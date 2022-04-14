Work with me on this one.

The Brooklyn shooter turned himself in to police:

James may have called police on himself, sources told ABC News. Among the calls to NYPD Crime Stoppers was reportedly someone who said: "I think you’re looking for me. I’m seeing my picture all over the news, and I’ll be around this McDonalds." James allegedly gave his name and a description of what he was wearing, according to sources. He said his phone battery was dying and he would be either in the McDonald's charging his phone or out front, according to sources.

I have a theory that wayward people, mostly men (although some women), are doing mass shootings this regularly because it is a ticket out of a lonely, isolated society that isn't working for them. It may just be a much more tragic version of this phenomenon.

If that is true, guns need to be taken out of the equation ASAP, so that people do this in a much less harmful manner.

If society is so unbearable and difficult for someone to do this in order to intentionally be apprehended, then we majorly need to rethink how society is functioning. We used to have mental institutions, a military draft, monestaries, etc. and all sorts of institutions for wayward people to go in to. We should bring those back.