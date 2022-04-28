When all of this started, it was asked aloud whether or not this would lead to various Russian allies in the "Global South" keeping their distance. It appears that, at least as far as Cuba is concerned, there is no intention to do so. The country, which has had a tense relationship with the United States for forever, is not about to end the Russian alliance over Ukraine.

It appears to be the same scenario in much of Africa, where the Russians have generally been intimately involved for some time on a level that Europeans can't.