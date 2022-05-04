Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
By Orion on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 5:05am
I was reading through the devastating wave of gun violence that, once again, is ripping through American society. Guns are so part and parcel of American life that it's hard to imagine life without them. You end up having to go through gun channels if you work security, law enforcement or are a hunter, even if you yourself are not a gun owner.
Imagine for a minute that there were no guns. Imagine the fate that would exist for most people who use them against other people if there were no other guns. Few other weapons have the instant devastating effect of guns. We'd be left with a society that would have a lot of altercations but few massacres.
Firearms may not have been introduced in American life for fully benign reasons. Guns enforce a social tension that no other tool ever could. They destroy community and create fear that, again, no other tool ever could.
JUST OUT - some proof of what you say!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 9:49pm
Doesn't mention guns but does address urban downfall. Translated from Persian by google on twitter
she's a refugee from Afghanistan, a filmmaker who left Afghanistan shortly after the U.S. did.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 10:40pm
putting this here cause you might not see it if I put it on one of your Seattle threads:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 2:17am
So, one thing about Seattle: it sees itself as a utopia, or at least it did.
I can tell that, growing up, the utopia angle turned in to a whole lot of unacknowledged suffering. I remember when I was in high school, a full sized barbell was thrown at my face during gym class. I did report it but if anything was ever done about it, I never heard of it.
When I worked at a summer camp, also as a teenager, an employee was being bullied by another employee. I interjected to try to tell him to stop and the guy ran over to his bag and pulled a knife out. He was fired but returned soon after to stalk me.
In my 20s, I lived in a subsidized apartment. Someone lured me to their apartment and attempted to strangle me.
Enough of this and you will get a vigilante mentality. There's a guy who actually dresses up as a superhero there and I imagine that an element of the CHAZ crowd were people disappointed with the lawlessness of that city, but who simply picked the wrong target for their ire. They are vigilantes without costumes, creating their own system because the existing one simply doesn't work.
One of my friends up there says he carries a switchblade on him at all times. Another told me about pulling a gun during a traffic incident. These aren't bad people. They're people who were left on their own with no community to guide them through difficulty.
George Floyd was an instigator of this because it was symbolic of a lot of Police brutality. If people see police brutality at work, and then they see that serious offenses aren't taken seriously, they will take matters in to their own hands and just burn the whole thing down. Or they will burn things simply in order to get police attention.
The story you posted mentioned setting a Nordstrom store aflame. This is just symbolic that a lot of people are long dissatisfied with that city and just want to tear down all of its symbols like Fight Club. You have to wonder what that city has been like and for how long to get to that point.
I disagree with the point that we have embraced anarchy in favor of empathy. Seattle is not full of empathetic people. Someone can claim consideration because of their identity, sure, but are they really empathetic toward other people? That's just a cover for selfishness. As that miserable city burned, one friend wrote to me, "Everyone here is so heartless! It's a bunch of psychopaths and I am a psychopath too thanks to my ever growing up here!"
by Orion on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 11:45am
I was thinking of this in relation to Will Smith walking up and smacking Chris Rock in the middle of an awards show.
At the height of his career, Smith was actually the wholesome guy who never cursed, never rapped about guns, etc.
That was his response to just disrespect. Imagine now how many men are out there responding to far more serious infractions. Throw guns, unemployment, drugs and other factors in there and you get an ongoing gun violence epidemic.
by Orion on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 8:33am
you got that right, actually, it's a no brainer. Reacting to a "dis" with physical violence and/or toxic masculinity is a major part of our current crime problem. It is a major part of Ghetto Subculture and Black Twitter knows it, too, that's why they were having a viral time of it discussing it last night and why so many of them said it was none of whypipple's business. Because some like it that way! They want to stay tribal and they want to keep that culture those types, including lots of black women., want strong tribally protective black male role models to show up more, as if to repair the damage of slavery and generations of women and their babies collecting welfare as long as there is no man in the house.
(to the point where I saw some black guys on twitter ask why all the white women were saying they wouldn't like it if their man did that but black women were spllit, it's exactly why so many blacks were dissing some biracial actress for chiding Smith as "not really black"
this is exactly the main thing that rap culture still exults, paying back any dis in spades, getting respect at all costs.
It is the same thng that's part of gang culture worldwide (including groups like the Mafia)
(is also why doing your homework is for white wimps - I thought Obama fixed that, I was wrong)
of course other skin-color low income culture males go for this, that's why rap is so popular and it was always part of white trash culture long before rap
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 7:21pm
very to the point:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 2:10pm
But there are teeth:
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 8:02pm
Gun violence survivors far more likely to have pain, substance use and psychiatric disorders: study
BY MONIQUE BEALS - at TheHill.com, 04/05/22 6:05 PM ET
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 6:38pm
Op-Ed: The Sacramento shooting escalated American violence. We know how to shut it down again
BY THOMAS ABT @ LATimes.com, APRIL 7, 2022 3 AM PT
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 10:04pm
There are guns all over the world. In some places, you see them literally all the time in the hands of security, police and soldiers. In developing countries, the chief of a village often has one. It's part of life.
Only the United States guarantees them as a commercial item. Guns everywhere else seem to be distributed through social and professional channels and, so, when people are shot, it's not the result of an antisocial loner.
I think it's time the Second Amendment ends or is at least revised. It contains the words "well regulated militia," which describes what I described in other countries. Perhaps amending the constitution to forbid it as a commercial item? The problem therein is that it's the United States we are talking about, where money rules everything.
You need two thirds majority in congress to make that happen. Honestly, none of this would be this anxiety and fear inducing if we just scrapped that amendment somehow and just had weapons distributed the same way they are everywhere else.
by Orion on Thu, 04/14/2022 - 1:47am
In a lot of those other places people drive automobiles without licenses or after drinking or don't use seat belts or baby car seats or whatever.
We don't do that in the U.S. We're more into civilization and not letting people main and kill each other with automobiles. Drivers are required to have a license that is only given after a test at a certain age to show you know how to operate a vehicle safely. When you drive a vehicle you are also required to have insurance that will pay for damage to life limb and property in case of accidental occurrence of the same things.
In addition, there are many rules of the road while driving and police officers enforce them with summons, fines and arrests. There's even rules for where and how you can store vehicles (parking) when you are not using them, and there also you are subject to summons and fines if you break the rules.
Furthermore, after a very long fight and much promotion, those who felt that drunk drivers were not being punished enough won over both the opinions of lawmakers and the public, and now drunk driving is taken very seriously with not just the loss of driving PRIVILEGES, but also prison time for repeat offenders.
None of this whole setup was operational when there were just a few horseless carriages on the road, people were "free" to buy them and use them however they wanted. It took time.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/15/2022 - 4:55am
p.s. A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/15/2022 - 4:57am