Full Circle on the Soviet UnionBy Orion on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 5:58pm |
I had to post about this.
Years ago, I was pretty in to libertarianism. I knew all about Rand Paul's father, Ron. I knew the rhetoric. The failure of communism and the Soviet Union was always the leading example of how not just progressive but any aspirations beyond anarcho-capitalism were doomed to fail. The example was utilized all of the time. Universal health care wouldn't work because of the Soviet Union, food stamps led to dependency because of the Soviet Union, etc. Whenever you brought up any kind of policy that involved altruism, like clockwork, you would hear, "That sounds great in theory, but in the Soviet Union ..."
In addition to that, Paul and his father were always firm opponents of interventions and invasions, citing inevitable blowback that operations like the invasion of Iraq would lead to.
Now, here we are, in 2022, and Paul is citing the fact that Ukraine once belonged to the Soviet Union as an example that Russia is right and just in invading Ukraine.
Ron Paul may have genuinely been the Ralph Nader of GOP politics for his run in congress. However, there's pretty good documentation that his think tank, the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, has been receiving cash and funding from Russian interests for some time. In the real world, it turns out that libertarian politics doesn't go much of anywhere without some sort of state funding.
Mikhail Gorbachev actually did the right wing speaking circuit back in the day, so it's possible that this investment has been going on for so long that it's full grown once it's been revealed to the world. Mitt Romney was the canary in the coal mine who tried to warn us about it.
Comments
Not to worry, I noticed that plenty of people who know at least a smidgen of history immediately noted the incongruity. I.E., then you're not really a libertarian sir. Just a few of the examples I saw:
etc.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 12:02am
His whole philosophy is just a sort of antisocial nonsense.
I'm not going to rationalize the Iraq war, which did lead to ISIS. However, Saddam Hussein modeled himself after Stalin, was a member of the Ba'ath Party, the same as Bashir Assad. All of this makes you wonder what the rationale for opposing the Iraq war really was for the Paul family. As Christopher Hitchens once said, "They're not anti-war. They're pro-war for the other side."
Hitchens actually had quite a bit of foresight when it came to Putin.
It's just so obvious that they are getting a check from someone. In my opinion, if libertarianism is so easily corrupted by government money, then that shows that the philosophy is a sort of gutter ideology to be ignored by rational people.
Now to be fair, I'm not sure that either Rand Paul or Joy Reid knew much about Ukraine before they were paid to pretend they do and both are saying someone else's words.
I remember not too long ago the libertarian crowd talking like this - taken from Glenn Beck's website:
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 2:19am
Under Hussein the women's volleyball team wore shorts. I have trouble comparing Hussein to Stalin. More just a slightly progressive and aggressive authoritarian with a bit of territorial ambition tied to oil money and dislike of neighbor (non-Arab Persian/wrong branch of Islam). ISIS was hardly our creation - partly the overthrow, but largely the radicalization if Islam from Taliban to Al Qaeda to ISIS. Regionally no one treats the Kurds well. But who do you think can survive in that region - Macron?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 3:35am
Stalin and Saddam: the twin tyrants.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 4:09am
Well collecting villas on the seaside is pretty generic for dictators. Killing 30 million people and setting in place a Beria-led reign of terror is pretty hard to imitate. Is there anything like 1930s propaganda in the arts and speech in Hussein? Collectivization to "modernize" that killed millions and stole land from same? Mass punishment, exile to Siberia? Continual disappearances? Just because Hussein said something doesn't make it accurate, and Hussein is known more for the period after 1980 than before.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 4:44am
History is truly full circle when Soviet statues are being taken down in Kviv and the crowd that once yelled "tear down this wall!" is now saying quite the opposite.
Money talks! A generation ago, Soviet money was sent to American university faculty and now it's being sent to the Republican Party.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 3:19pm
Yes. It's a new paradigm. Pro western culture! A reminder that's counter-Wokism! This is why everyone is freaking out - a new paradigm and no one knows where it's gonna go.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 3:20pm
Wokeism was sold to a certain crowd in order to make them look ridiculous and disqualified from the serious conversations once they come.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 3:21pm
Wokism was taught as gospel in all the universities of the western world for like 15 years. Therefore, all educated millennials have been steeped in it whether they agreed with it or not. It's not a minor thing, far from it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 3:26pm
Millenials are not exactly being included in the conversation.
