I thought the review for this Legend of Tarzan movie was excellent:

And then, of course, the bottom dropped out, for obvious reasons: Tarzan was such a racist product of such a racist time, that after the civil rights movement and the breakdown of the British empire, it became harder for mass audiences to enjoy the kind of deeply un-reflexive white supremacy that the character represented. To call the character “racist” is to state the painfully obvious: In the original books, the name “Tarzan” literally means “White Skin,” and the zest and righteousness with which he kills Africans is such an organic part of the character that, if you took the racism away, there wouldn’t be much left.

There is a lot of criticism of "woke" cinema and books but there was so much more depth to this movie than the critics realize. Tarzan is ashamed of his past, sure, but George Washington Williams is portrayed as ignorant, arrogant and weak, unable to keep up in the jungles and tundras of Africa. The African tribe that a young Tarzan was in conflict with is depicted as treasonous, giving in to Belgian colonizers.

The movie was brilliant and was far from just a simple rebuttal of the tired racist Tarzan trope. I would go so far as to say that there is far more depth to wokeism than people fully realize, and it represents an attempt to revitalize the traditional canon as opposed to replacing it, as the like of Tucker Carlson would have us believe.