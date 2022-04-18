Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Foreboding In The Ukraine CrisisBy Orion on Mon, 04/18/2022 - 6:46pm |
They say that history doesn't repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme. As I've seen Volodymir Zelensky be venerated by various liberals of the world for standing up against Russia, I kept thinking of another prominent Jewish Ukrainian who took a similar stand over a century ago:
Both the governments of Kerensky and of Hrushevsky and Vynnychenko were threatened by the Bolsheviks, who sought to foment a proletarian revolution in Ukraine and establish a European-wide Soviet republic. Their leader was Vladimir Lenin, but the face of the revolution in Ukraine and throughout Europe was Leon Trotsky. Born Lev Bronstein to a Jewish family in the Ukrainian village of Yanivka, Trotsky served as Commissar for Foreign Affairs as well as head of the Soviet Red Army. The two positions rendered him, if not more powerful than Lenin, at least more visible. Together with Grigorii Zinoviev, Adolph Joffe, Karl Radek, and Trotsky’s brother-in-law Lev Kamenev, Trotsky represented the revolution to the western world. “Their leaders are almost all of them Jews with altogether fantastic ideas,” wrote Ottokar Czernin, the Austrian nobleman who was one of the first to negotiate with the Bolsheviks. “I do not envy the country that is governed by them.”
Imagine, for a moment, that history does repeat. It's unlikely that Zelensky would escape to a place like Mexico, but he has mentioned Israel. Much like that part of the world a century ago, it is caught between far right militias and a belligerent Russian military.
If he were ever to go in to exile, it could again be a cataclysm between the two.
There was a prominent Trotskyist who warned of just this some time ago:
Comments
It's unlikely that Zelensky would escape to a place like Mexico, but he has mentioned Israel.
I actually cringed when I saw him talk about that. The reason: the Oppression Olympics will be coming to a street corner or social media near you, and there are sectors on the activist left who think there can be only one winner and it's not going to be Ukraine/Europe against Putin.
What reminded me - just ran across this because it was retweeted by Strike MOMA who are wokees dedicated to "decolonizing" the art museum world:
Here's some more:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 8:30pm
Another thing: I was really struck by how ... conservative Rachel Maddow sounded here:
Also Zelensky appears to have some fans in Israel: https://www.timesofisrael.com/as-zelensky-prods-israel-for-aid-glory-to-...
Quite a few Russians are leaving for the Jewish state as well, in hopes of escaping Putinism: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/russians-flee-putin-regime-join-uk...
A lot of developing countries have strong relationships with Russia, and if these sanctions we're to break up Russia somehow, who knows how that would impact those relationships? Most likely those countries would continue looking to eastern Europe.
by Orion on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 9:18am
Meanwhile
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 11:33pm
also
(in his tweet, he added italicized text for *all the weapons* which I had to delete that from the code as it wouldn't embed on dagblog, so if you have slow internet you have to wait for the full twitter image to load to get the full text, or go to twitter to see it)
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 11:42pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 3:36am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 3:35am
Is it okay if I say something that will piss everyone off? I don't want to set the world on fire
I will link to it and just walk slowly away.
by Orion on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 6:49am
good, that gives me a place to plop this:
One can always check out Sherman, he made some excellent quotes on topic, including this
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 7:06am