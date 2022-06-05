Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) Presents Unique Threat to Pakistan (& China!)By artappraiser on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 7:50pm |
Intel Brief @ SoufanCenter.org, May 6
Bottom Line Up Front
- In late April, three Chinese nationals were killed in Karachi, Pakistan, in a suicide attack claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), designated by the United States as a Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).
- As China’s economic, political, and security inroads in Pakistan have increased, the BLA has also deliberately attacked Chinese nationals and interests in the country over the past few years.
- The broad range of organizations that have targeted Chinese nationals and interests in Pakistan in recent years illustrate growing anxieties about Chinese engagement and human security risks.
- The deepening Sino-Pakistan relationship serves Beijing’s geopolitical goals in the region, ranging from strengthening its historical alignment with Pakistan against India to establishing closer ties to a now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan [....]
URL:
https://thesoufancenter.org/intelbrief-2022-may-6/
Comments
And Taliban neighbors back to the same old same old:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 5:04am