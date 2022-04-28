Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Cuba Adopts Russian Narrative on Ukraine WarBy Orion on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 11:34pm |
When all of this started, it was asked aloud whether or not this would lead to various Russian allies in the "Global South" keeping their distance. It appears that, at least as far as Cuba is concerned, there is no intention to do so. The country, which has had a tense relationship with the United States for forever, is not about to end the Russian alliance over Ukraine.
It appears to be the same scenario in much of Africa, where the Russians have generally been intimately involved for some time on a level that Europeans can't.
Comments
How does the Cuban revolution seem in retrospect?
by Orion on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 11:38pm
Not only is Russia keeping it's allies but it also looks as if China is finding all of this inspirational and is ready to try it out on Taiwan: https://www.newsweek.com/china-taiwan-military-invasion-international-la...
by Orion on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 4:03am
read many other pundits on this theme that China deterrence is partly why the U.S. & NATO is going so gung-ho on Ukraine
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 1:09pm
Makes sense.
by Orion on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 1:14pm
More on that topic:
I'm not quite sure that the world is as ready to deal with a belligerent China.
Also, when you think of what Taiwan is to China, or Ukraine is to Russia, Cuba is not too dissimilar to the United States. During the brief time he was president, Donald Trump did go backwards on the investments that Obama made there.
by Orion on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 10:14pm
Russia, Belarus Form New USSR, Call On Ex-Soviet Nations to Join.
by Orion on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 6:24am
and DeSantis adopts old GOP Cold War narrative against Biden:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 1:16pm
I looked in to Dave Rubin's YouTube account and saw that he has all but been avoiding the topic of Russia and Ukraine. Before all this, he was boasting about how much more macho Russian military videos were than the woke ones over here.
More than likely, the whole Russian flirtation of the Trump era will simply go down like the 1930s America First era, when various American politicians and political movements flirted with Hitler and Mussolini. You'll have more GOP rhetoric like what you posted above, and liberal hawks will have a model for defiance in Zelensky.
It was largely Democrats who did the majority of heavy lifting during the Cold War era - the Korean and Vietnam wars. Dwight Eisenhower privately said something to the effect of "do we really need this?" when he was shown a test of the hydrogen bomb. A lot of Trump era Republicans have boasted of the fact their party ended the Vietnam war. Ronald Reagan presided over what at least seemed like the end of hostilities.
by Orion on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 2:05pm
A reminder that Joe McCarthy was a Republican, tho (1944–1957; before 1944 he was a Democrat)
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 2:52pm
McCarthy and the Birch Society were generally an insurgency within the GOP that didn't believe Eisenhower was quite hawkish enough on Russia.
by Orion on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 10:20pm