime network junque news shows. Lots of the tweeters also expressed horror at how much she gave up to be with him, part of the hook, I guess. (Of course The Woke types were dourly preaching that "the media" didn't stress enough that he was a white supremacist and how she must have then been a racist too, good riddance to bad rubbish.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 7:25am
The Heart is a Lonely Hunter - some of our Southern writers understood this best - once upon a time, before social media replaced intelligent writing
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 7:50am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 8:31am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 8:55am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 8:56am
Ex-Deputy Sheriff Is Charged With Being a ‘Wedding Crasher Bandit’
Landon Rankin, a retired deputy, stole boxes of cards containing cash and checks from 11 weddings in the Phoenix area, the authorities said.
Alex Traub @ NYTimes.com, May 9, 2022
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 3:20am
Gun deaths surged during the pandemic’s first year, the C.D.C. reports.
@ NYTimes.com Coronavirus live coverage, May 11
By Roni Caryn Rabin and Tim Arango
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:14am
^ RE: the largest one-year increase in gun homicides in modern history. I'll never forget the reason I started doing threads on news about crime. It was because in the fall of 2020, a certain dagblog member who was a big fan of the Geo. Floyd influenced defund police movement and interested in presenting day in, day out, narratives making it look like police were shooting blacks in massive numbers, would consistently also argue that there was only a slight uptick in homicide going on. I knew what I was reading in the news said different!!!
The lesson: beware cherry picking the news for not just bias confirmation, but to do things like delude yourself
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:26am
p.s.Police profile young black men precisely because they know this is going on, they know it up close and personal. DEAL WITH IT, REALITY:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:35am
p.p.s. and I do need to emphasize mostly not police responsible for that 50% increase in black women killed by guns in 2020. guess who dun it?
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:40am
How DNA changed crime detection
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 12:25pm
Great example of what it's like to be a cop. Smart ones know it's never routine, unless they know the prep involved intimately like the back of their hand. Should be forced viewing for all those who ply the faux ACAB narrative.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 5:54pm
Denver teens exchange guns used to shoot cops: https://youtu.be/_6AvkMHmCsU
by Orion on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 8:27pm
^ this was fabulous reporting, it is exemplifying one of the major things I have been seeing in reading the gun crime news, a ton more guns are out there now and they are not going away unless they are aggressively confiscated and melted down. You can outlaw new ones and all of these will still be out there to be traded and resold, so many that they are easily available. Plus ghost guns Old time "gun control" theories are history. You've either got to go at it from the demand side - i.e. why are young men seeing a handgun as a thing you just gotta have if you're somebody - change that, make it uncool, OR you have to aggressively confiscate them to get the numbers down!
that the story is out of Denver tells you: the problem is everywhere!
(thanks again, BLM/Defund police protesters, what a swell thing you did to our country during a pandemic when people were already scared of civilization falling apart.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 2:23am
thread on same incident that starts here:
other things
On this
the answer is that they start to lock everything like they started to do in San Francisco a while back and now I notice they are starting to do in the Bronx. And then there's that there's not enough staff to assist customers in opening the locks so they just go home and order it on amazon. That's reality: start arresting shoplifters and prosecuting or amazon wins.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 3:16pm
more on the Queens school shooting of a cop's son
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 3:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 3:21pm
with this one, somebody splain white privilege to me again:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 10:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 11:00pm
Cities investing in violence interrupters: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/many-cities-are-putting-hopes-viole...
by Orion on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:54am
other links to same here At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, the Associated Press reports
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:09pm
New Twitter events page for the Buffalo mass shooting, where you can pick your coverage:
At least 10 people dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
A gunman sporting a rifle and body armor opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people, the Associated Press reports. The gunman has been taken into custody Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:15pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:18pm
Sure, warm weather's here, why not have U.S. cities do the Ukraine thing? Black lives matter, indeed.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:23pm
^ just the cry of the unheard or something like that? even though "the black community's" stomping grounds are now basically half of the city and they have one of the best most famous basketball teams in the world? Must somehow, some way, be the fault of all those whypipple who ran away to Waukesha, they'll figure out some way to blame them...
if you don't have a scar from a bullet wound, you don't rate?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:41pm
^ Taylor is a reporter for the most popular TV station in the Milwaukee, the local NBC affiliate that used to be part of a huge media monopoly that owned the newspaper as well, still pretty powerful. I also note she is Black.Funny, she doesn't say anything there about fearing the police.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:01pm
chopper video of people running for their lives from the basketball game
btw, this is not known as a "bad" neighborhood, this is smack dab in of the finest, most recently developed parts of downtown, meant to be a wholesome area to take the whole family....the Fiserve Forum where the Bucks and Marquette play is brand new and fancy, just opened in 2018
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 5:54pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:23pm
re: Milwaukee curfew. Chicago is only 90 miles away (with Racine and Kenosha being stops along the way!) Do you know where your children are? And how many guns they own?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:31pm
let the victim olympics begin, as "Waukesha" trends on Twitter, with stuff like this
Who gets the blame, though, for turning so many Americans into just another version of Russians vs. Ukrainians?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 6:47pm