Also, wokeism ironically is not too far away from what is being taught in Russia. Eurasianism focuses on how the people of the Steppe are the genesis of Russia, the reason why Russia is not of the West. There is a biological link between the Eurasian nomads and the indigenous peoples that the woke crowd has everyone praying to.
The Eurasians were a crowd that was largely banned and marginalized during the Soviet Union, and yet they are the powering force to bring it back, just as the woke crowd has made progressivism the new conservatism. Both crowds tear down their country yet are fiercely loyal to it at the same time.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 3:34pm
just ran across this a way out for Wokees, well crafted by a University professor:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 6:42pm
Just like the church, those who have confessed their sins will now be well suited to condemn others.
Before Obama was elected, you didn't really need a new philosophy to get conservative Bush supporters to feel righteous indignation toward autocrats in the larger world. You had to create one to get progressives doing the same thing, especially against much bigger fish than Saddam Hussein or the Taliban
And thanks so much for that article. From a Eurasian website! They are on a very similar trip, it seems. IIRC the United States was flirting with collectivization at the same time that the Soviets were, testing nuclear weapons at the same time they were, and experimenting with division and free markets at the same time as well. Maybe we are a lot closer than we think..
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 6:54pm
Artappraiser, this moment is critical:
This basically seems like a call to convert the interests of countries like Venezuela, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, etc. away from Russia, thus recruiting a whole generation of people who look like them in the West to lead the redevelopment of Western interests in that part of the world. That sounds exactly like what it is - a total manipulation.
Russia is ultimately the one leading the way on this one,as their leadership seems to have the assumption that they don't need the West anymore and the West is just hoping it can have an elite core of POC to convince the "Global South" to not listen to them.
It's not the first time the West has done just that. Colonial powers usually appointed black and brown administrators to get the job done for them.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 7:18pm
Sub-Saharan Africa is a bloc unto itself (and there will be select countries that don't fit) -
it's where the world's massive population explosion is happening while the rest of the world is slimming down.
It's where increased business savvy and capitalist systems aren't progressing nearly enough to "raise all boats".
Okay, it turns out besides the obvious outlier of Afghanistan, India is lying on its progress - still great improvement, but they stopped measuring/publishing poverty figures a decade ago so the rate is somewhat higher/progress slower but still pretty fast - nothing like the majority of Sub-Saharan Africa's quagmire that will be devastating by 2100 when they have *1/3* the world's population and no real infrastructure or significantly trained business/technology capacity. (yes, people will still brag when an African startup is $10m or so - not near enough)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 12:58am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 7:35pm
When you think about where Ayn Rand was from and also when Ron Paul rose to prominence, there was likely a Russian root to the entire thing.
Vladimir Putin was quoted sounding like a libertarian in the early 1990s, calling communism a "fantasy," but it was ultimately the superstructure of the Soviet Union that he and people of his ilk ended up nostalgic for.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 8:01pm
This is actually the most on point I've heard Obama speak about a foreign leader. Everything about what has occurred in Ukraine seems a bit out of character for Vladimir Putin. Something did indeed change.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 8:23pm
wow thank you so much for sharing that.
I was really struck by how much he struggled with each word being chosen carefully the whole way through but instead of just doing "no comment" to avoid screwing up anything for any allies, he decided to share his thoughts. Tells you how he has thought a lot about it big picture, about how massively important a moment in history it is. I would expect nothing less from someone with a (truly) multiculti multiethnic background and education like his, and who has 8 years experience as president of the U.S., to have complex thoughts about it all, but I didn't expect him to share the thoughts!
Maybe time to review some of his thoughts in "Dreams from My Father"....
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 10:10pm
There's been a lot of videos on YouTube of various people throughout Russia - politicians, TV show hosts - saying "you're next" to Kazahstan, Moldova, Bulgaria, basically all of the satellite countries of the Soviet Union. The videos demonstrate that Putin is channeling something going on in Russia itself as opposed to his own ambition. That's not what liberals want to think is happening but this sort of action, historically, is usually met by large crowds of support.
