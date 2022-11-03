Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Barr & Trump's soiled reputationsBy PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 1:48am |
Elie Honing leads with Barr's embarrassing, corrupt and revealing texts:
https://cafe.com/elies-note/note-from-elie-bill-barrs-revisionist-bs/
And then there's Barr's dishonest book promotion tour:
Trump immediately declares Barr stupid, which is one way he always gives his accomplices more cred - by criticizing them the must be honest. But no, both Barr and Trump are lying, self-serving shits. As is Bolton, but at least he served more of a purpose. Wait for Pompeo to get going. Who else?
- Add new comment
- 14628 reads
Comments
Lincoln Project people still trying to do their part, I see:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:19pm
Packing the courts with motherfuckera was always part of the grift.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:44pm
Bill Barr roll call of infamy
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:55pm
Barr resigned Dec 23 - he owns this.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:05pm
The Bulwark's stance on the two laid out clear as a bell:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:38pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 3:12pm
^ got to admit , can't get it out of my mind that if a black guy or an Antifa radical was arrested like that, being told to strip to his undies, we'd never hear the end of the humiliating racist bastard cops thing. (Though I will acknowledge that his tribe is probably bitching a blue streak on the internet somewhere about it, after all they are big players in victim olympics and "ACAB" too.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 6:53pm
this article on the first Jan. 6 trial makes clear how much work and time it takes to collect evidence and defend challenged charges if the defense lawyers are good ones
and that's for someone who was actually on the Capitol grounds. Throw in a pandemic delaying things.
You can't "lock em up" based on accusations in the media or by opposing politicians, that's not the way our system works. If people have the money to pay lawyers and the stamina to have charges hanging over their head while they are challenged, they might just be able to do that to the end of their lives. (Those without the money and/or stamina take the plea deal.)
Yeah, reputation is the thing that is the punishment in the meantime, justly or not. (Hence the common line once an accused is exonerated "where does xxx go to get their reputation back?")
Just sayin'
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 10:53am
so Merrick Garland finally addresses those NCD-types:
I guess it all depends what your definition of "urgent" is. There's legal system "urgent", and then there's lynch-em-now we-all-know-they're-enemies-and-criminals "urgent", with which it's likely you lose the case....
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 11:57am
now here's where I as a taxpayer would support some defunding of "police"
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:29pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 2:47am
It's all Pence's fault. (Perhaps wishing what he calls "the people" would have actually been successful at hanging him?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:19pm
WTF?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 2:37am
Project Veritas October surprise still surprising
https://digbysblog.net/2022/03/20/this-is-a-journalist/
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/20/2022 - 5:49pm
two more years, could get interesting -
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 2:40pm
she clearly thinks they will not select him as candidate, just using him as a cash cow -
Maggie Haberman also retweeted -
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 6:54pm
John Dean says (found retweeted by that evil supporter of law and order and policing, Peter Moskos)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 7:51pm
I would remind that Bannon got discovery in being indicted for not obeying a Congressional subpoena, and has used that to pass on gov/trial-related infot o other Jan 6 participants (and more important Trump, Rudy, etc.).
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 9:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 10:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 5:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 6:20pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 10:59pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 12:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 5:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 5:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 7:18pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 7:19pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 9:55pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 7:33am
hmmm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 7:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 8:11pm
also
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 8:39pm
About Durham's Alfa/Sussmann idiocy -
https://www.emptywheel.net/2022/03/28/the-alfa-bank-dark-net-at-noon/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 5:40pm
again: TRUMP IS TOAST
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 6:48pm
Opinion: Forget what you heard. The DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe is moving at a good pace.
By Randall D. Eliason Contributing columnist @ WashingtonPost.com, today at 3:20 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 5:57pm
Opinion: Trump’s lies are failing in Georgia. That’s good news for all of us.
