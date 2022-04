“Despite a two-page letter to the Board of Parole Hearings urging that Martin remain in custody, he won his release and was in Sacramento on Saturday night recording himself on a Facebook Live video brandishing a handgun hours before the shooting.”https://t.co/S8gwNBCTZm — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 5, 2022

Previous news about the Sacramento mass shooting a few days ago starts here on the last Crime News thread, including that 6 were killed and 15 wounded and horrifying video of people trying to run while 76 shot were being fired in 54 seconds