And I'm going to say something you'll like, artappraiser, it's the same tone that you hear from Black Lives Matter. BLM is not a progressive movement - they want to kick those crackers ass and each other's ass. It's the same tone you're hearing in India towards Muslims. It's the same tone you hear from Amber Heard toward Johnny Depp. Yesterday's losers want blood today.
If you look at Eurasianism in light of the countries which Vladimir Putin has invaded, it particularly starts to seem ominous what Russia is after. Take a look in to ancient history:
I realize that rape is often a tool in war, but the stories of Russian soldiers expressing it to their wives back at home made me really think of the Mongols. The Mongols also conquered Georgia and what is modern Chechnya. The Soviet Union was likely only a twentieth century manifestation of what the Mongols established there.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 11:38pm
Maybe an example of what you're talking about popped into my head - the beginning of this video reads to me as "I am Kunta Kinte and I hate all you white people and cops and am going to get back at all you motherfuckers for my people" It's her brand; she's got it pinned right to the top of her page.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 11:34pm
African Americans generally are too myopic and self-obsessed to really know where to hurt anyone else in a way that would give them an advantage - they just end up taking it out on themselves, but yeah, it is the same mindset. It's also generally black people who have been educated or employed by elite whites who hate them or act like they do, which should make you wonder what that attitude is really about. Your average working black person is just a regular person in mentality.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 11:54pm
this one takes the cake tho, I don't think I have ever seen a person more filled with ethnic hate, she just goes on and on and on, anything vile she can think of about Ukrainians, she says directly to a Ukrainian. Truthfully I can't even think of an instance of having seen a WWII era German Nazi show as much hatred for the Jews, they call them scum and filth but they don't go on and on and on - it's pretty incredible:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 1:47am
She seems nice.
by Orion on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 2:12am
Good performance - is it real?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 5:18am
Also:
One line here is really, really key:
This is integral and, unfortunately, few in the West understand the ideology going on in Russia without understanding this. Eurasianists appear to see their society as a multicultural land of "encounter" between various different groups and the various republics that struck out on their own are the impediment and threat to this. Multiculturalism is nice and well but, if you look at Russian history from the Mongols to the Soviet Union, keeping all those differing peoples together was never done peacefully.
by Orion on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 1:31am
There is no Asian future - Russia is European, it treats it's eastern territories like shit. Sure, they have to worry about China's growth, but few Russians are headed east to settle in 2022.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 1:31am
Dude, read the article:
by Orion on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 1:33am
Sigh, yes they do. There is no big Russian tilt towards Asian or Turkic cultures aside from using Syria for a port - it's all western focused, plus influence in Africa. But population loss threatens the most (China's is falling quickly too, btw)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 1:36am
by Orion on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 4:10am
On YouTube, I have seen videos from Vox about the Holodomor, the brutal famine that Josef Stalin enforced on Ukraine. They're just like the videos that Glenn Beck used to do, except the suggestion is now that "this is where the Far Right will take you" instead of "this is where the Democrats' socialist policies will take you." Instead of an aggressive male talk radio voice, it's a soft female NPR voice.
A key aspect of that video - I learned from it that in 1922, the SU forcefully integrated Ukraine in to the Soviet Union. That means that the invasion of Ukraine is on the centennial of that forceful integration. I don't think that's a coincidence. That should explain why it's happening now and why Putin did not do it during Trump's term.
Also, the video critiques Stalin's collectivizations brilliantly by using the word "industrialization," something conservatives who brought this stuff up before would have avoided. The Soviet collectivization did inspire the latter industrialization of food production in the West, which has been a huge contributing factor to people becoming alienated from the natural environment and, thus, from one another.
I actually can't find any of Beck's stuff about Stalin, even though it was all he talked about when I listened to him. He appears to have taken it down. "How Conservatives Gave Up And Learned To Love The Soviet Union," I guess. The closest I could find on his website was "10 Reasons Communism Isn't Cool."
The latter assessment never really made any sense but it was something that somehow made sense in US politics. Nationalism was very much an element of Stalinism and the exile of Trotsky, like the persecution of Zelensky's Ukraine, was an attempt to get liberalism out of the Soviet sphere and to solidify the bloc that had been there since the Mongols.
by Orion on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 11:05pm