By Greg Sargent Columnist @WashingtonPost.com, today at 11:15 a.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 6:07pm
13-D DoJ chess - heading off the wack right-wing judges
(i.e. this is likely why Garland's huge efforts are so quiet, painfully (and slowly) methodical, and still fraught with peril - even the absurd can sink a ship if not careful)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 9:05am
DoJ Jan6 explainer
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 2:14am
Our useless FEC (rules largely open to be broken, if any unlikely punishment it's way after and way less than the rewards for breaking the rules)
But hey, Hillary ran a bad campaign - should've hit some foreign countries up for cash to get her out on the circuit, support more insurgent Facebook campaigns.
Galling that she & the DNC just had to cough up $140k for mislabeling activities, while the Republicans have made big aport of illegal slush funds tunneling money from one shell corp to another and getting illegal support from corps like Cambridge Analytica as well as direct or indirect from fireign governments in the tens or hundreds of millions. And then there are candidates ignoring residency laws with various games.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 3:18am
From Saturday's rally:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 3:28am
p.s. He got booed for not knowing the local lingo:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:29am
Trump gets attention for saying he lost election
BY KELSEY CAROLAN - 04/05/22 3:53 PM ET
If he keeps doing it, that would be his greatest flip-flop yet, YUGE!
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 6:48pm
I figure she feels she's got to do something like this because if he ever gets some power back, it's off to Putin's gulag for her:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 8:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 11:24am
strikes me as: I wannabe like Trump
is more about role model than politics
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 12:37pm
Barr is a fuckwad thread, autobiography edition .
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 1:21pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 6:21pm
Longer thread, good stuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 7:13pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 7:33pm
As Marcy notes, Ali is not "cooperating" - he's simply complying but passing along the same bullshit story he's been peddling for a year. It's like saying Eric Trump "cooperated" by showing up & pleading the Fifth over 500 times. Journalism is so sloppy these days. Which is what let's Barr pass off inane BS to rehab his shitted-on reputation w/o the press properly bringing up details of just how badly Barr ran over the law in 2 blatantly corrupt years.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 4:43am
legal eagle Colin Kalmbacher at "Law & Crime" reporting:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 8:10pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 11:31am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 9:17pm
Liz Warren vs. Mitch on Clarence Thomas:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 7:02pm
Compare and contrast: styles of Presidenting
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 8:12pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 1:31pm
Twitter trending - Piers Morgan - Television host Piers Morgan shares a clip from an 'explosive' upcoming interview with Donald Trump in which the former president can be seen ending the conversation early and walking off set
etc.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 5:12pm
Reed Galen of Lincoln Project:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 8:29pm
Piers gave The Sun an "exclusive" with a bit more juicy stuff:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 3:09am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 3:34am
‘I’ve Had It With This Guy’: G.O.P. Leaders Privately Blasted Trump After Jan. 6
In the days after the attack, Representative Kevin McCarthy planned to tell Mr. Trump to resign. Senator Mitch McConnell told allies impeachment was warranted. But their fury faded fast.
By Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin April 21, 2022, 5:01 a.m. ET
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 6:48am
McCarthy & Cheney tapes
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 11:26pm
Rick Wilson:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 11:39pm
Kinzinger rubbing it in:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:36am
For a party that says it's against homosexuality, they spend a lot of time sucking each others' dicks. Just sayin'...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:39am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:08pm
meanwhile Trump keeping himself busy tonight digging holes at a Heritage conference (retweeted by Rick Wilson)
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:33am
Trump will think they picked those two just to piss him off.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:11am
CIRCUS STARTS IN JUST A FEW HOURS -
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:41am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 3:08pm
Trumpies vs. Desantis fans on culture wars? not exactly a pretty look for the GOP -
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 10:30pm
^ note NBC title: Jan. 6 revelations will 'blow the roof off the House,' Rep. Jamie Raskin says. The Jan. 6 committee plans to hold hearings in June and aims to have a report out about their investigation by the end of the summer or early fall, Raskin said.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 10:34pm
MTG=>IDR, WTF?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 4:24am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 11:01am
aiyeeee, PROJECTION!
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 9:31pm