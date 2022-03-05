Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[CRIME News] Attacks Against Police and Law Enforcement Not Getting Enough AttentionBy artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 1:28pm |
Intel Brief @ SoufanCenter.org, May 3
Bottom Line Up Front
- In 2021, there was a 59% increase since 2020 in the number of U.S. police officers murdered on duty, with 73 officers intentionally killed.
- More than 55 police officers were killed by guns in 2021, a significant increase from previous years.
- Death by gunfire plagues American society, with 45,222 people killed in 2020 (including homicide, suicide, and accidental).
- In 2021, Americans bought 19.9 million guns; in 2020, they bought 22.8 million.
On average in 2021, an on-duty police officer was murdered every five days in the United States, with a total of 73 officers intentionally killed by perpetrators last year. This number represents a 59% increase from 2020. The total is the highest since 2001, a year that included the police officers killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in which 72 officers were killed in a single day. Excluding 2001, 2021 saw the most intentional killings of police officers in the U.S. since 1995, when 74 officers were murdered. During an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes that aired on April 24, 2022, FBI Director Christopher Wray said, “violence against law enforcement in this country is one of the biggest phenomena that I think doesn't get enough attention.” He went on to add that the deliberate targeting of police officers was on the rise and that “wearing the badge shouldn't make you a target.” Of the 73 officers killed, 25 were killed in “unprovoked attacks,” such as by ambush. In those cases where a political motive is suspected, the attacks spanned the ideological spectrum from far-left to far-right and raise the question of whether they should be classified as domestic terrorism [....]
- Add new comment
- 4284 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 1:31pm
this is "the projects" -
this is a "good", normally peaceful neighborhood -
this is a fancy hipster neighborhood in Manhattan
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:17pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 2:50pm
for Gideon's and BLM information, this is how we normally do protests about anything in Manhattan (when there's not massive death going on from a pandemic and a big shortage of police officers, that is)
Take it or leave it, have your protest somewhere else if you don't like it. Manhattan is only 11 miles long, is jammed with people and traffic and attracts terrorists.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 5:34pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 11:26pm
since was no doubt arrested, I'm plopping this here:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 11:55pm
?!?!?!
see his whole Twitter thread for more before and after
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 12:18am
Kidd Creole, a Hip-Hop Pioneer, Sentenced to 16 Years in Killing
Nathaniel Glover, who had been a member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, stabbed a homeless man on the way to his copy-shop job.
By Jonah E. Bromwich @NYTimes.com, May 4, 2022, 2:49 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 9:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:10pm
on Ida B. Wells Drive, no less
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:03pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 9:57pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:27pm
Didn't somebody tell them that policing is to be abolished, that we don't need it?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 2:16pm
Seems some citizens can defend themselves
https://eu.wickedlocal.com/story/courier-sentinel/2016/02/17/birthday-ba...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 5:01pm
interestingly I was reading The Graham Factor's "About" Page essay at Substack, after his new post about police and class issues was recommended in that tweet, and he sort of addresses that kind of scenario here:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 3:56pm
^ maybe it's just me, but doesn't it seem like white Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins cares about Black lives and Chicago's Black mayor does not?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 4:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 6:59pm
Nor was the knife locked in an open position, so they could charge (or reasonably expect to convict) him.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 8:13pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 7:19pm
Rapper trying the sovereign citizen thing:
edit to add: actually no surprise because official BLM promotes similar anarchist views.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 7:25pm
Giffords.org, as in Gabbie Giffords:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 10:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 11:51pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:33am
The latest in rap world: Double homicide Thursday at a midtown Manhattan recording studio including rapper Harlem Star/Kamir King being shot in the head, the other victim shot in the back on the sidewalk. Here's local TV news with photos of the 4 suspects police are looking for:
Of course they could have just called social workers to work on that "dispute".
Marlo has an opinion on another case that I don't see voiced that often
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:47am
Who needs the lazy ass police department in Midland TX?
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:56am
and his followup tweet to that, which was retweeted by "16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner" -
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 1:39am
Traffic stops finding guns in Chicago area, all the time, all the time
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 1:45am