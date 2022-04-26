Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
By Orion on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 5:58pm
I had to post about this.
Years ago, I was pretty in to libertarianism. I knew all about Rand Paul's father, Ron. I knew the rhetoric. The failure of communism and the Soviet Union was always the leading example of how not just progressive but any aspirations beyond anarcho-capitalism were doomed to fail. The example was utilized all of the time. Universal health care wouldn't work because of the Soviet Union, food stamps led to dependency because of the Soviet Union, etc. Whenever you brought up any kind of policy that involved altruism, like clockwork, you would hear, "That sounds great in theory, but in the Soviet Union ..."
In addition to that, Paul and his father were always firm opponents of interventions and invasions, citing inevitable blowback that operations like the invasion of Iraq would lead to.
Now, here we are, in 2022, and Paul is citing the fact that Ukraine once belonged to the Soviet Union as an example that Russia is right and just in invading Ukraine.
Ron Paul may have genuinely been the Ralph Nader of GOP politics for his run in congress. However, there's pretty good documentation that his think tank, the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, has been receiving cash and funding from Russian interests for some time. In the real world, it turns out that libertarian politics doesn't go much of anywhere without some sort of state funding.
Mikhail Gorbachev actually did the right wing speaking circuit back in the day, so it's possible that this investment has been going on for so long that it's full grown once it's been revealed to the world. Mitt Romney was the canary in the coal mine who tried to warn us about it.
Not to worry, I noticed that plenty of people who know at least a smidgen of history immediately noted the incongruity. I.E., then you're not really a libertarian sir. Just a few of the examples I saw:
etc.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 12:02am
His whole philosophy is just a sort of antisocial nonsense.
I'm not going to rationalize the Iraq war, which did lead to ISIS. However, Saddam Hussein modeled himself after Stalin, was a member of the Ba'ath Party, the same as Bashir Assad. All of this makes you wonder what the rationale for opposing the Iraq war really was for the Paul family. As Christopher Hitchens once said, "They're not anti-war. They're pro-war for the other side."
Hitchens actually had quite a bit of foresight when it came to Putin.
It's just so obvious that they are getting a check from someone. In my opinion, if libertarianism is so easily corrupted by government money, then that shows that the philosophy is a sort of gutter ideology to be ignored by rational people.
Now to be fair, I'm not sure that either Rand Paul or Joy Reid knew much about Ukraine before they were paid to pretend they do and both are saying someone else's words.
I remember not too long ago the libertarian crowd talking like this - taken from Glenn Beck's website:
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 2:19am
Under Hussein the women's volleyball team wore shorts. I have trouble comparing Hussein to Stalin. More just a slightly progressive and aggressive authoritarian with a bit of territorial ambition tied to oil money and dislike of neighbor (non-Arab Persian/wrong branch of Islam). ISIS was hardly our creation - partly the overthrow, but largely the radicalization if Islam from Taliban to Al Qaeda to ISIS. Regionally no one treats the Kurds well. But who do you think can survive in that region - Macron?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 3:35am
Stalin and Saddam: the twin tyrants.
by Orion on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 4:09am
Well collecting villas on the seaside is pretty generic for dictators. Killing 30 million people and setting in place a Beria-led reign of terror is pretty hard to imitate. Is there anything like 1930s propaganda in the arts and speech in Hussein? Collectivization to "modernize" that killed millions and stole land from same? Mass punishment, exile to Siberia? Continual disappearances? Just because Hussein said something doesn't make it accurate, and Hussein is known more for the period after 1980 than before.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 4:44am